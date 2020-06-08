Sweet Earth Holdings Announces Addition of CBD Hand and Body Sanitizer Spray

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2020) - Sweet Earth Holdings Corp. (CSE: SE) (the "Company" or "Sweet Earth") is pleased to announce its newest product, "CBD Hand and Body Sanitizer," which can be purchased online at sweetearthcbd.com and at select retailers in the United States.

Sweet Earth's CBD Hand and Body Sanitizer provides the following key benefits:

70% alcohol content purifies hands by eliminating bacteria, viruses, and other unwanted germs on your skin through an extremely fine, quick drying, mist. Supported by the Government of Canada, alcohol-based sanitizers can be used as a protection against bacteria and viruses, including COVID-19 [1] .

. Aloe leaf juice is a key ingredient in the sanitizer, which is known for its properties to hydrate, nourish and revitalize skin via natural antitoxins.

10 mg of CBD maintains anti-inflammatory properties as it is known to rejuvenate cells and boost cell regeneration [2] .

. Sweet Earth's sanitizer is a fine mist spray that can be applied to other body parts, such as the neck and back, as well as external surfaces as a means of disinfecting.

Figure 1: Sweet Earth CBD Hand and Body Spray Sanitizer

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3581/57411_2b3680cae45fe952_002full.jpg

Source: www.sweetearthcbd.com

Sweet Earth's CBD hand sanitizer is certified vegan, paraben-free, phthalate-free and gluten free.

The World Health Organization recognizes hand sanitizers to be an effective on-the-go method of cleaning hands and reducing germs, as explained by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The National Interest has made it clear that alcohol- based sanitizers, like Sweet Earth's CBD Hand Sanitizer, are superior to non-alcohol-based products for easily spread viruses.

The Company's product is in compliance with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration guidelines for products deemed suitable for protection against viruses.

About Sweet Earth

Sweet Earth is a vertically integrated "farm to shelf" hemp grower with a farm in Applegate, Oregon, that maintains a full line of hemp and CBD products for the US and global market. Its products combine CBD with herbal and organic ingredients, all of which are selected for their beneficial properties to soothe, rejuvenate, and reduce inflammation. In addition to high-end finished products, Sweet Earth prides itself on sustainability by minimizing the use of plastics in both production and packaging.

Sweet Earth's in-house genetics team has been working on its own proprietary hemp strain. This strain has been grown in its indoor greenhouse resulting in high-yielding CBD rich flower. Sweet Earth looks forward to planting this new strain outdoors for the 2020 season.

It products are sold on its website: www.sweetearthcbd.com

[1] Source: Government of Canada: https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/services/drugs-health-products/disinfectants/covid-19.html

[2] Source: Healthline 7 Benefits and Uses of CBD Oil

About Hand Care Sanitizers

According to Grand View research, the global hand care market size was valued at USD $12.4 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2025. This estimate was made before the coronavirus outbreak and the growth rate could be much higher as education about the importance of hand washing and moisturizing grows.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Peter Espig"

Peter Espig

Director

For additional information contact:

Peter Espig

Telephone: (778) 385-1213

Email: info@sweetearthcbd.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/57411