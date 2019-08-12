Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Swedish Match    SWMA   SE0000310336

SWEDISH MATCH

(SWMA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SWMA Aug 12, 2019 11:33 AM CET + 0.1 % 376.10 SEK The Share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 08:41am EDT
The share
Monday, 12 August 2019, 12:34 CET
SWMA (Stockholm) SEK/share
373.10
+/- % Buy Sell Last High Low Volume
-2.70 -0.72 373.20 373.40 373.10 380.40 373.00 151,271
Share graph Trading markets Share info List info
Show chart with:
Total return
Volume
Regulatory Information:
Reports
Press Releases
Comparison in percent
IndexOMXS30 - OMX Stockholm 30
PeersMO - Altria Group INC (XNYS)
AXFO - Axfood (XSTO)
BATS - Brittish American Tobacco (XLON)
CARL B - Carlsberg B (XCSE)
IMB - Imperial Brand (XLON)
PMI - Philip Morris International (XSWX)
RAI - Reynolds American (XNYS)
Download
Download:
  • Download PDF
  • Download JPG
  • Download PNG
  • Download SVG
  • Print chart

CET. Price delayed 15 min. Information provided by Cision

Zoom:
  • Day
  • One month
  • Three months
  • Six months
  • One year
  • All
Dates
From:
To:

The share information is provided for informational purposes only, and is not intended for trading purposes. If you are contemplating trading in the securities of Swedish Match AB, we strongly advice you to first seek independent professional advice before making any investment decision.

Trading markets
Shows the closing price 2019-08-09 % Last Volume
XSTO (Nasdaq Stockholm) -1.91% 375.80 550,908
BATS -2.04% 375.40 100,897
Chi-X -2.11% 375.30 139,877
TRQX (Turquoise) -2.01% 375.50 19,964

Shows trading period 2019-07-15 - 2019-08-09 Volume Market share
XSTO (Nasdaq Stockholm) 16,347,433 60.87%
BATS 3,980,004 14.82%
Chi-X 4,846,563 18.04%
TRQX (Turquoise) 1,684,317 6.27%

CET. Price delayed 15 min Information provided by Cision

Trading markets - turnover 2018
Nasdaq Bats Chi-X Turquoise
2018-01-30 13,016 3,018 2,461 1,726
2018-02-27 16,871 4,055 3,403 1,750
2018-03-31 18,600 3,213 3,161 1,578
2018-04-30 17,732 4,906 3,518 1,392
2018-05-29 17,954 3,907 3,730 1,289
2018-06-30 16,129 4,004 3,341 1,431
2018-07-31 13,534 3,735 4,516 1,210
2018-08-31 13,127 3,924 3,916 1,097
2018-09-30 18,097 3,273 3,991 999
2018-10-30 17,164 3,415 5,017 1,373
2018-11-30 19,235 3,460 6,318 1,416
2018-12-30 12,362 2,713 4,263 1,024
Share information
Previous Close 375.80
52 week High 533.80
52 week High Date Aug 21, 2018
52 week Low 341.60
52 week Low Date Dec 27, 2018
52 weeks % -27.16
YTD 6.99
Share data 2018 20173) 2016 2015 2014
Earnings per share, basic, SEK
Including larger one-time items1) 20.63 18.88 27.38 14.48 13.23
Including larger one-time items
and excluding income from STG 		20.63 18.38 26.44 12.62 11.55
Excluding larger one-time items
and income from STG 		20.63 16.40 14.39 12.79 11.55
Dividend per share, SEK 10,502) 16.60 16.00 29.50 7.50
Market price at year-end, SEK 349.10 323.20 289:80 300.20 244.80
P/E-ratio 16.9 17.1 10.6 20.7 18.5
EBIT multiple 14.6 14.2 9.6 16.1 14.8

1) Full year 2017 includes dividends received from the investment in STG

2) Board proposal.

3) Restated in accordance with IFRS 15.

Share price history
Nasdaq Stockholm
Download Excel file(data available from May 15, 1996)
Nasdaq US
Download Excel file(until date of delisting Oct 18, 2004)
Listing information

Name: Swedish Match AB
Stock exchange: Nasdaq Stockholm
First listing: May 15, 1996
Ticker code: SWMA
Bloomberg code: SWMA
Reuters code: SWMA.ST
ISIN Code: SE0000310336
List: Large Cap
Sector: Consumer Staples
Index listings: Swedish Match is included in a number of indexes, including for example OMXS30, and OMXS3020. For more information see Index listings.

  • Number of shares (mio)* 169.00
  • Total share value (mio)* 63476.33

* Based on a total number of shares, incl. shares held by Swedish Match

Subscribe to the share price

Share closing price (each Friday)

Enter your e-mail address
Not a valid email
Send

Swedish Match handles your personal data in accordance with our Privacy Notice. You can at any time end the subscription.

Disclaimer

Swedish Match AB published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 12:40:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SWEDISH MATCH
08:41aSWMA AUG 12, 2019 11 : 33 AM CET + 0.1 % 376.10 SEK The Share
PU
08/09SWMA AUG 9, 2019 9 : 12 AM CET + 0.1 % 383.50 SEK The Share
PU
08/08SWMA AUG 8, 2019 9 : 48 AM CET + 0.8 % 380.10 SEK The Share
PU
08/07SWMA AUG 7, 2019 9 : 37 AM CET - 0.8 % 375.10 SEK The Share
PU
08/06SWMA AUG 6, 2019 10 : 53 AM CET + 0.6 % 379.10 SEK The Share
PU
08/05SWMA AUG 5, 2019 10 : 11 AM CET - 1.0 % 375.90 SEK The Share
PU
08/02SWMA AUG 2, 2019 9 : 36 AM CET - 0.4 % 378.00 SEK The Share
PU
08/01SWMA AUG 1, 2019 9 : 48 AM CET + 0.6 % 372.00 SEK The Share
PU
07/31SWMA JUL 31, 2019 9 : 05 AM CET - 0.5 % 366.30 SEK The Share
PU
07/19SWMA JUL 19, 2019 9 : 21 AM CET + 1.8 % 398.20 SEK The Share
PU
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 14 298 M
EBIT 2019 5 361 M
Net income 2019 3 977 M
Debt 2019 11 310 M
Yield 2019 3,16%
P/E ratio 2019 16,0x
P/E ratio 2020 14,3x
EV / Sales2019 5,21x
EV / Sales2020 4,82x
Capitalization 63 250 M
Chart SWEDISH MATCH
Duration : Period :
Swedish Match Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SWEDISH MATCH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 487,08  SEK
Last Close Price 375,80  SEK
Spread / Highest target 53,0%
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lars Dahlgren President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric Conny Karlsson Chairman
Thomas G. Hayes Chief Financial Officer
Lars-Olof Löfman Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Lars Erik Rutqvist Senior Vice President-Scientific Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SWEDISH MATCH7.65%6 631
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL23.71%128 497
ALTRIA GROUP-6.54%86 231
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC22.28%84 465
ITC-9.75%43 966
JAPAN TOBACCO INC-10.33%38 714
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group