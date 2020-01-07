Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Swedish Match    SWMA   SE0000310336

SWEDISH MATCH

(SWMA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

SWMA Feb 6, 2020 1:07 PM CET + 0.8 % 546.80 SEK The share

02/06/2020 | 09:48am EST
The share
Thursday, 6 February 2020, 14:00 CET
SWMA (Stockholm) SEK/share
544.80
+/- % Buy Sell Last High Low Volume
+2.40 +0.44 544.40 545.00 544.80 547.40 542.20 151,884
Share graph Trading markets Share info List info
Show chart with:
Total return
Volume
Regulatory Information:
Reports
Press Releases
Comparison in percent
IndexOMXS30 - OMX Stockholm 30
PeersMO - Altria Group INC (XNYS)
AXFO - Axfood (XSTO)
BATS - Brittish American Tobacco (XLON)
CARL B - Carlsberg B (XCSE)
IMB - Imperial Brand (XLON)
PMI - Philip Morris International (XSWX)
CET. Price delayed 15 min. Information provided by Cision

Zoom:
  • Day
  • One month
  • Three months
  • Six months
  • One year
  • All
Dates
From:
To:

The share information is provided for informational purposes only, and is not intended for trading purposes. If you are contemplating trading in the securities of Swedish Match AB, we strongly advice you to first seek independent professional advice before making any investment decision.

Trading markets
Shows the closing price 2020-02-05 % Last Volume
XSTO (Nasdaq Stockholm) -0.66% 542.40 456,705
BATS -0.66% 541.40 133,144
Chi-X -0.51% 541.80 146,805
TRQX (Turquoise) -0.55% 541.80 25,755

Shows trading period 2020-01-07 - 2020-02-05 Volume Market share
XSTO (Nasdaq Stockholm) 11,669,102 57.46%
BATS 3,708,399 18.26%
Chi-X 4,163,078 20.50%
TRQX (Turquoise) 767,804 3.78%

CET. Price delayed 15 min Information provided by Cision

Trading markets - turnover 2018
Nasdaq Bats Chi-X Turquoise
1/30/2018 13,016 3,018 2,461 1,726
2/27/2018 16,871 4,055 3,403 1,750
3/31/2018 18,600 3,213 3,161 1,578
4/30/2018 17,732 4,906 3,518 1,392
5/29/2018 17,954 3,907 3,730 1,289
6/30/2018 16,129 4,004 3,341 1,431
7/31/2018 13,534 3,735 4,516 1,210
8/31/2018 13,127 3,924 3,916 1,097
9/30/2018 18,097 3,273 3,991 999
10/30/2018 17,164 3,415 5,017 1,373
11/30/2018 19,235 3,460 6,318 1,416
12/30/2018 12,362 2,713 4,263 1,024
Share information
Previous Close 542.40
52 week High 557.00
52 week High Date Jan 30, 2020
52 week Low 363.00
52 week Low Date Aug 15, 2019
52 weeks % 30.49
YTD 12.84
Share data 2018 20173) 2016 2015 2014
Earnings per share, basic, SEK
Including larger one-time items1) 20.63 18.88 27.38 14.48 13.23
Including larger one-time items
and excluding income from STG 		20.63 18.38 26.44 12.62 11.55
Excluding larger one-time items
and income from STG 		20.63 16.40 14.39 12.79 11.55
Dividend per share, SEK 10,502) 16.60 16.00 29.50 7.50
Market price at year-end, SEK 349.10 323.20 289:80 300.20 244.80
P/E-ratio 16.9 17.1 10.6 20.7 18.5
EBIT multiple 14.6 14.2 9.6 16.1 14.8

1) Full year 2017 includes dividends received from the investment in STG

2) Board proposal.

3) Restated in accordance with IFRS 15.

Share price history
Nasdaq Stockholm
Download Excel file(data available from May 15, 1996)
Nasdaq US
Download Excel file(until date of delisting Oct 18, 2004)
Listing information

Name: Swedish Match AB
Stock exchange: Nasdaq Stockholm
First listing: May 15, 1996
Ticker code: SWMA
Bloomberg code: SWMA
Reuters code: SWMA.ST
ISIN Code: SE0000310336
List: Large Cap
Sector: Consumer Staples
Index listings: Swedish Match is included in a number of indexes, including for example OMXS30, and OMXS3020. For more information see Index listings.

  • Number of shares (mio)* 169.00
  • Total share value (mio)* 92588.76

* Based on a total number of shares, incl. shares held by Swedish Match

Disclaimer

Swedish Match AB published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2020 14:47:03 UTC
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 14 528 M
EBIT 2019 5 611 M
Net income 2019 4 176 M
Debt 2019 11 930 M
Yield 2019 2,27%
P/E ratio 2019 21,8x
P/E ratio 2020 19,6x
EV / Sales2019 7,01x
EV / Sales2020 6,50x
Capitalization 89 860 M
Chart SWEDISH MATCH
Duration : Period :
Swedish Match Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SWEDISH MATCH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 528,43  SEK
Last Close Price 542,40  SEK
Spread / Highest target 12,5%
Spread / Average Target -2,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lars Dahlgren President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric Conny Karlsson Chairman
Thomas G. Hayes Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Group Finance
Lars-Olof Löfman Senior VP- Research & Development, Europe Division
Andrew Graham Cripps Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SWEDISH MATCH13.09%9 368
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL-1.35%131 207
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC6.70%100 568
ALTRIA GROUP-7.27%89 670
ITC LIMITED-8.94%40 185
JAPAN TOBACCO INC.-4.25%37 820
