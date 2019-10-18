Log in
Swire Pacific : 18 Oct 2019 Notice of Intention to Issue New Share Certificate

0
10/18/2019 | 07:15am EDT

表格Form NS3

Notice of Intention to Issue

Companies Registry

New Share Certificate

公 司 註 冊 處

擬發出新股份證明書的公告

Company Number

公 司 編 號

0001679

Company Name

公司名稱

SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED 太古股份有限公司

NOTICE is hereby given that application has been received by the above-mentioned Company for the issue of a new certificate / new certificates in respect of the following share certificates which have been declared lost :

上述公司現接獲申請，要求該公司就以下已聲明遺失的股份證明書發出一張/ 多於一張 的新股份證明書 :

Applicant

Registered Holder

Certificate Number

Number of Shares

Class of Shares

申請人

登記持有人

股份證明書編號

股份數目

股份類別

CHAN MEI LAN & BRUNO

WONG SHING KWONG

PA01454143

@ 83

Ordinary

ARBOIT

DECEASED

CHAN MEI LAN & BRUNO

WONG SHING KWONG

PA01551107

@ 2

Ordinary

ARBOIT

DECEASED

CHAN MEI LAN & BRUNO

WONG SHING KWONG

PA01660564

@ 1

Ordinary

ARBOIT

DECEASED

AND TAKE NOTICE that the above-mentioned Company may issue a new certificate / new certificates on application under section 163 of the Companies Ordinance if:

在符合以下條件的情況下，本公司可應《公司條例》第163條所指的申請，發出一張 / 多於一張新股份證明書 -

  1. a notice is published under section 164(2)(a) and the notice has been made available on the Company's website throughout a period of at least one month; and
  1. 本公司已公布第164(2)(a)條所指的公告，而該公告已在一段為期最少一個月的期間內，無間斷地在本公司的網站上提供 ；及
  2. the Company has not received notice of any other claim in respect of the shares.
  1. 本公司沒有接獲就有關股份而提出的任何其他申索的通知。

We certify that the above-mentioned Company has delivered a copy of the above Notice to the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and that an authorized officer of that company has certified to the Company in writing that the said copy of the Notice is being exhibited in accordance with the provisions of section 164(5) of the Companies Ordinance.

本人證明，上述公司已將上述公告的文本交付香港聯合交易所有限公司，並已從該交易所的獲授權人員處取得一份證明書，證明 該文本正按照《公司條例》第164(5)條展示。

特此公告。

Computershare Hong Kong Investor

18 Octobe

Services Limited

香港中央證券登記有限公司

Date

Share Registrar

日期

股份過戶處

of

SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED

太古股份有限公司

Specification No. 1/2014 (March 2014) 指明編號 1/2014 (2014年3月)

Disclaimer

Swire Pacific Ltd. published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 11:14:44 UTC
