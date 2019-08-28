Swedbank : Hires Jens Henriksson as CEO

By Maria Armental



Swedbank AB (SWEDBY) hired banking and financial industry veteran Jens Henriksson as chief executive to rebuild trust, following a money-laundering scandal that led to the ouster of its previous CEO in March.

Mr. Henriksson, most recently with Swedish insurance company Folksam, is expected to join the Scandinavian bank "as soon as possible," succeeding acting president and CEO Anders Karlsson, who will return to his post as chief financial officer.

In a statement, Mr. Henriksson said he was aware of the challenges ahead.

"My major task as president and CEO of Swedbank is to rebuild the trust for the bank, to further develop the bank's sustainability profile, and to continue the successful digitalization journey," he said.

Mr. Henriksson, who for a short period headed banking relations at Swedbank, for years worked at the Swedish Ministry of Finance, including serving as state secretary. He also served as board member for the International Monetary Fund in Washington, where he was responsible for the Baltic and Nordic region, and worked with Latvian and Icelandic IMF programs.

