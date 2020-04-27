Log in
Swedish Match : Interim Report January – March 2020

04/27/2020 | 02:28am EDT
Press release; Apr 27, 2020 8:15 AM CET
Interim Report January - March 2020

Record quarter from product segments, driven by US businesses

  • In local currencies, sales from product segmentsincreased by 21 percent for the first quarter. Reported sales increased by 24 percent to 4,029 MSEK (3,258).
  • In local currencies, operating profit from product segments1) increased by 30 percent for the first quarter. Reported operating profit from product segments increased by 34 percent to 1,652 MSEK (1,233).
  • Operating profit amounted to 1,594 MSEK (1,190) for the first quarter.
  • Profit after tax amounted to 1,161 MSEK (880) for the first quarter.
  • Earnings per share increased by 38 percent to 7.14 SEK (5.17) for the first quarter.
  • Net effect on revenue and results from COVID-19 impacts were positive in the first quarter but are expected to become negative in the second quarter. Guidance for Q2 2020 is provided on page 12 in this report.
  • ZYN is now available in approximately 80,000 stores in the US, and average sales per store continued to increase sequentially.

1) Excludes Other operations and larger one-time items.

For the full report:www.swedishmatch.com/Investors/Financial-reports/Interim-reports/

Swedish Match telephone conference
A telephone conference will be held today, Monday, April 27 at 2:00 p.m. (CET), (1:00 p.m. UK time). At this time we will review and comment on the results. Participants will include Lars Dahlgren, Thomas Hayes, and Emmett Harrison.

Listen to the telephone conference: www.swedishmatch.com/Investors/Presentations/Webcasts-and-audiocasts/

Telephone conference presentation: www.swedishmatch.com/Investors/Presentations/

_
Contacts:
Lars Dahlgren, President and Chief Executive Officer
Office +46 8 658 0441
Thomas Hayes, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Office +46 8 658 0108
Emmett Harrison, Senior Vice President Investor Relations
Office +46 70 938 0173
Richard Flaherty, President US Division, US Investor Relations contact
Office +1 804 787 5130
__
This information is information that Swedish Match AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08.15 a.m. CET on April 27, 2020.
__

Disclaimer

Swedish Match AB published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2020 06:27:03 UTC
