MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Swire Pacific Limited

SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED

(0019)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong's Cathay shares jump 7.4% at open after slump this week

0
08/13/2019 | 09:56pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Cathay Pacific self check-in machine is displayed at Hong Kong Airport in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares in Cathay Pacific opened 7.4% higher on Wednesday in a relief rally after the Hong Kong airport reopened and the airline and its top shareholder condemned protests and vowed to follow China's aviation regulations.

The share price jump came after Cathay's shares tumbled to a 10-year-low earlier in the week following the Chinese aviation regulator's demand that it suspend personnel who engaged in or supported protests in Hong Kong from staffing flights into its airspace.

Cathay and top shareholder and manager Swire Pacific Ltd placed advertisements on Wednesday in the Hong Kong Economic Journal in support of the Hong Kong government and its efforts to restore law and order.

"We condemn all illegal activities and violent behaviour, which seriously undermine the fundamental principle of 'One Country, Two Systems' as enshrined in the Basic Law," Swire Pacific said in a statement on Tuesday.

Cathay, whose strong British links make it a symbol of Hong Kong's colonial past, has emerged as the highest-profile corporate target as Beijing looks to quell protests in the territory that have gone on for 10 straight weeks.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh in Hong Kong; Additional reporting by Donny Kwok in Hong Kong and Jamie Freed in Singapore; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CHINA LTD. 0.13% 7.84 End-of-day quote.1.31%
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD -2.96% 9.51 End-of-day quote.-14.32%
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED -2.15% 75.05 End-of-day quote.-9.36%
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 87 419 M
EBIT 2019 12 240 M
Net income 2019 15 526 M
Debt 2019 42 768 M
Yield 2019 4,46%
P/E ratio 2019 6,11x
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
EV / Sales2019 1,68x
EV / Sales2020 1,58x
Capitalization 104 B
Chart SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Swire Pacific Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 103,52  HKD
Last Close Price 75,35  HKD
Spread / Highest target 52,6%
Spread / Average Target 37,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Merlin Bingham Swire Chairman
Mei Shuen Low Finance Director & Executive Director
Chien Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy George Freshwater Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Mun Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED-9.36%13 546
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-2.61%40 735
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-8.40%35 048
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-23.47%31 188
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-0.33%27 162
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-2.50%26 143
