Swedish Match : U.S. Division President Rich Flaherty to Retire

By Colin Kellaher

Swedish Match AB on Monday said Rich Flaherty will retire as president of its U.S. division, effective Oct. 2.

The Stockholm maker of tobacco products said Tom Hayes, its chief financial officer, will become president of the U.S. division on Aug. 1.

Anders Larsson, currently vice president, group finance, will succeed Mr. Hayes as chief financial officer of the group, Swedish Match said.

Mr. Flaherty, who joined Swedish Match in 2000, has led the U.S. division since 2008. The company derives the majority of its sales and profits from the U.S.

