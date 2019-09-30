Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Swedbank    SWED A   SE0000242455

SWEDBANK

(SWED A)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Swedbank : removes three executives from Estonian unit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 02:00pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Swedbank sign at the headquarters of its Estonian business

TALLINN (Reuters) - Swedbank has removed three executives from its Estonian business and appointed their replacements, including a new head of the unit embroiled in an international money laundering investigation.

The Swedish lender has already fired its CEO and its chairman resigned in the wake of the allegations being investigated by authorities in Sweden, the Baltics and the United States.

Former Swedbank Estonia CEO Robert Kitt, former CFO Vaiko Tammevali and the head of the unit's private customer division, Kaie Metsla, have been removed from their posts and left the bank after a board decision resulting from Swedbank's ongoing internal investigations, it said on Monday.

Kitt and Tammevali had been suspended from their positions since June 17.

"The decision is based on information concerning historical shortcomings connected to anti-money laundering work," Bjorn Elfstrand, Council Chair of Swedbank Estonia, said in a statement.

"At this point of time, no criminal activities have been identified or reported," the bank said.

It said it has appointed Olavi Lepp to head the Estonian business and Anna Kouts as new CFO, with Tarmo Ulla named as head of the private customer division.

Reuters was unable to contact the former Swedbank employees for comment.

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SWEDBANK
02:00pSWEDBANK : removes three executives from Estonian unit
RE
12:02pSWEDBANK : Changes in the Management Board of Swedbank Estonia
AQ
07:01aKARO PHARMA : publishes prospectus relating to the rights issue
AQ
09/26Payday nears for Altor as fitness club SATS eyes fourth quarter listing
RE
09/23SWEDBANK : agrees with Apple Pay on introduction of mobile payments in Baltic st..
AQ
09/23SWEDBANK : makes climate action and sustainability central to its business throu..
AQ
09/20SWEDBANK : new CEO to assume position on October 1
AQ
09/20SWEDBANK : Jens Henriksson to assume his position on October 1st
AQ
09/19SWEDBANK : Changes in Swedbank's Group Executive Committee
AQ
09/18NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 45 152 M
EBIT 2019 26 289 M
Net income 2019 20 074 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,39%
P/E ratio 2019 7,83x
P/E ratio 2020 7,97x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,47x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,42x
Capitalization 157 B
Chart SWEDBANK
Duration : Period :
Swedbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SWEDBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 163,60  SEK
Last Close Price 140,10  SEK
Spread / Highest target 72,7%
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anders Karlsson President & Chief Executive Officer
Hans Göran Persson Chairman
Niclas Olsson Chief Financial Officer
Anders Ekedahl Head-Group Information Technology
Bodil Maria Eriksson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SWEDBANK-29.15%15 990
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.59%376 352
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION19.12%273 199
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY10.05%223 434
CITIGROUP INC.33.42%156 914
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-3.49%155 358
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group