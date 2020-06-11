Log in
SWEET EARTH HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Sweet Earth Announces Hall of Fame Quarterback Warren Moon as Brand Spokesperson

06/11/2020 | 03:35am EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2020) - Sweet Earth Holdings Corp. (CSE: SE) (the "Company" or "Sweet Earth") is pleased to announce that Warren Moon, CFL and NFL Hall of Fame Quarterback, has agreed to be the Company's Brand Spokesperson.

Sweet Earth maintains a full men's product line that includes a roll-on CBD Muscle Recovery Rub, which is popular with both athletes and weekend warriors. CBD is a cannabinoid chemical found naturally in hemp plants that Healthline[1] recognizes to be effective with pain and inflammation. Sweet Earth's CBD Muscle Recovery Rub can be applied both post and pre-workout courtside, at the gym, field, pool and even on a work site. A 2018 review of 132 original studies that was published in Frontiers in Neurology[2] shows that CBD from a tested, high-quality source can assist in reducing inflammation in the body, as well as improve pain and mobility in patients suffering from multiple sclerosis. "[CBD] is anti-inflammatory, antioxidative, antiemetic, antipsychotic, and neuroprotective.

More than just a spokesperson, Warren Moon not only uses Sweet Earth's CBD Muscle Recovery Rub but is also a user of several Sweet Earth products.

Warren Moon is a member of both the CFL and NFL Halls of Fame, becoming the first African American quarterback to receive the honour and continues to work with the Seattle Seahawks and several NFL players.

Warren Moon played in the CFL for 6 years, where he ranks as the 5th greatest player in history, according to TSN.

He played in the NFL for 17 seasons, was named to 9 Pro-Bowls, 2x passing yards leader, NFL Offensive Player of the Year (1990) and NFL Man of the Year (1989).

Warren Moon commented, "I am excited to work with the Sweet Earth team and have personally seen the effectiveness of its products."

About Sweet Earth

Sweet Earth is a vertically integrated "farm to shelf" hemp grower with a farm in Applegate, Oregon, that maintains a full line of hemp and CBD products for the US and global market. Its products combine CBD with herbal and organic ingredients, all of which are selected for their beneficial properties to soothe, rejuvenate, and reduce inflammation. In addition to high-end finished products, Sweet Earth prides itself on sustainability by minimizing the use of plastics in both production and packaging.

Sweet Earth's in-house genetics team has been working on its own proprietary hemp strain. This strain has been grown in its indoor greenhouse resulting in high yielding CBD rich flower. Sweet Earth looks forward to planting this new strain outdoors for the 2020 season.

Its products are sold on its website: www.sweetearthcbd.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Peter Espig"
Peter Espig Director

For additional information contact:

Peter Espig
Telephone: (778) 385-1213
Email: info@sweetearthcbd.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

[1] Source: https://www.healthline.com/health/cbd-oil-for-pain
[2] Source: https://cannafyl.com/blog/cbd-oil-for-muscle-recovery/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/57695


© Newsfilecorp 2020
