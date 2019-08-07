Swire Pacific : Cathay Pacific Airways Limited Announces 2019 Interim Results

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Shareholders' funds, net borrowings and net debt/equity ratio at 30th June 2019 are arrived at after taking account of the effect of HKFRS 16. Further details can be found in note 2 to the financial statements.

Chairman's Statement

We are in the final year of our three-year transformation programme, which is designed to make our businesses leaner, more agile and able to compete more effectively. Work on the programme continues and, as evidenced by our return to profitability in 2018, we are moving in the right direction. Our positive performance continued in the first half of 2019, but the operating environment for our airlines worsened as geopolitical and trade tensions intensified.

The Cathay Pacific Group reported an attributable profit of HK$1,347 million for the first six months of 2019. This compares to an attributable loss of HK$263 million in the first half of 2018. The earnings per share in the first half of 2019 were HK34.2 cents, compared to a loss per share of HK6.7 cents in the first half of 2018. Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon reported an attributable profit of HK$615 million in the first half of 2019, compared to an attributable loss of HK$904 million in the first half of 2018. Passenger revenue was satisfactory, but overall yield declined. Our cargo business was weaker, due in part to US-China trade tensions, with a decline in both volume and yield. We benefited from lower fuel prices but were adversely impacted by a stronger US dollar.

Business performance

The Group's passenger revenue increased by 5.6% to HK$37,449 million in the first half of 2019. Capacity increased by 6.7%. The growth in revenue reflected the full impact of new routes introduced in 2018, the introduction of two new routes in 2019, increased frequencies on existing routes and the use of larger aircraft on popular routes. Load factor remained unchanged at 84.2%. Passengers carried increased by 4.4% to 18.3 million. Yield decreased by 0.9% to HK54.9 cents due to intense competition in premium classes and long haul economy class, and adverse foreign currency movements.

Cathay Pacific introduced a year-round service to Seattle in March and a summer seasonal service to Komatsu in April. These services have been well received and have helped to boost Hong Kong International Airport's status as Asia's largest international aviation hub.

Cargo revenue declined, reflecting weaker global trade brought about in part by US-China trade tensions. Volume and yield declined. The Group's cargo revenue in the first half of 2019 was HK$11,498 million, a decrease of 11.4% compared to the same period in 2018. Flown cargo capacity of Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon increased by 1.1%, principally due to additional belly cargo space in newly acquired passenger aircraft. Facing weak demand, we rationalised freighter capacity and emphasised shipments of specialist cargo. Load factor decreased by 4.9 percentage points, to 63.4%. Tonnage carried decreased by 5.7% to 979 thousand tonnes. Yield decreased by 2.6% to HK$1.88.

Total fuel costs for Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon (before the effect of fuel hedging) decreased by HK$674 million (or 4.5%) compared with the first half of 2018, reflecting a 6.5% decrease in average into-plane fuel prices and a 2.0% increase in consumption. Fuel is the Group's most significant cost, accounting for 28.2% of total operating costs in the first half of 2019 (compared to 30.1% in the same period in 2018). Fuel hedging losses were reduced. After taking fuel hedging into account, fuel costs decreased by HK$1,213 million (or 7.7%) compared with the first half of 2018. Fuel consumption per available tonne kilometre fell by 1.5%, reflecting the continued introduction of more fuel efficient aircraft.

There was a 2.6% decrease in non-fuel costs per available tonne kilometre, to HK$2.23. Disregarding the effect of foreign currency movements, exceptional items and the impact of adopting a new accounting standard, the decrease was 0.9%. This reflected our focus on productivity and efficiency.

The contribution from our subsidiaries weakened. The contribution from associated companies improved.

