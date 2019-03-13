Swire Pacific : Cathay Pacific Airways Limited Announces 2018 Annual Results

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 293)

Announcement

2018 Annual Results

Financial and Operational Highlights

Group Financial Statistics Results

Revenue

Profit/(loss) attributable to the shareholders of Cathay Pacific Earnings/(loss) per share

Dividend per share Profit/(loss) margin

Financial position

Funds attributable to the shareholders of Cathay Pacific Net borrowings

Shareholders' funds per share Net debt/equity ratio

Operating Statistics - Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon

Available tonne kilometres ("ATK") Available seat kilometres ("ASK")

Available cargo & mail tonne kilometres ("AFTK") Revenue tonne kilometres ("RTK")

Passenger revenue per ASK

Revenue passenger kilometres ("RPK")

Revenue passengers carried Passenger load factor Passenger yield

Cargo and mail revenue per AFTK

Cargo and mail revenue tonne kilometres ("RFTK")

Cargo and mail carried

Cargo and mail load factor Cargo and mail yield

Cost per ATK (with fuel)

Fuel consumption per million RTK Fuel consumption per million ATK Cost per ATK (without fuel) Underlying* cost per ATK (without fuel)

ATK per HK$'000 staff cost

ATK per staff

Aircraft utilisation On-time performance Average age of fleet GHG emissions

GHG emissions per ATK Lost time injury rate

Million Million Million Million HK cents Million '000 %

HK cents HK$ Million '000 tonnes %

HK$ HK$ Barrels Barrels HK$ HK$ Unit Million

Hours per day %

HK$ million HK$ million HK cents HK$ %

HK$ million HK$ million HK$ Times

Years

Million tonnes of CO2e Grammes of CO2e Number of injuries per 100 full-time equivalent employees

2018

2017

Change

111,060 97,284 +14.2%

2,345 59.6 0.30 2.1

(1,259) +3,604

(32.0) +91.6

0.05 +0.25

(1.3) +3.4%pt

63,936 58,581 16.3 0.92

61,101 +4.6%

59,300 -1.2%

15.5 +5.2% 0.97 -0.05 times

2018

2017

Change

32,387

31,439 +3.0%

155,362

150,138 +3.5%

17,616

17,163 +2.6%

24,543

23,679 +3.6%

47.1

44.2 +6.6%

130,630

126,663 +3.1%

35,468

34,820 +1.9%

84.1

84.4 -0.3%pt

55.8

52.3 +6.7%

1.40

1.20 +16.7%

12,122

11,633 +4.2%

2,152

2,056 +4.7%

68.8

67.8 +1.0%pt

2.03

1.77 +14.7%

3.27

3.12 +4.8%

1,830

1,866 -1.9%

1,387

1,405 -1.3%

2.25

2.14 +5.1%

2.16

2.12 +1.9%

1,801

1,775 +1.5%

1,217

1,208 +0.7%

12.3

12.3

72.7

71.2 +1.5%pt

9.9

9.3 +6.5%

18.0

17.7 +1.7%

556

564 -1.4%

4.55

3.54 +28.5%

* Underlying costs exclude exceptional items and are adjusted for the effect of foreign currency movements and the adoption of HKFRS 15.

-

Chairman's Statement

Overview

Despite broadly benign economic conditions, the environment in which our airlines operated was as ever difficult in 2018. Competition was intense, fuel prices increased and the US dollar strengthened. However, our transformation programme remains on track and had a positive impact. We focused on finding new sources of revenue, building our network and strengthening the Hong Kong hub, delivering more value to our customers and improving productivity and efficiency.

The Cathay Pacific Group reported an attributable profit of HK$2,345 million for 2018. This compares to a loss of HK$1,259 million for 2017. The profit per share was HK59.6 cents in 2018 compared to a loss per share of HK32.0 cents in 2017. The Cathay Pacific Group reported an attributable profit of HK$2,608 million in the second half of 2018, compared to an attributable loss of HK$263 million in the first half of 2018 and an attributable profit of HK$792 million in the second half of 2017. Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon reported an attributable profit of HK$1,145 million in the second half of 2018, compared to an attributable loss of HK$904 million in the first half of 2018 and an attributable loss of HK$1,538 million in the second half of 2017.

Overcapacity in passenger markets resulted in intense competition with other airlines, particularly those from Mainland China. This put pressure on market yields on key routes particularly in the second half of the year. But the passenger business benefited from capacity growth, a focus on customer service and improved revenue management. Load factors were sustained and yield improved despite competitive pressures. The cargo business was strong. Capacity, yield and load factors increased.

Fuel prices increased for 10 months, before falling somewhat in the last two months of the year. The strength of the US dollar adversely affected net income in the latter half of the year.

In 2017, we built the foundations for our transformation programme. In 2018, we restructured our operations outside Hong Kong, benefited from a series of productivity improvements, increased our digital capabilities and concentrated on global business services. We improved inflight dining, passenger comfort, the way in which we contact passengers and our loyalty programmes. We extended our network and improved our service delivery training.

But for the adverse effect of a weaker Renminbi, the contribution from subsidiary and associated companies was satisfactory.

At the end of 2018, Cathay Pacific acquired from DHL International the 40% shareholding in Air Hong Kong that it did not already own, with the result that Air Hong Kong became a wholly owned subsidiary. At the same time, a new 15-year block space agreement between Air Hong Kong and DHL International commenced.

Business performance

Passenger revenue in 2018 was HK$73,119 million, an increase of 10.1% compared to 2017. Capacity increased by 3.5%, reflecting the introduction of new routes and increased frequencies on existing routes. The load factor decreased by 0.3 percentage points, to 84.1%. Yield increased by 6.7% to HK55.8 cents, reflecting improved premium class passenger demand, fuel surcharges and revenue management initiatives.

We introduced passenger services to 10 destinations in 2018 - Nanning, Jinan, Brussels, Copenhagen (seasonal), Dublin, Washington D.C., Davao City, Medan, Cape Town (seasonal) and Tokushima (seasonal). We introduced a passenger service to Seattle in March 2019 and will introduce a service to Komatsu in April 2019. We increased frequencies to other destinations in response to demand. We stopped flying to Kota Kinabalu and Dusseldorf.

The cargo business benefited from robust demand in 2018. Group revenue increased by 18.5% to HK$28,316 million. Capacity of Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon increased by 2.6%. The load factor increased by 1.0 percentage point to 68.8%. Tonnage carried increased by 4.7%. Yield rose by 14.7% to HK$2.03, reflecting an increase in high-value specialist cargo shipments and higher fuel surcharges.

Total fuel costs for Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon (before the effect of fuel hedging) increased by HK$7,545 million (or 31.1%) compared with 2017. Prices rose and we flew more. However, our fuel unit consumption rates fell by 1.3% reflecting our continued investment in more fuel efficient aircraft. Fuel hedging losses were also reduced. After taking hedging losses into account, fuel costs increased by HK$2,757 million or 8.9% compared to 2017. The net cost of fuel is the Group's most significant cost, accounting for 30.9% of operating costs in 2018 (compared to 30.7% in 2017).

Underlying costs per ATK (without fuel) only increased slightly. This reflected a focus on productivity and efficiency.

Congestion at Hong Kong International Airport and air traffic constraints in Greater China imposed costs on the Group. We are doing more to improve the reliability of our operations.

We took delivery of our first eight Airbus A350-1000 aircraft in 2018. We will have a total of 20 aircraft of this type in service by the end of 2021. We retired six aircraft - three Airbus A330-300 aircraft, one Boeing 747-400BCF aircraft, one Boeing 777-200 aircraft and one Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

Data security incident

In October, we announced that we had discovered unauthorised access to some of the passenger data of Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon. Upon discovery, we took immediate action to contain the event and to commence a thorough investigation. We have to date found no evidence that any personal information has been misused. The information systems affected were separate from our flight operations systems. There was no impact on flight safety. We contacted affected passengers and notified the Hong Kong police and relevant authorities.

Prospects

The business environment is expected to remain challenging in 2019, with the forecast strength of the US dollar and uncertainty due to geopolitical discord and global trade tensions dampening passenger and cargo demand. Competition will remain intense, especially in economy class on long haul routes. Operational constraints will impose additional costs. These factors will affect both the passenger and the cargo business.

We remain confident in the ability of our transformation programme to enable us to deliver sustainable long-term performance. In 2019, we will continue to reorganise our nine core business processes, to benefit from associated underlying structural initiatives and to build a culture of continuous improvement. We will compete hard by extending our route network to destinations not currently served from Hong Kong, by increasing frequencies on our most popular routes and by operating more fuel-efficient aircraft. We will focus upon, and continue to invest in, customer service and productivity.

Our teams of professionals have shown great determination and commitment during this past year. I would like to thank them for their professionalism and hard work. Together, we are taking the required action to make Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon better airlines and stronger businesses. As a Group, our commitment to Hong Kong and its people remains unwavering, which has been the case for more than seven decades. We will continue to invest significantly to develop and strengthen Hong Kong's position as Asia's largest and most popular international aviation hub.

John Slosar

Chairman

Hong Kong, 13th March 2019

Review of Operations

Capacity, Load Factor and Yield Change - Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon

Capacity

Yield** 2018 2017 Change 2018 2017 Change Change Passenger services Americas 40,308 40,407 -0.2% 86.5 85.0 +1.5%pt +3.4% Europe 32,090 28,957 +10.8% 86.2 87.5 -1.3%pt +6.8% North Asia 31,533 30,764 +2.5% 80.7 81.0 -0.3%pt +7.8% Southeast Asia 20,919 20,344 +2.8% 83.2 84.4 -1.2%pt +6.5% Southwest Pacific 18,494 17,863 +3.5% 83.2 84.7 -1.5%pt +0.8% South Asia, Middle East and Africa 12,018 11,803 +1.8% 82.3 82.6 -0.3%pt +9.5% Overall 155,362 150,138 +3.5% 84.1 84.4 -0.3%pt +5.7% Cargo services 17,616 17,163 +2.6% 68.8 67.8 +1.0%pt +14.7% ASK/AFTK (million)*

Load factor (%)

* Capacity is measured in available seat kilometres ("ASK") for passenger services and available cargo and mail tonne kilometres ("AFTK") for cargo services.

** Before the adoption of HKFRS 15 to allow for comparability.

Passenger Services

Home market - Hong Kong and Pearl River Delta

 Our weekly fanfares promotions in Hong Kong demonstrate our commitment to offering good-value fares in our home market.

 Demand during the 2018 Chinese New Year holiday period was strong, particularly on short-haul routes.

 We sold premium class tickets on a promotional basis to leisure travellers.

 In February 2018, Cathay Pacific entered into a codeshare agreement with ferry operator Cotai Water Jet. The CX code has been placed on Cotai Water Jet services operating between Hong Kong International Airport and the Taipa Ferry Terminal in Macao, extending our reach into the Greater Bay Area.

 In November 2018, Cathay Pacific entered into a codeshare agreement with Chu Kong Passenger Transport Co., Ltd (CKS). The CX code has been placed on CKS high-speed ferry services operating between Hong Kong International Airport and seven ports in the Greater Bay Area.

Americas

 There was robust point of sale demand out of North America. Premium class demand on routes to North America was strong.

 In September 2018, Cathay Pacific introduced a four flights per week service to Washington D.C., initially using Airbus A350-1000 aircraft, which were subsequently replaced by (smaller) Airbus A350-900 aircraft.

 In March 2019, Cathay Pacific introduced a four flights per week service to Seattle. In July 2019, the service will become daily.

Europe