SWEDISH MATCH AB

(SWMA)
07/16 11:29:50 am
649.4 SEK   -0.09%
02:26aSWEDISH MATCH : Half Year Report January – June 2020
PU
02:16aSWEDISH MATCH : Half Year Report January - June 2020
AQ
07/14SWEDISH MATCH AB : half-yearly earnings release
Swedish Match : Half Year Report January – June 2020

07/17/2020 | 02:26am EDT
Press release; Jul 17, 2020 8:15 AM CET
Half Year Report January - June 2020

Q2 sales and profit growth driven by ZYN in the US

  • In local currencies, sales increased by 11 percent for the second quarter. Reported sales increased by 11 percent to 4,133 MSEK (3,719).
  • In local currencies, operating profit from product segments1) increased by 19 percent for the second quarter. Reported operating profit from product segments increased by 17 percent to 1,704 MSEK (1,456).
  • Operating profit amounted to 1,666 MSEK (1,434) for the second quarter.
  • Profit after tax amounted to 1,227 MSEK (1,080) for the second quarter.
  • Earnings per share increased by 19 percent to 7.60 SEK (6.39) for the second quarter.
  • The second quarter financial performance was negatively affected by COVID-19 impacts.
  • ZYN continued to deliver strong volume growth contributing to higher sales and operating profit.

1) Excludes Other operations and larger one-time items.

For the full report:www.swedishmatch.com/Investors/Financial-reports/Interim-reports/

Swedish Match telephone conference
A telephone conference will be held today, Friday, July 17 at 2:00 p.m. (CET), (1:00 p.m. UK time). At this time we will review and comment on the results. Participants will include Lars Dahlgren, Thomas Hayes, and Emmett Harrison.

Listen to the telephone conference: www.swedishmatch.com/Investors/Presentations/Webcasts-and-audiocasts/

Telephone conference presentation: www.swedishmatch.com/Investors/Presentations/

Contacts:
Lars Dahlgren, President and Chief Executive Officer
Office +46 8 658 0441
Thomas Hayes, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Office +46 8 658 0108
Emmett Harrison, Senior Vice President Investor Relations
Office +46 70 938 0173
Richard Flaherty, President US Division, US Investor Relations contact
Office +1 804 787 5130
This information is information that Swedish Match AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08.15 a.m. CET on July 17, 2020.

Disclaimer

Swedish Match AB published this content on 17 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2020 06:25:09 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 16 243 M 1 790 M 1 790 M
Net income 2020 4 729 M 521 M 521 M
Net Debt 2020 12 350 M 1 361 M 1 361 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,2x
Yield 2020 2,21%
Capitalization 105 B 11 605 M 11 562 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 7,22x
Nbr of Employees 6 712
Free-Float 90,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 672,87 SEK
Last Close Price 649,40 SEK
Spread / Highest target 19,6%
Spread / Average Target 3,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lars Dahlgren President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric Conny Karlsson Chairman
Thomas G. Hayes Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Group Finance
Lars-Olof Löfman Senior VP- Research & Development, Europe Division
Andrew Graham Cripps Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SWEDISH MATCH AB34.51%11 605
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-11.45%116 785
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC-13.46%82 703
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.-16.89%76 193
ITC LIMITED-18.45%32 514
JAPAN TOBACCO INC.-19.36%32 478
