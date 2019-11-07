Swire Pacific : Expects Lower Consolidated Recurring Underlying Profit in 2019

By Martin Mou



Swire Pacific said Thursday that it expects its consolidated recurring underlying profit in 2019 to be below that of last year.

The parent company of Cathay Pacific Airways also said it no longer expects the airline to post better results for the second half of this year compared with the first six months, as protests in Hong Kong have continued to reduce Cathay Pacific's passenger traffic and hurt forward bookings.

For its offshore business, Swire said the industry is not recovering as expected, which is having a significant influence on the value of Swire Pacific Offshore's fleet.

However, the consolidated underlying profit for 2019 is still expected to be substantially higher than that of 2018, thanks to the disposal of properties, Swire Pacific said.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com