SWEDBANK AB

SWEDBANK AB

(SWED A)
Swedbank : Interim report for the second quarter 2020

07/17/2020

2020-07-17 07:00

Swedbank's President and CEO Jens Henriksson comments: 'Swedbank posted a strong result in very uncertain times.'

Second quarter 2020 compared with first quarter 2020:

• Higher net interest income due to higher business volumes

• Lower income from cards and asset management negatively affected net commission income

• Positive net gains and losses on financial items due to positive valuation effects and high customer activity

• Lower investigation related expenses due to Covid-19

• Lower provisions for expected credit impairments related to the effects of Covid-19 • Solid capital and liquidity buffers

For more information, contact:
Gregori Karamouzis, Head of Investor Relations, tel + 46 72 740 6338
Unni Jerndal, Press Officer, tel +46 73 092 1180This announcement involves the disclosure of inside information
Swedbank AB (publ) is required to disclose this information pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse, the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528), the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980) and the regulatory framework of Nasdaq Stockholm. This information was sent to be published on 17 July, 2020 at 07:00 CET.

Swedbank AB published this content on 17 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2020 07:40:03 UTC
