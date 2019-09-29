SWMA Nov 26, 2019 9:29 AM CET + 0.5 % 459.30 SEK The share
0
11/26/2019 | 06:43am EST
The share
Tuesday, 26 November 2019, 10:38 CET
SWMA (Stockholm) SEK/share
456.80
+/-
%
Buy
Sell
Last
High
Low
Volume
+0.00
+0.00
456.60
456.90
456.80
460.20
455.30
81,820
Share graph Trading markets Share info List info
Show chart with:
Total return
Volume
Regulatory Information:
Reports
Press Releases
Comparison in percent
IndexOMXS30 - OMX Stockholm 30
PeersMO - Altria Group INC (XNYS)
AXFO - Axfood (XSTO)
BATS - Brittish American Tobacco (XLON)
CARL B - Carlsberg B (XCSE)
IMB - Imperial Brand (XLON)
PMI - Philip Morris International (XSWX)
Download
Download:
Download PDF
Download JPG
Download PNG
Download SVG
Print chart
CET. Price delayed 15 min. Information provided by Cision
Zoom:
Day
One month
Three months
Six months
One year
All
Dates
From:
To:
The share information is provided for informational purposes only, and is not intended for trading purposes. If you are contemplating trading in the securities of Swedish Match AB, we strongly advice you to first seek independent professional advice before making any investment decision.
Name: Swedish Match AB
Stock exchange: Nasdaq Stockholm
First listing: May 15, 1996
Ticker code: SWMA
Bloomberg code: SWMA
Reuters code: SWMA.ST
ISIN Code: SE0000310336
List: Large Cap
Sector: Consumer Staples
Index listings: Swedish Match is included in a number of indexes, including for example OMXS30, and OMXS3020. For more information see Index listings.
Number of shares (mio)* 169.00
Total share value (mio)* 77633.16
* Based on a total number of shares, incl. shares held by Swedish Match
Subscribe to the share price
Share closing price (each Friday)
Enter your e-mail address
Not a valid email
Send
Swedish Match handles your personal data in accordance with our Privacy Notice. You can at any time end the subscription.
Swedish Match AB published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 11:42:02 UTC