Swedish Match : second quarter operating profit beats expectations

Operating profit at the tobacco group rose to 1.43 billion crowns (122.91 million pounds) from a year-ago 1.26 billion. Analysts had on average forecast a profit of 1.36 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

"The Snus and moist snuff product segment, and particularly the strong result from ZYN nicotine pouches in the US, drove the improvements in sales and operating profit for the group," Swedish Match said.

It said it was no longer confident that the U.S. cigar market would grow this year in terms of volume. Its previous outlook for the market segment was for modest volume growth.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Helena Soderpalm)