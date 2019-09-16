Log in
Swedish Match    SWMA   SE0000310336

SWEDISH MATCH

(SWMA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SWMA Nov 20, 2019 9:16 AM CET - 1.0 % 452.20 SEK The share

0
11/20/2019 | 06:15am EST
The share
Wednesday, 20 November 2019, 10:03 CET
SWMA (Stockholm) SEK/share
455.30
+/- % Buy Sell Last High Low Volume
-1.60 -0.35 455.20 455.50 455.30 457.40 451.80 61,353
Share graph Trading markets Share info List info
The share information is provided for informational purposes only, and is not intended for trading purposes. If you are contemplating trading in the securities of Swedish Match AB, we strongly advice you to first seek independent professional advice before making any investment decision.

Trading markets
Shows the closing price 2019-11-19 % Last Volume
XSTO (Nasdaq Stockholm) +0.31% 456.90 596,938
BATS +0.35% 457.30 275,678
Chi-X +0.35% 457.30 252,919
TRQX (Turquoise) +0.29% 457.40 58,272

Shows trading period 2019-10-21 - 2019-11-19 Volume Market share
XSTO (Nasdaq Stockholm) 16,452,815 64.61%
BATS 4,093,046 16.07%
Chi-X 3,724,151 14.63%
TRQX (Turquoise) 1,193,012 4.69%

CET. Price delayed 15 min Information provided by Cision

Trading markets - turnover 2018
Nasdaq Bats Chi-X Turquoise
1/30/2018 13,016 3,018 2,461 1,726
2/27/2018 16,871 4,055 3,403 1,750
3/31/2018 18,600 3,213 3,161 1,578
4/30/2018 17,732 4,906 3,518 1,392
5/29/2018 17,954 3,907 3,730 1,289
6/30/2018 16,129 4,004 3,341 1,431
7/31/2018 13,534 3,735 4,516 1,210
8/31/2018 13,127 3,924 3,916 1,097
9/30/2018 18,097 3,273 3,991 999
10/30/2018 17,164 3,415 5,017 1,373
11/30/2018 19,235 3,460 6,318 1,416
12/30/2018 12,362 2,713 4,263 1,024
Share information
Previous Close 456.90
52 week High 490.80
52 week High Date May 10, 2019
52 week Low 341.60
52 week Low Date Dec 27, 2018
52 weeks % 17.39
YTD 30.31
Share data 2018 20173) 2016 2015 2014
Earnings per share, basic, SEK
Including larger one-time items1) 20.63 18.88 27.38 14.48 13.23
Including larger one-time items
and excluding income from STG 		20.63 18.38 26.44 12.62 11.55
Excluding larger one-time items
and income from STG 		20.63 16.40 14.39 12.79 11.55
Dividend per share, SEK 10,502) 16.60 16.00 29.50 7.50
Market price at year-end, SEK 349.10 323.20 289:80 300.20 244.80
P/E-ratio 16.9 17.1 10.6 20.7 18.5
EBIT multiple 14.6 14.2 9.6 16.1 14.8

1) Full year 2017 includes dividends received from the investment in STG

2) Board proposal.

3) Restated in accordance with IFRS 15.

Share price history
Nasdaq Stockholm
Download Excel file(data available from May 15, 1996)
Nasdaq US
Download Excel file(until date of delisting Oct 18, 2004)
Listing information

Name: Swedish Match AB
Stock exchange: Nasdaq Stockholm
First listing: May 15, 1996
Ticker code: SWMA
Bloomberg code: SWMA
Reuters code: SWMA.ST
ISIN Code: SE0000310336
List: Large Cap
Sector: Consumer Staples
Index listings: Swedish Match is included in a number of indexes, including for example OMXS30, and OMXS3020. For more information see Index listings.

  • Number of shares (mio)* 169.00
  • Total share value (mio)* 77310.26

* Based on a total number of shares, incl. shares held by Swedish Match

Disclaimer

Swedish Match AB published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 11:14:06 UTC
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 14 546 M
EBIT 2019 5 624 M
Net income 2019 4 167 M
Debt 2019 11 811 M
Yield 2019 2,67%
P/E ratio 2019 18,4x
P/E ratio 2020 16,8x
EV / Sales2019 6,02x
EV / Sales2020 5,63x
Capitalization 75 695 M
Chart SWEDISH MATCH
Duration : Period :
Swedish Match Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SWEDISH MATCH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 485,08  SEK
Last Close Price 456,90  SEK
Spread / Highest target 28,0%
Spread / Average Target 6,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lars Dahlgren President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric Conny Karlsson Chairman
Thomas G. Hayes Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Group Finance
Lars-Olof Löfman Senior VP- Research & Development, Europe Division
Andrew Graham Cripps Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SWEDISH MATCH30.88%7 855
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL25.02%129 853
ALTRIA GROUP-4.98%87 671
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC15.58%85 452
ITC LIMITED-11.49%42 629
JAPAN TOBACCO INC.-3.04%40 682
