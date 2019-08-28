Log in
Swedbank, Facing Money-Laundering Probe, Hires New CEO

08/28/2019

By Maria Armental and Kristin Broughton

Swedbank AB hired banking and financial industry veteran Jens Henriksson as chief executive to rebuild trust in the company following a money-laundering scandal that led to the ouster of its previous CEO in March.

Mr. Henriksson, most recently with Swedish insurance company Folksam, is expected to join the Scandinavian bank "as soon as possible," succeeding acting president and CEO Anders Karlsson, who will return to his post as chief financial officer, the Stockholm-based lender said.

In a statement, Mr. Henriksson said he was aware of the challenges ahead.

"My major task as president and CEO of Swedbank is to rebuild the trust for the bank, to further develop the bank's sustainability profile, and to continue the successful digitalization journey," he said.

The appointment comes as Swedbank looks to turn the page on a crisis that led to the firing in March of former CEO Birgitte Bonnesen.

Ms. Bonnesen did not immediately return a message seeking comment late Wednesday.

The bank has been criticized for falling short in preventing money laundering, following a report by a Swedish broadcaster that said customers moved at least $4 billion in suspicious funds, much of it from Russia, through Swedbank accounts.

Government authorities in Europe and the U.S. have been investigating. Swedbank said it is cooperating and that the information requested covers customers, transactions and activity from 2007 through March 2019. Shortcomings have been found, the bank said.

Mr. Henriksson, who for a short period headed banking relations at Swedbank, for years worked at the Swedish Ministry of Finance, including serving as state secretary. He also served as a board member for the International Monetary Fund in Washington, D.C., where he was responsible for the Baltic and Nordic region, and worked with Latvian and Icelandic IMF programs.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com and Kristin Broughton at Kristin.Broughton@wsj.com

1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SWEDBANK-37.40%14 335
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.32%338 052
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA1.70%257 912
BANK OF AMERICA8.69%246 391
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.89%197 173
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.79%186 397
