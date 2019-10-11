Log in
Resignation from Sweet Natural Trading Co. Limited

10/11/2019 | 07:05pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2019) - Julie Reid confirmed today that she resigned as a director of Sweet Natural Trading Co. Limited (the "Corporation") on August 28, 2019, effective as of that date. Ms. Reid is also not an officer of the Corporation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Iain MacKinnon, Linden & Associates P.C., 416-861-9338, imackinnon@lindenlex.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48724


© Newsfilecorp 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Haasz President & Director
Eli Grossman Director-Operations
David Darakjian Chief Financial Officer
Muneeb Yusuf Secretary & Independent Director
Julie Reid Director & Vice President-Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SWEET NATURAL TRADING CO LTD3
NESTLÉ S.A.34.76%311 785
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL38.42%79 910
DANONE27.82%56 067
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.59.27%41 582
GENERAL MILLS40.24%33 006
