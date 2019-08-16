Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Swire Pacific Limited    0019   HK0019000162

SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED

(0019)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Swire Pacific : Cathay Pacific Airways CEO Rupert Hogg resigns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 05:32am EDT
Cathay Pacific Group's Martin Murray, Rupert Hogg, John Slosar, Paul Loo and Greg Hughes attend a news conference in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways said CEO Rupert Hogg had resigned and named Augustus Tang as the new chief following a week of scrutiny by the Chinese aviation regulator.

The airline said Paul Loo had resigned as chief customer and commercial officer, to be replaced by the head of its low-cost arm Hong Kong Express, Ronald Lam.

The company statement said Hogg and Loo had confirmed they had resigned to take responsibility as leaders of the company in view of recent events and they were not aware of any disagreements with the board.

Cathay, which has been under pressure from the Chinese aviation regulator for staff actions relating to protests in Hong Kong, said it was fully committed to Hong Kong under the principle of "One Country, Two Systems" and was confident Hong Kong would have a great future.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed, Donny Kwok, Meg Shen and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD 5.70% 10.38 End-of-day quote.-6.49%
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED 1.79% 79.65 End-of-day quote.-3.80%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED
05:53aSWIRE PACIFIC : Cathay Pacific Airways CEO Rupert Hogg resigns amid mounting Chi..
RE
05:32aSWIRE PACIFIC : Cathay Pacific Airways CEO Rupert Hogg resigns
RE
08/15CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : China says crew information submitted by Cathay Pacific..
RE
08/15CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : China says crew information submitted by Cathay Pacific..
RE
08/13Hong Kong's Cathay shares jump 7.4% at open after slump this week
RE
08/13CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : manager Swire vows support for China; shares plumb 10-y..
RE
08/13SWIRE PACIFIC : Strongly Supports the HKSAR Government; Calls for the Restoratio..
PU
08/12Cathay Pacific shares slump after China cracks down on staff protests
RE
08/12WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Edge Lower Amid Hong Kong Protests, Trade Wo..
DJ
08/12WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Edge Lower Amid Hong Kong Protests, Trade Wo..
DJ
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 87 419 M
EBIT 2019 12 240 M
Net income 2019 15 526 M
Debt 2019 42 768 M
Yield 2019 4,22%
P/E ratio 2019 6,46x
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,74x
EV / Sales2020 1,64x
Capitalization 109 B
Chart SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Swire Pacific Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 103,52  HKD
Last Close Price 79,65  HKD
Spread / Highest target 44,4%
Spread / Average Target 30,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Merlin Bingham Swire Chairman
Mei Shuen Low Finance Director & Executive Director
Chien Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy George Freshwater Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Mun Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED-3.80%13 925
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.44%41 648
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-7.84%34 512
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-24.57%29 868
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED0.83%26 870
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-1.98%25 669
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group