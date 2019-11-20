Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Swedbank    SWED A   SE0000242455

SWEDBANK

(SWED A)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Swedbank : CEO vows to 'get to the bottom' of sanctions breach allegation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 06:18am EST
FILE PHOTO: A view of the Swedbank in Tallinn

Swedbank CEO Jens Henriksson pledged to "get to the bottom" of an alleged transfer of funds from a Russian arms company which Swedish broadcaster SVT on Wednesday said may have violated U.S sanctions against Russia.

Swedbank, which is already conducting an internal investigation into suspected money laundering, said it had not been aware of such a violation.

Swedbank shares were down 3.8% at 1110 GMT.

Henriksson made the statement after public service broadcaster SVT aired an investigative show on its website on Wednesday morning. It cited a list of transactions between Swedbank's Baltic branch and bank accounts in the United States provided by an unidentified Wall Street source.

Swedbank is already under investigation by U.S. authorities for its role in an ongoing money laundering scandal in the Baltics but the new information risk exposing Swedbank to greater scrutiny from the United States.

In its report, SVT alleged Swedbank transferred more than 1 million euros ($1.1 million) from Russian arms firm Kalashnikov Group to a U.S. subsidiary via the business network of a Russian oligarch who is a shareholder in Kalashnikov.

Henriksson said the bank's own internal investigation is expected to be concluded in early 2020.

"Conclusions from the investigation will be communicated," Henriksson said.

Kalashnikov's Russia-based parent company was placed on a U.S sanctions list after Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

Kalashnikov's U.S-based subsidiary is permitted to sell arms it produces in the United States on condition it receives no financial transfers from its parent firm, according to SVT.

A Kalashnikov spokeswoman declined to comment on the SVT report.

Swedbank has lost around 40% of its market value since allegations surfaced that its Estonian branch processed suspect gross transactions of up to 20 billion euros a year from mostly Russian non-residents between 2010 and 2016.

The scandal started with Danske Bank, Denmark’s biggest bank. It is under investigation in several countries over 200 billion euros ($220 billion) in suspicious payments moved through its Estonian branch between 2007 and 2015 in one of the largest money laundering scandals in history.

Speaking to SVT, Henriksson said: "I'm going to take this information and give it to our investigators and we'll take a closer look at it." He declined to confirm the existence of such customers.

In October, the Estonian state prosecutor said it was opening a criminal investigation into Swedbank.

(Additional reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by John O'Donnell and Mark Potter)

By Colm Fulton and Johan Ahlander

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SWEDBANK
06:18aSWEDBANK : CEO vows to 'get to the bottom' of sanctions breach allegation
RE
06:17aSWEDBANK : pledges prompt release of money laundering probe
RE
02:01aSWEDBANK : Comment regarding information in Uppdrag granskning
AQ
11/19Sweden's SEB says it was already aware of client names provided by TV show
RE
11/19SEB Says Suspect Customers in Swedish TV Show Were Already Known and Dealt Wi..
DJ
11/18SWEDBANK : Estonian FSA drops Swedbank probe, criminal investigation continues
RE
11/18SWEDBANK : World Bank and Swedbank Partner to Raise Awareness for Sustainable Wa..
AQ
11/18SWEDBANK : Northmill hires new Chief Analytics and Credit Officer
AQ
11/15SWEDBANK : As economy cools down, labor market is still heated - Swedbank
AQ
11/15SEB shares drop ahead of TV programme on money laundering
RE
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 45 110 M
EBIT 2019 25 287 M
Net income 2019 19 578 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,68%
P/E ratio 2019 7,47x
P/E ratio 2020 7,68x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,23x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,19x
Capitalization 146 B
Chart SWEDBANK
Duration : Period :
Swedbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SWEDBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 161,21  SEK
Last Close Price 130,30  SEK
Spread / Highest target 85,7%
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jens Olof Henriksson President & Chief Executive Officer
Hans Göran Persson Chairman
Anders Karlsson Chief Financial Officer
Anders Ekedahl Head-Group Information Technology
Bodil Maria Eriksson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SWEDBANK-34.11%15 122
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.33.80%409 500
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION33.77%296 299
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.69%288 772
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY17.19%228 512
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.02%206 995
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group