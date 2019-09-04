Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Swire Pacific Limited    0019   HK0019000162

SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED

(0019)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cathay Pacific Chairman Slosar resigns just weeks after CEO leaves

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 06:26am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Cathay Pacific Group Chairman John Slosar attends a news conference in Hong Kong

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways said on Wednesday its Chairman John Slosar has resigned, less than three weeks after mounting Chinese regulatory scrutiny led to the shock departure of its chief executive.

The airline has become the biggest corporate casualty of anti-government protests after China demanded it suspend staff involved in, or who support, demonstrations that have plunged the former British colony into a political crisis.

Slosar, 63, will be replaced by Patrick Healy, a long-time executive at the airline's top shareholder Swire Pacific Ltd.

"I think the timing is definitely very surprising," BOCOM analyst Luya You said of Slosar's resignation. "It is a very inconvenient time for Cathay."

Cathay shares rose 7.2% on Wednesday as media reports that an extradition bill that triggered months of unrest will be withdrawn drove up the market.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam later announced the withdrawal of the bill.

In a filing to the stock exchange, Cathay said Slosar "confirmed that his resignation is due to his retirement and that he is not aware of any disagreement with the Board of the Company."

Slosar's latest three-year board term had been due to expire in May 2020 unless extended by a shareholder vote, according to regulatory filings, although a spokeswoman said his retirement had been planned "for some time".

His resignation follows the departure of CEO Rupert Hogg last month. Hogg was replaced by Augustus Tang, who had previously headed Swire's aircraft maintenance company.

The exit of Slosar, a former Cathay CEO, and the appointment of Healy will take effect after Cathay's Nov. 6 board meeting.

Cathay said last month forward bookings had declined sharply as a result of the unrest. Pilots and cabin crew at the airline have described a "white terror" of political denunciations, sackings and phone searches by Chinese aviation officials.

In a memo to staff after his resignation and which was seen by Reuters, Slosar said recent weeks had brought some of the most "extraordinary and challenging times we have ever experienced".

He said that for an airline, however, volatility is normal and Cathay had emerged stronger in the past when it faced challenging times.

Healy, 53, said in a statement that he was confident in the future of Hong Kong despite the current challenges.

"Cathay Pacific will remain fully committed to this great city as Asia's key aviation hub," he said.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Jamie Freed
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CHINA LTD. 2.91% 8.13 End-of-day quote.3.40%
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD -0.20% 10.16 End-of-day quote.-8.47%
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED 0.00% 75.65 End-of-day quote.-8.64%
SWIRE PROPERTIES LIMITED 0.19% 25.7 End-of-day quote.-6.55%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED
06:31aJOHN SLOSAR : Cathay Pacific Chairman Slosar resigns just weeks after CEO leaves
RE
06:26aCathay Pacific Chairman Slosar resigns just weeks after CEO leaves
RE
05:42aSWIRE PACIFIC : Cathay Pacific Appoints New Chairman
PU
05:21aCATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : Says Chairman Has Resigned
DJ
09/04SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/03FedEx Comes Under Further Scrutiny in China -- Update
DJ
09/03FedEx Comes Under Further Scrutiny in China
DJ
09/03SWIRE PACIFIC : Passing of Independent Non-Executive Director
PU
09/02SWIRE PACIFIC : Notification Letter to Shareholders and Change Request Form
PU
08/27Qatar Airways has full confidence in Cathay Pacific, eyes bigger stake
RE
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 87 419 M
EBIT 2019 12 240 M
Net income 2019 18 685 M
Debt 2019 42 768 M
Yield 2019 4,44%
P/E ratio 2019 6,13x
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
EV / Sales2019 1,68x
EV / Sales2020 1,58x
Capitalization 104 B
Technical analysis trends SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 103,52  HKD
Last Close Price 75,65  HKD
Spread / Highest target 52,0%
Spread / Average Target 36,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Merlin Bingham Swire Chairman
Mei Shuen Low Finance Director & Executive Director
Chien Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy George Freshwater Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Mun Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED-8.64%13 263
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-2.88%39 865
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-8.40%34 294
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED3.65%27 615
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-30.57%27 484
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD1.98%26 654
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group