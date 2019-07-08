Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  Swedish Orphan Biovitrum    B6E   SE0000872095

SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM

(B6E)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum : Invitation - Presentation of Sobi's Q2 2019 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 07:19am EDT

STOCKHOLM, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On 17 July, at 08:00 CET, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi™) will publish its report for the second quarter 2019. Financial analysts and media are invited to participate in a telephone conference, which will include a presentation of the results, on the same day at 09:00 am CEST (Please note the updated time this quarter). The event will be hosted by Sobi's CEO and President, Guido Oelkers, and the presentation will be held in English.

The presentation can be followed live, or afterwards on www.sobi.com. Slides used in the presentation will be made available on Sobi's website prior to the telephone conference.

To participate in the telephone conference, please call:

SE: +46-8-505-583-55

UK: +44-33-330-090-30

US: +1-646-7224-957

Click here to go to the live webcast.

After the live event the webcast will be available on-demand via the same URL.

About Sobi™

At Sobi, we are transforming the lives of people affected by rare diseases. As a specialised international biopharmaceutical company, we provide sustainable access to innovative therapies in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care. We bring something rare to rare diseases – a belief in the strength of focus, the power of agility and the potential of the people we are dedicated to serving. The hard work and dedication of our approximately 1,050 employees around the globe has been instrumental in our success across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Russia and North Africa, leading to total revenues of SEK 9.1 billion in 2018. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. You can find more information about Sobi at www.sobi.com.

For more information please contact

Paula Treutiger, Head of Communication & Investor Relations

Jörgen Winroth, Senior IR Advisor


+46-733-666-599

+1-347-224-0819, +1-212-579-0506


paula.treutiger@sobi.com

jorgen.winroth@sobi.com 





Linda Holmström, Corporate Communication & Investor Relations



+46-708-734-095



linda.holmstrom@sobi.com 



This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/swedish-orphan-biovitrum-ab/r/invitation---presentation-of-sobi-s-q2-2019-results,c2859367

The following files are available for download:

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation--presentation-of-sobis-q2-2019-results-300880636.html

SOURCE Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM
07:19aSWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM : Invitation - Presentation of Sobi's Q2 2019 Results
PR
07:01aSWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM : Invitation - Presentation of Sobi's Q2 2019 results
AQ
02:16aSWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM : Interim data evaluating Elocta® for Immune Tolerance ..
AQ
02:01aSWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM : People with haemophilia and female carriers in Sweden..
AQ
06/25SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM : Sobi presents study data supporting increased possibi..
AQ
06/18SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM : New data demonstrates impact of emapalumab in patient..
AQ
06/12SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM : Sobi strengthens focus and increases investments in l..
AQ
06/12SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM : Sobi acquires emapalumab and related assets
AQ
06/03VIDEO ALERT : New Video Illustrates Mechanism of Action for Gamifant® (emapaluma..
BU
05/15SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM : Rare strength powers growth Sobi Capital Markets Day ..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About