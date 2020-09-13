SWMA Mar 30, 2020 9:13 AM CET + 0.2 % 529.80 SEK The share

Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Swedish Match AB    SWMA   SE0000310336

SWEDISH MATCH AB

(SWMA)
03/30/2020 | 03:53am EDT
The share
Friday, 27 March 2020, 18:00 CET
SWMA (Stockholm) SEK/share
528.80
+/- % Buy Sell Last High Low Volume
-22.80 -4.13 528.60 529.00 528.80 564.20 526.20 1,006,485
CET. Price delayed 15 min. Information provided by Cision

The share information is provided for informational purposes only, and is not intended for trading purposes. If you are contemplating trading in the securities of Swedish Match AB, we strongly advice you to first seek independent professional advice before making any investment decision.

Trading markets
Shows the closing price 2020-03-27 % Last Volume
XSTO (Nasdaq Stockholm) -4.13% 528.80 1,006,485
BATS -3.54% 528.60 145,278
Chi-X -3.47% 528.60 302,407
TRQX (Turquoise) -3.33% 528.60 94,645

Shows trading period 2020-03-02 - 2020-03-27 Volume Market share
XSTO (Nasdaq Stockholm) 23,623,905 63.17%
BATS 5,743,741 15.36%
Chi-X 6,640,095 17.76%
TRQX (Turquoise) 1,388,662 3.71%

CET. Price delayed 15 min Information provided by Cision

Trading markets - turnover 2019
Nasdaq Bats London Stock Exchange Turquoise Other
2019-01-31 13,106,029 21,750,307 2,536,150 1,337,535 2,369,432
2019-02-28 13,430,230 24,204,888 1,620,093 1,602,971 2,598,602
2019-03-29 13,906,588 24,141,642 2,282,526 1,561,661 2,087,931
2019-04-30 11,390,804 51,144,848 9,732,452 1,006,984 1,731,467
2019-05-31 13,614,772 22,940,978 1,451,119 1,270,777 2,099,764
2019-06-28 14,509,856 18,260,963 1,237,364 909,931 3,002,545
2019-07-31 17,284,222 25,667,837 1,677,053 1,989,712 3,538,379
2019-08-30 14,739,915 15,916,078 1,226,395 947,669 1,622,768
2019-09-30 14,509,458 19,324,788 828,914 982,985 1,969,924
2019-10-31 16,670,362 27,496,701 1,700,574 940,759 2,647,623
2019-11-29 11,483,959 15,316,582 1,148,402 939,159 3,995,908
2019-12-30 10,598,667 14,036,996 1,076,578 611,386 1,095,456
Share information
Previous Close 528.80
52 week High 630.60
52 week High Date Feb 20, 2020
52 week Low 363.00
52 week Low Date Aug 15, 2019
52 weeks % 10.49
YTD 8.45
Share data 2019 2018 20173) 2016 2015
Earnings per share, basic, SEK
Including larger one-time items1) 23.22 20.63 18.88 27.38 14.48
Including larger one-time items and excluding income from STG 23.22 20.63 18.38 26.44 12.62
Excluding larger one-time items and income from STG 25.41 20.63 16.40 14.39 12.79
Dividend per share, SEK 12,502) 10.50 16.60 16.00 29.50
Market price at year-end, SEK 482.80 349.10 323.20 289:80 300.20
P/E-ratio4) 20.8 16.9 17.1 10.6 20.7
EBIT multiple4) 17.1 14.6 14.2 9.6 16.1

1) Full year 2017 includes dividends received from the investment in STG

2) Dividend for 2019 is the Board's proposal. 2017, 2016 and 2015 includes special dividends of 7.40 SEK per share, 7.50 SEK per share and 21.50 SEK per share respectively.

3) Restated in accordance with IFRS 15.

4) Earnings include larger one-time items and income from STG up until disposal in 2017.

Share price history
Nasdaq Stockholm
Download Excel file(data available from May 15, 1996)
Nasdaq US
Download Excel file(until date of delisting Oct 18, 2004)
Listing information

Name: Swedish Match AB
Stock exchange: Nasdaq Stockholm
First listing: May 15, 1996
Ticker code: SWMA
Bloomberg code: SWMA
Reuters code: SWMA.ST
ISIN Code: SE0000310336
List: Large Cap
Sector: Consumer Staples
Index listings: Swedish Match is included in a number of indexes, including for example OMXS30, and OMXS3020. For more information see Index listings.

  • Number of shares (mio)* 169.00
  • Total share value (mio)* 88985.81

* Based on a total number of shares, incl. shares held by Swedish Match

Subscribe to the share price

Share closing price (each Friday)

Enter your e-mail address
Not a valid email
Send

Swedish Match handles your personal data in accordance with our Privacy Notice. You can at any time end the subscription.

Disclaimer

Swedish Match AB published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 07:52:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2020 16 373 M
EBIT 2020 6 394 M
Net income 2020 4 774 M
Debt 2020 11 934 M
Yield 2020 2,69%
P/E ratio 2020 17,9x
P/E ratio 2021 15,8x
EV / Sales2020 6,00x
EV / Sales2021 5,59x
Capitalization 86 315 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 611,67  SEK
Last Close Price 528,80  SEK
Spread / Highest target 32,4%
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lars Dahlgren President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric Conny Karlsson Chairman
Thomas G. Hayes Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Group Finance
Lars-Olof Löfman Senior VP- Research & Development, Europe Division
Andrew Graham Cripps Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SWEDISH MATCH AB9.53%8 683
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-18.73%107 674
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC-19.91%73 443
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.-26.59%68 091
JAPAN TOBACCO INC.-0.98%33 125
ITC LIMITED-31.34%26 616