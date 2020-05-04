Log in
SWEDISH MATCH AB

SWEDISH MATCH AB

(SWMA)
  Report
05/04 11:29:42 am
622.7 SEK   +2.82%
12:56pSWEDISH MATCH : U.S. Division President Rich Flaherty to Retire
DJ
10:44aSWEDISH MATCH :  Match announces organizational changes
PU
10:39aSWEDISH MATCH : announces organizational changes
AQ
Swedish Match : U.S. Division President Rich Flaherty to Retire

05/04/2020 | 12:56pm EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Swedish Match AB on Monday said Rich Flaherty will retire as president of its U.S. division, effective Oct. 2.

The Stockholm maker of tobacco products said Tom Hayes, its chief financial officer, will become president of the U.S. division on Aug. 1.

Anders Larsson, currently vice president, group finance, will succeed Mr. Hayes as chief financial officer of the group, Swedish Match said.

Mr. Flaherty, who joined Swedish Match in 2000, has led the U.S. division since 2008. The company derives the majority of its sales and profits from the U.S.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

