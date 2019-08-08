Swire Pacific : Announces 2019 Interim Results

For immediate release 8th August 2019 Swire Pacific reported 40% increase in recurring underlying profit for the first half of 2019 Swire Pacific's results for the first half of 2019 were solid. Recurring underlying profit grew by 40% to HK$4,226 million, demonstrating a continuation of the recovery which started last year. There was steady growth at Swire Properties. Cathay Pacific continued to benefit from its transformation programme although yield was under pressure and the geopolitical environment was challenging. HAECO's results improved. Swire Coca-Cola did well in Mainland China. The performance of Swire Pacific Offshore remained weak. The consolidated profit attributable to shareholders for the first half of 2019 was HK$7,939 million, a 41% decrease compared to 2018. Underlying profit attributable to shareholders, which principally adjusts for changes in the value of investment properties, increased significantly, to HK$15,846 million. The increase principally reflects a gain on disposal of the Cityplaza Three and Cityplaza Four properties of HK$11,221 million. Disregarding significant non-recurring items in both years, the recurring underlying profit for the first half of 2019 was HK$4,226 million, an increase of 40%. Dividends for the first half of 2019 increased by 13%. 2019 Interim Results Summary Six months ended 30th June 2019 2018 Change HK$M HK$M % Revenue 42,870 42,265 +1% Profit attributable to the Company's shareholders As reported 7,939 13,501 -41% Underlying profit 15,846 1,265 +1,153% Recurring underlying profit 4,226 3,026 +40% HK$ HK$ Change % Earnings per share As reported 'A' share 5.29 8.99 -41% 'B' share 1.06 1.80 Underlying 'A' share 10.55 0.84 +1,156% 'B' share 2.11 0.17 HK$ HK$ Change % First interim dividends per share 'A' share 1.35 1.20 +13% 'B' share 0.27 0.24 … / Page 2 / …2

Divisional Highlights: Property Division Attributable underlying profit was HK$15,256 million in the first half of 2019, an increase of 199% compared with HK$5,098 million in the first half of 2018.

The significant increase in underlying profit principally reflected the profit arising from the sale of interests in Cityplaza Three and Cityplaza Four in Taikoo Shing and in other investment properties in Hong Kong.

There were higher profits from property investment. Demand for our office properties in Hong Kong was generally strong, but retail sales in Hong Kong were weaker. In Mainland China, strong retail sales were recorded at Taikoo Li Sanlitun, Taikoo Hui, Sino-Ocean Taikoo Li Chengdu and INDIGO.

Sino-Ocean Taikoo Li Chengdu and INDIGO. Hotels recorded a profit in the first half of 2019, compared with a loss in the first half of 2018, principally due to improved performances in Shanghai in Mainland China and in the USA.

Underlying profit from property trading in the first half of 2019 arose mainly from the sale of carparks at the ALASSIO development in Hong Kong and residential units in the USA. Aviation Division Attributable profit from the Aviation Division was HK$1,124 million in the first half of 2019, compared with a profit of HK$217 million in the first half of 2018. Cathay Pacific Group The Cathay Pacific group's attributable profit on a 100% basis was HK$1,347 million in the first half of 2019, compared with a loss of HK$263 million in the first half of 2018.

Work on Cathay Pacific's transformation programme continues and, as evidenced by its return to profitability in 2018, Cathay Pacific is moving in the right direction.

The positive performance continued in the first half of 2019, but the operating environment for the airlines worsened, as geopolitical and trade tensions intensified. Passenger revenue was satisfactory, but overall yield declined. The cargo business was weaker, due in part to US-China trade tensions, with a decline in both volume and yield.

US-China trade tensions, with a decline in both volume and yield. The airlines benefited from lower fuel prices, but were adversely impacted by the stronger US dollar. HAECO Group The HAECO group's attributable profit was HK$535 million for the first six months of 2019. This compares with a profit of HK$469 million on a 100% basis for the first half of 2018.

The higher profit primarily reflected profit growth at HAECO Hong Kong, HAESL and the component repair businesses in Mainland China. The losses of HAECO Americas were similar to those in the first half of 2018.

/ Page 3



/ …3 Beverages Division Attributable profit from Swire Coca-Cola was HK$748 million in the first half of 2019, compared with an attributable profit of HK$880 million in the first half of 2018. The 2018 figure included a non-recurring gain of HK$144 million arising from the disposal of a plant in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

Disregarding the non-recurring gain in 2018, the attributable profit was 2% higher than in the first half of 2018. There was strong profit growth in Mainland China in the first half of 2019 but the overall results of the period were adversely affected by withholding tax of HK$83 million on a dividend paid from the USA.

non-recurring gain in 2018, the attributable profit was 2% higher than in the first half of 2018. There was strong profit growth in Mainland China in the first half of 2019 but the overall results of the period were adversely affected by withholding tax of HK$83 million on a dividend paid from the USA. Total revenue increased by 3%. Overall sales volume increased by 1% to 885 million unit cases. Revenue and volume grew in Mainland China and Taiwan. In the USA, revenue grew and volume decreased. In Hong Kong, revenue and volume slightly decreased. Marine Services Division Swire Pacific Offshore reported an attributable loss of HK$633 million for the first half of 2019, compared to a loss of HK$663 million (disregarding impairment charge and associated write-offs).

write-offs). There was some increase in utilisation of its fleet in the first half of 2019. This reflected more working rig activity. Average day rates remained depressed due to oversupply of vessels. Trading & Industrial Division The attributable loss of the Trading & Industrial Division was HK$114 million in the first half of 2019, compared with an attributable profit of HK$154 million in the first half of 2018.

Disregarding non-recurring items (write-off of the investment in an associated company and the write back of a provision in respect of the cold storage business), the attributable profit in the first half of 2019 was HK$60 million.

non-recurring items (write-off of the investment in an associated company and the write back of a provision in respect of the cold storage business), the attributable profit in the first half of 2019 was HK$60 million. The decrease in profit mainly reflected the net adverse effect of disposals of the Akzo Nobel and Columbia businesses (which were profit making) and the cold storage business (which was loss making). There were reduced contributions from Swire Retail, Taikoo Motors and Swire Foods. Commenting on the outlook for the remaining part of the year, Merlin Swire, Chairman of Swire Pacific said, "Notwithstanding the improved performance in the first half, we are facing stronger headwinds. Global trade tensions and protests in Hong Kong are having direct and indirect effects on demand in a number of our businesses. But we face whatever near-term challenges may come from a position of financial strength. We will continue with our core investment plans in both Hong Kong and Mainland China and are well placed to take advantage of new opportunities that might arise." - End - … / Page 4

