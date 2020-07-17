Swedbank : Interim report for the second quarter 2020

2020-07-17 07:00

Swedbank's President and CEO Jens Henriksson comments: 'Swedbank posted a strong result in very uncertain times.'

Second quarter 2020 compared with first quarter 2020:

• Higher net interest income due to higher business volumes

• Lower income from cards and asset management negatively affected net commission income

• Positive net gains and losses on financial items due to positive valuation effects and high customer activity

• Lower investigation related expenses due to Covid-19

• Lower provisions for expected credit impairments related to the effects of Covid-19 • Solid capital and liquidity buffers