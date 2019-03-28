Swedbank Ousts CEO Amid Money-Laundering Scandal -- Update

By Patricia Kowsmann and Drew Hinshaw

STOCKHOLM-- Swedbank AB fired its chief executive Thursday, a day after Swedish police raided the banking giant's headquarters as part of a widening money-laundered scandal involving billions of dollars of suspicious money, mostly from Russia.

Birgitte Bonnesen is the second CEO to leave a Scandinavian bank over money-laundering control troubles recently. Thomas Borgen resigned as CEO of Danske Bank in September as the Danish lender admitted it let over $230 billion in transactions, many of them suspicious, flow through its tiny Estonian branch for years without controls in place.

Officials in Estonia and Sweden are now investigating whether customers from Russia and other former Soviet Union states used a similar arrangement to move billions of dollars into Europe through Swedbank.

The Swedbank allegations have proved more surprising, several officials said, because the bank was under much closer supervision than Danske Bank in Estonia and was much more focused on lower-risk Estonian-based clients.

Swedbank is the largest bank by number of customers in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, with around 3.3 million private customers in these countries overall. In a conference call in October, Ms. Bonnesen disclosed that 15,000 of these were nonresident customers from Russia and other former Soviet states.

Like Mr. Borgen, Ms. Bonnesen headed the Baltic operations of her bank for years, including the period during which it was under investigation by regulators in Sweden and Estonia.

The probes, which are ongoing, were launched after Swedish public TV station SVT reported Swedbank customers with ties to Danske Bank's money-laundering scandal had moved billions through Swedbank. A subsequent report said that between EUR10 billion ($11 billion) and EUR20 billion passed yearly through accounts of nonresident, high-risk customers at Swedbank Estonia between 2010 and 2016.

Several Estonian officials cast doubt on those figures, saying the enormous sum appears to include normal cross-border transactions by ordinary Estonian residents and businesses, who comprise the vast majority of the bank's customers.

Swedbank hasn't disclosed any transaction figures. Last Friday, it released a heavily redacted report from an outside investigator it hired to look into customers it shared with Danske. It contained no money-flow figures or information about the customers. Ms. Bonnesen has repeatedly dismissed troubles at its Baltic operations, saying money-laundering controls have been in place.

Wednesday's raids at Swedbank's headquarters were part of a probe by the Swedish prosecutors' office into whether the bank informed 15 large shareholders of a broadcast about money-laundering allegations at its Estonian operations before it was aired last month. By the evening, the investigation had escalated into probing whether the bank had provided misleading information to the public and investors over the past months.

"The developments during the past days have created an enormous pressure for the bank," Swedbank Chairman Lars Idermark said in a statement.

The bank's financial chief, Anders Karlsson, has been appointed as president and CEO until a replacement is found.

The dismissal was a reversal for the board. On Friday, it expressed confidence Ms. Bonnesen could continue her term, which began in 2016. Since then, the bank's shares have fallen 16%.

Dominic Chopping contributed to this article.

