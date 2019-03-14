Swire Pacific : 2018 Final Results

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Codes: 00019 and 00087)

2018 Final Results

2018 FINAL RESULTS

Note

2018

2017

ChangeReturn on equity

Dividend per 'A' share (HK$)

9.0% 3.00

10.9% 2.10

-1.9% pts +43%

HK$M

HK$M

Revenue Operating profit

84,606

80,289 +5%

30,888

35,864 -14%

Profit attributable to the Company's shareholders Cash generated from operations

23,629

26,070 -9%

18,328

19,605 -7%

Net cash inflow/(outflow) before financing Total equity (including non-controlling interests) Net debt

17,919 (2,149)

Gearing ratio

325,115 62,667 19.3%

306,094 72,514

N/A +6% -14%

23.7% -4.4% pts

HK$

HK$

Earnings per share (a)

'A' share

15.74 17.34

-9%

'B' share

3.15 3.47

HK$

HK$

Dividends per share

'A' share

3.00 2.10

+43%

'B' share

0.60 0.42

HK$

HK$

Equity attributable to the Company's shareholders per share (b) 'A' share

180.09 168.58

+7%

'B' share

36.02 33.72

Underlying Profit

HK$M

Underlying profit attributable to the Company's shareholders

(c)

8,523

HK$M 4,742

Change

+80%

HK$

HK$

Underlying earnings per share (a)

'A' share

5.68 3.15

+80%

'B' share

1.14 0.63

2018 Sustainable Development Performance GHG emissions (Million tonnes of CO2e)

(d)

2018

2017

Change

Energy consumed (GJ Million)

Water consumed (cbm Million)

19.3 264.2 17.1

19.1 +1%

255.8 +3%

11.0 +55%

LTIR (Number of injuries per 100 full-time equivalent employees)

Employee fatalities (Number of fatalities)

1.79 2

1.73 +3%

4 -50%

Notes:

(a) Refer to note 7 in the financial statements for the daily weighted average number of shares in issue throughout the year.

(b) Refer to note 10 in the financial statements for the number of shares at the year end.

(c) A reconciliation between the reported and underlying profit attributable to the Company's shareholders is provided on page 48.

(d) Including Cathay Pacific group.

Corporate Statement

Sustainable Growth

Swire Pacific is a Hong Kong based international conglomerate with a diversified portfolio of market leading businesses. The Company has a long history in Greater China, where the name Swire or 太古 has been established for over 150 years.

Our aims are to deliver sustainable growth in shareholder value, achieved through sound returns on equity over the long term, and to return value to shareholders through sustainable growth in ordinary dividends.

Our Values

Integrity, endeavour, excellence, humility, teamwork, continuity.

Our Core Principles

• We focus on Asia, principally Greater China, because of its strong growth potential and because it is where the Group has long experience, deep knowledge and strong relationships.

• We mobilise capital, talent and ideas across the Group. Our scale and diversity increase our access to investment opportunities.

• We are prudent financial managers. This enables us to execute long-term investment plans irrespective of short-term financial market volatility.

• We recruit the best people and invest heavily in their training and development. The welfare of our people is critical to our long-term success.

• We build strong and lasting relationships, based on mutual benefit, with those with whom we do business.

• We invest in sustainable development, because it is the right thing to do and because it supports long-term growth through innovation and improved efficiency.

• We are committed to the highest standards of corporate governance and to the preservation and development of the Swire brand and reputation.

Our Investment Principles

• We aim to build a portfolio of businesses that collectively deliver a steady dividend stream over time.

• We are long term investors. We prefer to have controlling interests in our businesses and to manage them for long term growth.

• We concentrate on businesses where we can contribute expertise, and where our expertise can add value.

• We invest in businesses that provide high-quality products and services and that are leaders in their markets.

• We divest from businesses which have reached their full potential under our ownership, and recycle the capital released into existing or new businesses.

Our Businesses

Operating within five divisions (Property, Aviation, Beverages, Marine Services and Trading & Industrial), Swire Pacific undertakes a wide range of commercial activities.

Swire Properties' shopping malls are home to more than 1,700 retail outlets. Its offices house a working population estimated to exceed 78,000. In Hong Kong, Swire Properties is one of the largest commercial landlords and operators of retail space, principally through the ownership and management of its core centres at Pacific Place and Taikoo Place. In Mainland China, it has developed five retail led mixed-use projects, in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chengdu. In the USA, it has a mixed-use development in Miami.

Cathay Pacific, with its subsidiaries Cathay Dragon and Air Hong Kong, operated 212 aircraft at the end of 2018, connecting Hong Kong to 109 destinations worldwide, including 26 in Mainland China. The Cathay Pacific group is the world's 9th largest carrier of international passengers, and the 2nd largest carrier of international air cargo. Cathay Pacific has an interest of 18.13% in Air China.

Corporate Statement (continued)

HAECO is a leading provider of international aircraft maintenance and repair services. In 2018, the HAECO group, operating from bases in Hong Kong, Mainland China and the USA, performed work for more than 300 airline and other customers.

Our Beverages Division sold the products of The Coca-Cola Company to a franchise population of 728 million people in Greater China and the USA at the end of 2018. These products comprised 16 carbonated and 45 non-carbonated brands.

At the end of 2018, the Swire Pacific Offshore group operated a fleet of 77 specialist vessels supporting the offshore energy industry in every major offshore production and exploration region outside the USA.

Swire Resources operated 201 footwear and apparel retail outlets in Hong Kong, Macau and Mainland China at the end of 2018. Taikoo Motors sells passenger cars, commercial vehicles, motorcycles and scooters, principally in Taiwan. Taikoo Sugar operates a branded sugar distribution business in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Our bakery business in south west China operated 651 stores at the end of 2018.

Swire Pacific is one of Hong Kong's largest and oldest employers, where we have over 41,000 employees. In Mainland China, we have approximately 33,000 employees. Globally, we employ approximately 93,000 staff.

Chairman's Statement

Year in Review 2018 was a year of consolidation and recovery for Swire Pacific.

There were improved operating results, particularly in our Aviation and Beverages divisions, and we saw solid increases in the value of our property portfolio, helped by positive rental reversions in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Return on equity was 9.0%, as compared to 10.9% in 2017 and the average over the last five years of 7.1%.

At the half way point in its three year transformation programme, Cathay Pacific returned to profitability as planned. Swire Pacific Offshore, however, sustained losses beyond those expected in its plan and we took a further significant impairment charge.

We privatised HAECO by acquiring the 25% of its shares that we did not already own, having concluded that its listing no longer served a useful purpose. We believe this was a fair outcome for HAECO's public shareholders, while providing Swire Pacific with the opportunity to create further value over the long term.

During the year, we completed or agreed terms for the disposal of a number of non-core assets and businesses at attractive valuations. The total proceeds in 2018 and 2019 are expected to be around HK$30 billion, contributing to a significant strengthening of our balance sheet.

Dividends

The Directors have declared dividends for the full year totalling HK$3.0 per A share and HK$0.6 per B share. This represents a 43% increase on the dividends for 2017, as compared to growth in underlying profit of 80%. The payout ratio is 53% as compared to 67% for 2017.

Our aim is to deliver sustainable growth in ordinary dividends. Poor results in our Aviation and Marine Services divisions have meant that we have not achieved this aim over the last five years. Our intention is to do so in the coming years.

Our People

The talent and dedication of our 93,000 employees are central to our success. I would like to thank them for their hard work, determination and commitment to our values.

In 2018, we appointed a Head of Diversity and Inclusion Development, to co-ordinate and strengthen the important work in this area already being done around the Group. This underlines our commitment to creating an inclusive and supportive working environment where all our people feel able to realise their full potential.

We are particularly conscious of the need to ensure a healthy and safe working environment for all our people. We make and will continue to make every effort to reduce workplace accidents.

Sustainability

SwireTHRIVE focuses on six priorities for our businesses: to minimise our carbon footprint, to reduce waste, to use water more responsibly, to increase the use of sustainable materials, to protect biodiversity and to build climate resilience. We will report progress in these areas later in the year in our annual sustainability report.

Board

During the year, John Slosar retired from the board after four years as chairman, 12 years as a director and 38 years as a Swire group employee. He has made an enormous contribution to the Swire group, particularly as chairman of Swire Pacific during a challenging period. I am delighted that he continues as chairman of Cathay Pacific.