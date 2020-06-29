Sweet Earth Holdings Announces Special CBD Hand Sanitizer Product for Pacific Northwest Market Chain

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2020) - Sweet Earth Holdings Corp. (CSE: SE) (FSE: 1KZ1) ("Sweet Earth") is pleased to announce its newest hand sanitizer product, which can be purchased at New Seasons Market stores in the Pacific Northwest. The CBD Hand Sanitizer Gel is an addition to the Company's CBD Hand and Body Spray Sanitizer described in its June 8 news release and was also developed at its Ashland, Oregon laboratory and manufacturing facility. The World Health Organization recognizes hand sanitizers to be an effective on-the-go method of cleaning hands and reducing germs, as explained by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

New Seasons is a chain of privately owned grocery stores operating in the Portland, Oregon metro area, southwestern Washington, Seattle, and northern California. Sweet Earth's Hand Sanitizer Gel, containing 70% alcohol, helps purify hands by eliminating bacteria, viruses, and other unwanted germs on skin through an extremely fine and quick-drying mist.





Figure 1: Sweet Earth CBD Hand Sanitizer Gel

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

Like its Sweet Earth CBD Hand and Body Sanitizer Spray, Sweet Earth's Hand Sanitizer Gel is certified vegan, paraben-free, phthalate-free and gluten free.

The National Interest has made it clear that alcohol- based sanitizers, like Sweet Earth's CBD Hand Sanitizer Gel, are superior to non-alcohol-based products for easily spread virus.

Aloe leaf juice is a key ingredient in the sanitizer, which is known for its properties to hydrate, nourish and revitalize skin via natural antitoxins.

The addition of 10 mg of CBD maintains anti-inflammatory properties as it is known to rejuvenate cells and boost cell regeneration[1].

The Company's product follows U.S. Food and Drug Administration guidelines for products deemed suitable for COVID-19 protection.

Grant of Incentive Stock Options

The Company also announces that it has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, consultants and employees of the Company to purchase up to 1,950,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") pursuant to the stock option plan of the Company. The options are exercisable on or before June 26, 2023 at an exercise price of $0.20 per Share.

About Sweet Earth

Sweet Earth is a vertically integrated "farm to shelf" hemp grower with a farm in Applegate, Oregon, that maintains a full line of hemp and CBD products for the US and global market. Its products combine CBD with herbal and organic ingredients, all of which are selected for their beneficial properties to soothe, rejuvenate, and reduce inflammation. In addition to high-end finished products, Sweet Earth prides itself on sustainability by minimizing the use of plastics in both production and packaging.

Sweet Earth's in-house genetics team has been working on its own proprietary hemp strain. This strain has been grown in its indoor greenhouse resulting in high yielding CBD rich flower. Sweet Earth looks forward to planting this new strain outdoors for the 2020 season. Sweet Earth products are sold on its website: www.sweetearthcbd.com .

About Hand Care Sanitizers

According to Grand View research, the global hand-care market size was valued at USD $12.4 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2025. This estimate was made before the coronavirus outbreak and the growth rate could be much higher as education about the importance of hand washing and moisturizing grows.

