Swedish Match : Half Year Report January – June 2020

Press release; Jul 17, 2020 8:15 AM CET

Q2 sales and profit growth driven by ZYN in the US In local currencies, sales increased by 11 percent for the second quarter. Reported sales increased by 11 percent to 4,133 MSEK (3,719).

In local currencies, operating profit from product segments 1) increased by 19 percent for the second quarter. Reported operating profit from product segments increased by 17 percent to 1,704 MSEK (1,456).

Operating profit amounted to 1,666 MSEK (1,434) for the second quarter.

Profit after tax amounted to 1,227 MSEK (1,080) for the second quarter.

Earnings per share increased by 19 percent to 7.60 SEK (6.39) for the second quarter.

The second quarter financial performance was negatively affected by COVID-19 impacts.

ZYN continued to deliver strong volume growth contributing to higher sales and operating profit. 1) Excludes Other operations and larger one-time items.

For the full report:www.swedishmatch.com/Investors/Financial-reports/Interim-reports/

A telephone conference will be held today, Friday, July 17 at 2:00 p.m. (CET), (1:00 p.m. UK time). At this time we will review and comment on the results. Participants will include Lars Dahlgren, Thomas Hayes, and Emmett Harrison. Listen to the telephone conference: www.swedishmatch.com/Investors/Presentations/Webcasts-and-audiocasts/ Telephone conference presentation: www.swedishmatch.com/Investors/Presentations/

Contacts:

Lars Dahlgren, President and Chief Executive Officer

Office +46 8 658 0441

Thomas Hayes, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Office +46 8 658 0108

Emmett Harrison, Senior Vice President Investor Relations

Office +46 70 938 0173

Richard Flaherty, President US Division, US Investor Relations contact

Office +1 804 787 5130

This information is information that Swedish Match AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08.15 a.m. CET on July 17, 2020.