Swedbank : Interim report for the second quarter 2020

Swedbank's President and CEO Jens Henriksson comments: 'Swedbank posted a strong result in very uncertain times.'
Second quarter 2020 compared with first quarter 2020:
• Higher net interest income due to higher business volumes
• Lower income from cards and asset management negatively affected net commission income
• Positive net gains and losses on financial items due to positive valuation effects and high customer activity
• Lower investigation related expenses due to Covid-19
• Lower provisions for expected credit impairments related to the effects of Covid-19 • Solid capital and liquidity buffers
