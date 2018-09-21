Sweet Natural Trading Co. Limited Announces Updated Terms to Its Upcoming Financing

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2018) - Sweet Natural Trading Co. Limited (TSXV: NTRL) ("Sweet Natural Trading", or the "Company") announces that is updating the terms of its non-brokered private placement previously announced on August 29, 2018. The Company now intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 20,000,000 units (each a "Unit") for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 based on a price of $0.05 per Unit (the "Offering"). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share (a "Common Share") of the Company and one Common Share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share, at a price of $0.075, for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Offering. Each Warrant will also have an accelerated expiry date within 30 days of when the Company provides written notice to the holder thereof that either: (i) the Common Share volume weighted average price on the TSX Venture Exchange for any 10 consecutive trading days has equaled or exceeded $0.22; or (ii) the Company closes a subsequent private placement of Common Shares at a price per Common Share exceeding $0.22.

The funds raised pursuant to the Offering will be used by the Company for general working capital purposes, including purchasing inventory to satisfy new sales accounts and to pursue the Company's strategic plan.

About Sweet Natural Trading

Sweet Natural Trading is a leading natural sweetener company that promotes healthier eating by selling food products that reduce refined, added sugar consumption. With obesity and diabetes reaching unprecedented levels, the Company is focused on making a positive impact in reducing these lifestyle diseases. The Company's products are sold in over 5,000 stores, including major retail customers such as Loblaws, Walmart, Whole Foods, Costco, Publix, Sprouts and distributors including UNFI and KeHE.

For more information about the Company please contact:

Steven Haasz

CEO and a director of Sweet Natural Trading Co. Limited

416.288.1019

shaasz@sweetnaturaltrading.com

