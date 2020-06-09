Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Swire Pacific Limited    19   HK0019000162

SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED

(19)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hong Kong spearheads $5 billion Cathay Pacific rescue package

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/09/2020 | 05:58am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A Cathay Pacific Boeing 777 plane lands at Hong Kong airport

By Jamie Freed and Clare Jim

Hong Kong will lead a $5 billion rescue of Cathay Pacific Airways, which like other airlines has been hit by a global travel slump triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

The government's involvement in the recapitalisation follows the double blows of Hong Kong's political unrest and the coronavirus outbreak, which Cathay said meant it was burning through about HK$3 billion ($387 million) a month in cash.

Around the world, states have been bailing out airlines and in some cases, such as Germany's Lufthansa, taking direct equity stakes to keep them flying.

"The alternative would have been a collapse of the company. Commercial debt markets are effectively closed to airlines today who do not have extensive government shareholder support," Cathay Chairman Patrick Healy told reporters on Tuesday.

Cathay has grounded most of its planes, flying only cargo and a skeleton passenger network to major destinations such as Beijing, Los Angeles, Sydney and Tokyo.

Like Singapore Airlines, which received an up to $10.1 billion rescue package led by state-investor Temasek, Cathay has no domestic market to cushion the international loss.

Finance Secretary Paul Chan said the investment in Cathay was to help protect Hong Kong's role as a leading international aviation hub while generating a reasonable financial return.

"It is not our intention to become a long term shareholder of Cathay Pacific," he told reporters. "It is not our intention to interfere with the operation and management of Cathay."

Under the rescue plan, the Hong Kong government will be issued HK$19.5 billion of dividend-paying preference shares and HK$1.95 billion of warrants, giving it a 6% stake.

It would also provide a HK$7.8 billion bridging loan and would have the right to two non-voting observers at board meetings. Chan said they would be seasoned business professionals.

The deal includes a HK$11.7 billion rights issue to existing shareholders, led by Swire Pacific Ltd and Air China Ltd, which had halted trading on Tuesday morning alongside Cathay, pending the announcement.

Swire, which holds 45%, Air China which owns 30% and Qatar Airways with 10% plan to participate in the rights issue, Cathay said. Their holdings will fall to 42%, 28% and 9.4% due to the government stake.

POST-COVID TAKEOFF

BOCOM International analyst Luya You said the combined package would provide more than enough funding for Cathay.

"A recapitalisation plan of this size bodes well for Cathay's long-term future," she said. "Big airlines with sufficient liquidity can actually gain significant market share immediately post-COVID."

Cathay said a fall in passenger revenue to only 1% of the previous year's levels meant it had been losing cash at a rate of HK$2.5 billion to HK$3 billion per month since February.

It has furloughed some pilots at overseas bases and cut cabin crew roles in the United States and Canada, but has not announced large-scale permanent job losses.

The airline said it would put in place a further round of executive pay cuts and a second voluntary leave scheme.

Chairman Healy said "tough decisions" would be made in the fourth quarter after it reviewed all aspects of its business model, including its aircraft orders.

China's aviation regulator may make it difficult for it to merge regional arm Cathay Dragon into its main brand because of infractions during last year's pro-democracy protests, two sources told Reuters last month.

($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Jamie Freed and Clare Jim; additional reporting by Stella Qiu in Beijing and Anshuman Daga in Singapore Editing by Gerry Doyle, Stephen Coates and Alexander Smith)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CHINA LIMITED -0.18% 5.4 End-of-day quote.-31.73%
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED -1.01% 8.81 End-of-day quote.-23.52%
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG -2.40% 11.585 Delayed Quote.-27.76%
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED -0.92% 4.29 End-of-day quote.-52.54%
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED 1.19% 46.85 End-of-day quote.-35.29%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED
06/08Cathay Pacific, major shareholders Swire and Air China halt trading in Hong K..
RE
06/08Cathay Pacific, major shareholders Swire and Air China halt trading in Hong K..
RE
05/22Bruised Businesses Try to Divine Hong Kong's Fate Under National-Security Law
DJ
04/07SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/12SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED : Slide show results
CO
03/12SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED : Annual results
CO
03/11MERLIN SWIRE : Swire Pacific Net Profit Fell 62% in 2019
DJ
03/11Cathay Pacific warns of H1 loss from 'unprecedented' virus challenge
RE
03/11Cathay Pacific warns of H1 loss from 'unprecedented' virus challenge
RE
03/09SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED : annual earnings release
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 81 902 M 10 568 M 10 568 M
Net income 2020 2 691 M 347 M 347 M
Net Debt 2020 44 582 M 5 753 M 5 753 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,3x
Yield 2020 6,40%
Capitalization 66 801 M 8 619 M 8 620 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 94 330
Free-Float 44,5%
Chart SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Swire Pacific Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 72,07 HKD
Last Close Price 46,85 HKD
Spread / Highest target 113%
Spread / Average Target 53,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Merlin Bingham Swire Chairman
Mei Shuen Low Finance Director & Executive Director
Chien Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy George Freshwater Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Mun Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED-35.29%8 619
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-15.76%37 297
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-18.29%35 342
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-16.24%30 042
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.14%28 695
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-18.59%28 346
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group