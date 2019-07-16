Log in
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum : The Board of directors exercises authorisation for repurchase of shares for the purpose of securing the company's commitments under the incentive programme

07/16/2019 | 06:40pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Stockholm, Sweden, 16 July 2019

The Board of directors exercises authorisation for repurchase of shares for the purpose of securing the company's commitments under the incentive programme

The Annual General Meeting of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)(Sobi™) on 9 May 2019, resolved - for the purpose of ensuring that the company can fulfil its commitments under the long-term incentive programme resolved by the Annual General Meeting - on a directed share issue of no more than 2,462,630 redeemable and convertible class C shares.

The meeting also resolved to authorise the Board of directors to resolve on the repurchase of all issued class C shares by an offer directed to all holders of class C shares. Repurchase under this authorisation may be made on one or several occasions until the Annual General Meeting in 2020 and at a price to no less than 100 per cent and no more than 105 per cent of the quotient value of the share.

The Board of directors has resolved to exercise the repurchase authorisation for the said purpose by repurchasing of all issued class C shares against payment of 100 per cent of the quotient value of the share, corresponding to approximately SEK 0.55 per share. Repurchase of the class C shares may be effected during the period 17 July - 9 November 2019.

The company currently holds 3,423,726 own common shares and no own class C shares. Subsequently to the effected repurchase of class C shares above, all repurchased class C shares are intended to be converted to common shares, where after the number of own common shares will amount to 5,886,356.

---

About Sobi™

At Sobi, we are transforming the lives of people affected by rare diseases. As a specialised international biopharmaceutical company, we provide sustainable access to innovative therapies in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care. We bring something rare to rare diseases - a belief in the strength of focus, the power of agility and the potential of the people we are dedicated to serving. The hard work and dedication of our approximately 1,050 employees around the globe has been instrumental in our success across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Russia and North Africa, leading to total revenues of SEK 9.1 billion in 2018. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. You can find more information about Sobi at www.sobi.com.

For more information please contact

Paula Treutiger, Head of Communication & Investor Relations +46 733 666 599

paula.treutiger@sobi.com

Linda Holmström, Corporate Communication & Investor Relations +46 708 734 095

linda.holmstrom@sobi.com

The information was released for public distribution on 16 July 2019 at 18:30 CET.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)

Postal address SE-112 76 Stockholm, Sweden

Phone: +46 8 697 20 00 |www.sobi.com

1 (1)

Disclaimer

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 22:39:03 UTC
