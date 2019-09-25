Log in
MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM > Swedish Match SWMA SE0000310336

SWEDISH MATCH

(SWMA)
SWMA Jul 3, 2019 9:25 AM CET + 1.3 % 420.00 SEK The Share

07/03/2019 | 05:28am EDT
The share
Wednesday, 3 July 2019, 9:58 CET
SWMA (Stockholm) SEK/share
419.30
+/- % Buy Sell Last High Low Volume
+4.80 +1.16 419.10 419.40 419.30 420.30 413.80 167,777
IndexOMXS30 - OMX Stockholm 30
PeersMO - Altria Group INC (XNYS)
AXFO - Axfood (XSTO)
BATS - Brittish American Tobacco (XLON)
CARL B - Carlsberg B (XCSE)
IMB - Imperial Brand (XLON)
PMI - Philip Morris International (XSWX)
RAI - Reynolds American (XNYS)
CET. Price delayed 15 min. Information provided by Cision

The share information is provided for informational purposes only, and is not intended for trading purposes. If you are contemplating trading in the securities of Swedish Match AB, we strongly advice you to first seek independent professional advice before making any investment decision.

Trading markets
Shows the closing price 2019-07-02 % Last Volume
XSTO (Nasdaq Stockholm) +2.85% 414.50 1,010,954
BATS +2.61% 414.55 122,149
Chi-X +2.67% 414.70 295,886
TRQX (Turquoise) +2.69% 414.70 106,478

Shows trading period 2019-06-03 - 2019-07-02 Volume Market share
XSTO (Nasdaq Stockholm) 16,050,268 63.80%
BATS 3,375,524 13.42%
Chi-X 4,671,636 18.57%
TRQX (Turquoise) 1,059,236 4.21%

CET. Price delayed 15 min Information provided by Cision

Trading markets - turnover 2018
Nasdaq Bats Chi-X Turquoise
1/30/2018 13,016 3,018 2,461 1,726
2/27/2018 16,871 4,055 3,403 1,750
3/31/2018 18,600 3,213 3,161 1,578
4/30/2018 17,732 4,906 3,518 1,392
5/29/2018 17,954 3,907 3,730 1,289
6/30/2018 16,129 4,004 3,341 1,431
7/31/2018 13,534 3,735 4,516 1,210
8/31/2018 13,127 3,924 3,916 1,097
9/30/2018 18,097 3,273 3,991 999
10/30/2018 17,164 3,415 5,017 1,373
11/30/2018 19,235 3,460 6,318 1,416
12/30/2018 12,362 2,713 4,263 1,024
Share information
Previous Close 414.50
52 week High 533.80
52 week High Date Aug 21, 2018
52 week Low 341.60
52 week Low Date Dec 27, 2018
52 weeks % -5.58
YTD 20.11
Share data 2018 20173) 2016 2015 2014
Earnings per share, basic, SEK
Including larger one-time items1) 20.63 18.88 27.38 14.48 13.23
Including larger one-time items
and excluding income from STG 		20.63 18.38 26.44 12.62 11.55
Excluding larger one-time items
and income from STG 		20.63 16.40 14.39 12.79 11.55
Dividend per share, SEK 10,502) 16.60 16.00 29.50 7.50
Market price at year-end, SEK 349.10 323.20 289:80 300.20 244.80
P/E-ratio 16.9 17.1 10.6 20.7 18.5
EBIT multiple 14.6 14.2 9.6 16.1 14.8

1) Full year 2017 includes dividends received from the investment in STG

2) Board proposal.

3) Restated in accordance with IFRS 15.

Share price history
Nasdaq Stockholm
Download Excel file(data available from May 15, 1996)
Nasdaq US
Download Excel file(until date of delisting Oct 18, 2004)
Listing information

Name: Swedish Match AB
Stock exchange: Nasdaq Stockholm
First listing: May 15, 1996
Ticker code: SWMA
Bloomberg code: SWMA
Reuters code: SWMA.ST
ISIN Code: SE0000310336
List: Large Cap
Sector: Consumer Staples
Index listings: Swedish Match is included in a number of indexes, including for example OMXS30, and OMXS3020. For more information see Index listings.

  • Number of shares (mio)* 169.00
  • Total share value (mio)* 71260.03

* Based on a total number of shares, incl. shares held by Swedish Match

Swedish Match handles your personal data in accordance with our Privacy Notice. You can at any time end the subscription.

Disclaimer

Swedish Match AB published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 09:27:10 UTC
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 14 365 M
EBIT 2019 5 333 M
Net income 2019 3 924 M
Debt 2019 11 521 M
Yield 2019 2,85%
P/E ratio 2019 17,8x
P/E ratio 2020 15,8x
EV / Sales2019 5,71x
EV / Sales2020 5,28x
Capitalization 70 444 M
Technical analysis trends SWEDISH MATCH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 504  SEK
Last Close Price 415  SEK
Spread / Highest target 44,8%
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lars Dahlgren President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric Conny Karlsson Chairman
Thomas G. Hayes Chief Financial Officer
Lars-Olof Löfman Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Lars Erik Rutqvist Senior Vice President-Scientific Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SWEDISH MATCH18.73%7 555
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL19.46%124 075
ALTRIA GROUP-3.44%90 927
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC16.02%83 511
ITC-2.77%48 732
JAPAN TOBACCO INC-6.16%39 539
