Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Swire Pacific Limited    0019   HK0019000162

SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED

(0019)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 09/04
77.85 HKD   +2.91%
10:15pCathay shares fall nearly 4% after chairman resigns
RE
04:58pConsumer Cos Up as Recession Fears Ease -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cathay shares fall nearly 4% after chairman resigns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 10:15pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Cathay Pacific Boeing 777 plane lands at Hong Kong airport after it reopened following clashes between police and protesters

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares in Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd fell nearly 4% in early trade on Thursday following the resignation of its chairman after the market closed on the previous day.

The departure of John Slosar was announced less than three weeks after mounting Chinese regulatory scrutiny led to the shock exit of its chief executive, Rupert Hogg.

Cathay shares had closed 7.2% higher on Wednesday as the Hong Kong market was lifted by reports of the withdrawal of a controversial extradition bill, which was officially announced after the market closed.

Long-serving Swire Pacific Ltd executive Patrick Healy was appointed as Cathay's new chairman on Wednesday following the resignation of Slosar, who had served in the role since 2014.

"As John would have retired soon anyway it's not really a huge setback as a business," an analyst said of Slosar's departure. "However it's always awful to see when politics dictate like this."

The analyst, who was not authorized to speak publicly about personnel changes, said he believed if the political situation in Hong Kong stabilized, the situation at Cathay should as well.

Daiwa Capital Markets analyst Kelvin Lau said the extradition bill's withdrawal was positive for Cathay, even though protests were not expected to end immediately.

"We expect this to be a turning point where the situation would at least not worsen," he said in a note to clients, adding that recent personnel changes at the airline should satisfy the requirements of the Chinese regulator and were likely to instill confidence among customers.

China's aviation regulator last month said crew who engaged in the anti-government protests in Hong Kong posed a threat to safety and should be suspended from staffing flights to the mainland and over its airspace.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Jamie Freed, writing by Jamie Freed, editing by Richard Pullin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CHINA LTD. 2.91% 8.13 End-of-day quote.3.40%
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD 6.10% 10.78 End-of-day quote.-2.88%
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED 2.71% 77.7 End-of-day quote.-6.16%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED
10:15pCathay shares fall nearly 4% after chairman resigns
RE
04:58pConsumer Cos Up as Recession Fears Ease -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08:39aCathay Chairman Slosar Resigns
DJ
07:18aSWIRE PACIFIC : Cathay Chairman Slosar resigns weeks after CEO left, deepening r..
RE
07:17aJOHN SLOSAR : Cathay Chairman Slosar resigns weeks after CEO left, deepening res..
RE
05:42aSWIRE PACIFIC : Cathay Pacific Appoints New Chairman
PU
05:21aCATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : Says Chairman Has Resigned
DJ
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 87 262 M
EBIT 2019 11 994 M
Net income 2019 19 434 M
Debt 2019 42 768 M
Yield 2019 4,31%
P/E ratio 2019 6,15x
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,71x
EV / Sales2020 1,62x
Capitalization 106 B
Chart SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Swire Pacific Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 101,89  HKD
Last Close Price 77,85  HKD
Spread / Highest target 47,7%
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Merlin Bingham Swire Chairman
Mei Shuen Low Finance Director & Executive Director
Chien Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy George Freshwater Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Mun Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED-6.16%13 263
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED6.84%39 865
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-4.48%34 294
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED8.46%27 615
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-28.37%27 484
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD7.80%26 654
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group