Swedish Match

SWEDISH MATCH

(SWMA)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Swedish Match : second quarter operating profit beats expectations

0
07/18/2019

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish Match posted on Thursday a bigger rise than expected in second-quarter profit and said the roll-out across the United States of its relatively new non-tobacco nicotine pouch product was well underway.

Operating profit at the tobacco group rose to 1.43 billion crowns (122.91 million pounds) from a year-ago 1.26 billion. Analysts had on average forecast a profit of 1.36 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

"The Snus and moist snuff product segment, and particularly the strong result from ZYN nicotine pouches in the US, drove the improvements in sales and operating profit for the group," Swedish Match said.

It said it was no longer confident that the U.S. cigar market would grow this year in terms of volume. Its previous outlook for the market segment was for modest volume growth.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Helena Soderpalm)

Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 14 314 M
EBIT 2019 5 324 M
Net income 2019 3 919 M
Debt 2019 11 544 M
Yield 2019 2,93%
P/E ratio 2019 17,4x
P/E ratio 2020 15,6x
EV / Sales2019 5,60x
EV / Sales2020 5,17x
Capitalization 68 558 M
Technical analysis trends SWEDISH MATCH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 503,67  SEK
Last Close Price 403,40  SEK
Spread / Highest target 48,7%
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lars Dahlgren President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric Conny Karlsson Chairman
Thomas G. Hayes Chief Financial Officer
Lars-Olof Löfman Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Lars Erik Rutqvist Senior Vice President-Scientific Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SWEDISH MATCH15.55%0
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL22.20%126 425
ALTRIA GROUP0.04%92 162
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC17.00%83 228
ITC-3.44%49 420
JAPAN TOBACCO INC-4.93%40 179
