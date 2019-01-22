Swedbank : CEO Expands Role to Include Head of Swedish Banking

By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--The chief executive of Swedbank AB (SWED-A.SK) said Tuesday that she will add to her responsibilities by taking on the role of head of the Swedish banking unit.

"Now we are entering the next phase of transforming the bank and continuing the process of creating a uniform customer experience regardless of channel," CEO Birgitte Bonnesen said.

"That is why I have decided to take on a greater responsibility of my own for our largest business area, Swedish banking."

Christer Tragardh, currently head of Swedish banking, will take on a role as deputy group credit officer, with special responsibility for developing future-oriented credit processes.

"With a focus on customer service, proactivity and strong distribution regardless of channel, we are taking an important step forward in our Swedish retail operations," Ms. Bonnesen added.

