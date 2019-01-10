Log in
Swire Pacific : HAECO Xiamen Wins Award at Quality Control Circle Conference in Japan

01/10/2019
For Immediate Release 10 January 2019

HAECO Xiamen announced today that the company has received the 'Most Impressive' award for a second consecutive year from the Union of Japanese Scientists and Engineers ('JUSE'), at Japan's Nationwide Quality Control ('QC') Circle Conference in Kanazawa.

The winning team of six, from HAECO Xiamen's Planning Department, developed from scratch a database and software programme to assist in the identification, reverse transcription and compilation of maintenance records of airframe maintenance works for one of the company's anchor airline customers. The task is now fully automated, and the time required to complete it has been significantly reduced - by an impressive 99%.

First introduced in 2014, QC circles are one of HAECO Xiamen's important improvement initiatives, as part of its continuous pursuit of operational excellence in service delivery. Frontline staff are encouraged to brainstorm ideas that may improve their work processes in terms of factors such as occupational health and safety, environmental impact, cost efficiency and quality. They will then develop these ideas in a structured manner through the use of QC tools. The winning team had beaten more than 120 QC circles within HAECO Xiamen to qualify for the competition in Japan.

This latest recognition from JUSE is a great source of encouragement for HAECO Xiamen. The company will continue to nurture its self-initiated improvement culture, in pursuit of operational excellence and to bring greater value to customers.


Disclaimer

Swire Pacific Ltd. published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 08:08:01 UTC
