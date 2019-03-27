Log in
Swedbank : Police Raid Sweden's Leading Bank as Russian Money Laundering Scandal Spreads

03/27/2019 | 06:12pm EDT

By Patricia Kowsmann and Drew Hinshaw

Swedish police on Wednesday raided the headquarters of Swedbank AB, the latest Scandinavian banking giant to come under suspicion of laundering billions of dollars in illicit funds from Russia.

The unfolding scandal comes six months after Danske Bank said its tiny Estonia branch had moved more than $230 billion from Russia and other former Soviet states.

The raid is part of a probe into whether Swedbank informed 15 of its largest shareholders of a broadcast about money laundering allegations at its Estonian operations before it was aired last month, according to a spokesman for the Swedish prosecutors' office.

Following the raid, the prosecutors' office said it was widening the investigation to establish whether the bank provided misleading information to the public and investors.

In a new broadcast on Tuesday, Sweden's public TV station, SVT, provided more details on the transactions that went through Swedbank's Estonian operations, based on a report by an outside investigator. The report, according to the broadcast, shows between EUR10 billion and EUR20 billion (between $11 billion and $22 billion) passed yearly through accounts of nonresident, high-risk customers at Swedbank Estonia between 2010 and 2016.

Swedbank shares sank 12% Wednesday and are down by almost a fourth this year, making it the worst performing large bank in Europe.

The bank confirmed its offices had been raided, adding that it will cooperate with the authorities. "This has been a very tough day for Swedbank," Chief Executive Birgitte Bonnesen said in a statement. "I will do everything in my power to handle the current situation," she added.

Ms. Bonnesen said the bank believes it has been "truthful and accurate" in its communications.

Prosecutors are separately evaluating whether to open a probe directly into the suspected money laundering that was outlined in the SVT report.

Last year, Danske Bank, Denmark's flagship lender, announced its Estonia branch had moved hundreds of billions of dollars from Russia and other former Soviet states over years before supervisors pressured it into dropping most of those clients. A large part of this was probably illicit, Danske Bank has said.

As with Danske, Swedbank's problems appear to emanate from its operations in the tiny Baltic nation, where Swedbank is the largest lender. In February, Swedish and Estonian banking regulators began investigating the bank on money laundering concerns.

"We take such info very seriously and launch respective proceedings," Kilvar Kessler, chairman of the management board of Estonia's banking supervisor, the Finantsinspektsioon, said in a text message.

Analysts say there are likely to be more revelations about how Scandinavian banks became a crossroads for money leaving the former Soviet Union.

"You see new regulation and tightening up but I think it could be a latch on the stable door. This has been going on for at least a decade," says. James Oates, the founder of Cicero Capital, a financial adviser in Tallinn, the Estonian capital.

Write to Patricia Kowsmann at patricia.kowsmann@wsj.com and Drew Hinshaw at drew.hinshaw@wsj.com

