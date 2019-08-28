Log in
SWEDBANK

(SWED A)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 08/28 11:29:48 am
123.325 SEK   -0.42%
01:58pSWEDBANK : Hires Jens Henriksson as CEO
DJ
01:28pSWEDBANK : appoints Jens Henriksson as CEO
RE
01:01pSWEDBANK : Jens Henriksson appointed as new President and CEO of Swedbank
AQ
Swedbank : Hires Jens Henriksson as CEO

08/28/2019 | 01:58pm EDT

By Maria Armental

Swedbank AB (SWEDBY) hired banking and financial industry veteran Jens Henriksson as chief executive to rebuild trust, following a money-laundering scandal that led to the ouster of its previous CEO in March.

Mr. Henriksson, most recently with Swedish insurance company Folksam, is expected to join the Scandinavian bank "as soon as possible," succeeding acting president and CEO Anders Karlsson, who will return to his post as chief financial officer.

In a statement, Mr. Henriksson said he was aware of the challenges ahead.

"My major task as president and CEO of Swedbank is to rebuild the trust for the bank, to further develop the bank's sustainability profile, and to continue the successful digitalization journey," he said.

Mr. Henriksson, who for a short period headed banking relations at Swedbank, for years worked at the Swedish Ministry of Finance, including serving as state secretary. He also served as board member for the International Monetary Fund in Washington, where he was responsible for the Baltic and Nordic region, and worked with Latvian and Icelandic IMF programs.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NORDIC GROUP LTD 0.00% 0.27 End-of-day quote.-29.87%
SWEDBANK -0.61% 123.1 Delayed Quote.-37.40%
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 45 053 M
EBIT 2019 26 153 M
Net income 2019 19 951 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,51%
P/E ratio 2019 6,96x
P/E ratio 2020 6,96x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,07x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,02x
Capitalization 139 B
Chart SWEDBANK
Duration : Period :
Swedbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SWEDBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 168,24  SEK
Last Close Price 123,85  SEK
Spread / Highest target 95,4%
Spread / Average Target 35,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Birgitte Bonnesen President & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Nils-Johan Idermark Chairman
Anders Karlsson Chief Financial Officer
Anders Ekedahl Head-Group Information Technology
Siv Svensson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SWEDBANK-37.40%14 335
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.32%338 052
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA1.70%257 912
BANK OF AMERICA8.69%246 391
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.89%197 173
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.79%186 397
