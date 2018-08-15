Sweet Natural Trading Co. Announces Launch of Its E-Commerce Platform - the First No Added Sugar Market and Shares for Debt Agreement

Toronto, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2018) - Sweet Natural Trading Co. Limited (TSXV: NTRL) ("Sweet Natural Trading", or the "Company") announces that is has recently launched its e-commerce platform, the FIRST NO ADDED SUGAR MARKET, on its website www.sweetnaturaltrading.com. The e-commerce platform allows customers to directly purchase food products that contain no refined, added sugar, no aspartame and no sucralose. In addition to the Company's own natural sweetener branded products, the Company has executed an agreement with one of its distributors to also sell third-party food products in the United States such as beverages, candies, sauces, salad dressings, condiments, kids' snacks, chocolate and pasta with no refined, added sugar. The Company is working on expanding the service to its Canadian customers in the future.

"For us to execute on our purpose to disrupt refined, added sugar consumption and to reduce the risk of obesity and diabetes, we needed to create a platform that allows us to directly engage, educate, inspire and encourage our customers in their sugar reduction journey — our FIRST NO ADDED SUGAR MARKET provides us that platform," says Steven Haasz, CEO of Sweet Natural Trading. The Company will provide its customers with an assortment of frequently consumed food products with no refined, added sugar in a reliable, trustworthy e-commerce platform.

The Company has worked very closely with its creative agency, Arcane, to develop and launch the online market. Arcane is a leading digital marketing agency that combines digital innovation with ad agency strategies and brand storytelling to deliver ROI for its clients. Now that the Company has launched the FIRST NO ADDED SUGAR MARKET, the focus with Arcane will be to actively execute a digital marketing program - including social media, email and loyalty, integrated search (search engine optimization and paid) and conversion rate optimization - to continue evangelizing its purpose to reduce use of refined, added sugar.

As the FIRST NO ADDED SUGAR MARKET project developed, Arcane and the Company agreed that a portion of the fees owed to Arcane are to be paid for in the form of shares in the Company. As such, the Company intends to issue to Arcane 190,000 common shares at $0.12 per share for a total of $22,800 in payment for Arcane's services.

"Sweet Natural Trading Co. has a purpose we truly believe in. We all need to work together to disrupt big sugar and help people discover delicious naturally sweet alternatives. Our first foundational steps are cemented - we have built a digital machine to connect people and rally. Our campaign is designed to help families discover healthier alternatives and take their first important steps towards healthier habits. Arcane strives to partner with entrepreneurial teams that instigate change, make strategic moves and have the appetite to tackle societal change. Sweet Natural Trading Co. has all the puzzle pieces to facilitate significant change - a proven leadership team, widespread distribution and a deep supply chain," said Bryan Taylor, Arcane Partner, who leads the relationship.

About Sweet Natural Trading Co. Limited

Sweet Natural Trading Co. Limited is a leading natural sweetener company that promotes healthier eating by selling food products that reduce refined, added sugar consumption. With obesity and diabetes reaching unprecedented levels, the Company is focused on making a positive impact in reducing these lifestyle diseases. Sweet Natural Trading Co. products are sold in over 5,000 stores including major retail customers such as Loblaws, Walmart, Whole Foods, Costco, Publix, Sprouts and distributors including UNFI and KeHE.

