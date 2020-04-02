Swedish Match :  Match Annual General Meeting 2020

Log in
SWEDISH MATCH AB

SWEDISH MATCH AB

(SWMA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 04/02 11:29:51 am
582.5 SEK   +4.95%
01:38pSWEDISH MATCH :  Match Annual General Meeting 2020
PU
11:46aSWEDISH MATCH : Annual General Meeting 2020
AQ
04/01SWMA APR 1, 2020 9 : 01 AM CET - 1.5 % 559.40 SEK The share
PU
04/02/2020 | 01:38pm EDT
Press release; Apr 2, 2020 5:45 PM CET
Swedish Match Annual General Meeting 2020

Major items approved by today's Annual General Meeting include:

  • A dividend of 12.50 SEK per share
  • Mandate to repurchase up to 10 percent of all shares in the Company
  • Withdrawal of 7,750,000 repurchased company shares with a simultaneous bonus issue without issuing any new shares
  • Mandate to resolve on the transfer of shares in the Company and to issue new shares
  • Election of Deloitte AB as auditor

At the Annual General Meeting of Swedish Match AB (publ) on April 2, it was resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, to pay a dividend of 12.50 SEK per share. The record day for the right to receive a cash dividend is April 6, 2020 and payment through Euroclear Sweden AB is expected to be made on April 9, 2020.

Charles A. Blixt, Andrew Cripps, Jacqueline Hoogerbrugge, Conny Karlsson, Pauline Lindwall, Wenche Rolfsen and Joakim Westh were re-elected as members of Swedish Match's Board of Directors. Alexander Lacik was elected as new member of the Board of Directors. Conny Karlsson was re-elected as Chairman of the Board and Andrew Cripps was re-elected Deputy Chairman of the Board. The Annual General Meeting further approved the proposed remuneration to the members of the Board of Directors as set out in the notice and the principles for remuneration and other terms for members of the executive management.

Furthermore, the Annual General Meeting approved the Board of Directors' proposal that it be authorized to resolve on acquisition of the Company's own shares, on one or several occasions prior to the next Annual General Meeting, provided the Company's holding does not at any time exceed ten (10) percent of all shares in the Company. The shares shall be acquired on Nasdaq Stockholm at a price within the price interval registered at any given time, i.e. the interval between the highest bid price and the lowest selling price. Swedish Match owns 8,357,766 treasury shares as per April 2, 2020.

In addition, the Annual General Meeting resolved to reduce the Company's share capital by 17,762,544.77 SEK by means of withdrawal of 7,750,000 previously repurchased shares held in treasury, with a simultaneous bonus issue, without issuing any new shares, of a corresponding amount to restore the share capital. The shareholders further approved the proposal that the reduction will be allocated to a fund for use pursuant to a resolution adopted by the Annual General Meeting.

The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to resolve on the transfer of the Company's own shares, on one or several occasions prior to the next Annual General Meeting. The shares may only be transferred in conjunction with the financing of company acquisitions and other types of strategic investments and acquisitions, and the transfers may not exceed the maximum number of treasury shares held by the Company at any given time. Transfer of own shares shall be made either on Nasdaq Stockholm or in another manner.

Furthermore, the Annual General Meeting approved the Board of Directors' proposal that it be authorized to, for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, to issue new ordinary shares on one or more occasions, with or without deviation from shareholders' preferential rights and against payment in cash, in kind or by set-off. The number of shares that may be issued may not exceed a maximum dilution effect of ten (10) percent of the share capital and votes at the time of the Annual General Meeting 2020.

The Annual General Meeting elected Deloitte AB as auditor until the end of the Annual General Meeting 2021.

The Annual General Meeting approved all other proposals made by the Board of Directors and the Nominating Committee. The proposals are outlined in the published notice of the Annual General Meeting.

__
Contacts:
Lars Dahlgren, President and Chief Executive Officer
Office +46 8 658 0441
Thomas Hayes, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Office +46 8 658 0108
Emmett Harrison, Senior Vice President Investor Relations
Office +46 70 938 0173
Richard Flaherty, President US Division, US Investor Relations contact
Office +1 804 787 5130

Disclaimer

Swedish Match AB published this content on 02 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2020 17:37:04 UTC
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2020 16 392 M
EBIT 2020 6 389 M
Net income 2020 4 771 M
Debt 2020 11 874 M
Yield 2020 2,57%
P/E ratio 2020 18,8x
P/E ratio 2021 16,6x
EV / Sales2020 6,25x
EV / Sales2021 5,82x
Capitalization 90 592 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 611,67  SEK
Last Close Price 555,00  SEK
Spread / Highest target 26,1%
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lars Dahlgren President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric Conny Karlsson Chairman
Thomas G. Hayes Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Group Finance
Lars-Olof Löfman Senior VP- Research & Development, Europe Division
Andrew Graham Cripps Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SWEDISH MATCH AB17.65%9 333
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-16.42%113 606
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC-11.60%78 533
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.-24.64%71 863
JAPAN TOBACCO INC.-3.11%32 904
ITC LIMITED4.70%28 029
