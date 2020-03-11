Swedbank : to present finidng from internal report into money laundering

"The investigation includes customers, transactions and activities from 2007 through March 2019 and how the bank has handled internal and external information disclosures," the bank said of the report by law firm Clifford Chance LLP.

Swedbank is under investigation from authorities in the United States, Sweden and Estonia for its role in a Baltic money laundering scandal. The outcome of the Swedish case, including any fines, will be announced in March, the country's financial watchdog said in December.

(Reporting by Colm Fulton; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)