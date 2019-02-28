Log in
Swire Pacific : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 28th February 2019

0
02/28/2019 | 11:57pm EST

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

28/02/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedSwire Pacific Limited 太古股份有限公司 01/03/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

00019

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(Remark 1)

A share

N/A

N/A

(2) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

00087

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(Remark 1)

B share

N/A

N/A

2. Preference Shares Stock code :Description :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

No. of preference shares

Par value (State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

Description :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

No. of other

classes of

shares

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

Par value (State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

N/A

(Remark 1)

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)

No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

905,206,000

2,981,870,000

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

---

---

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

905,206,000

2,981,870,000

N/A

N/A

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option schemeincluding EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

2.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Movement during the monthGrantedExercisedCancelledLapsed

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be

the month pursuant theretoissued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

  • issuer issuer which

  • issued may beNominal value at close of preceding month

Description of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.

Currency of nominal value

Exercised Nominal value pursuantduring the at close of theduring the monththeretomonthmonthissued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

( / /

)

( / /

)

( / /

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

  • issuer issuer which

  • issued may beCurrency of amount outstanding

Class and description 1.

Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthduring the month pursuant theretoissued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

( / /

( / /

( / /

)

)

)

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

Disclaimer

Swire Pacific Ltd. published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 04:56:01 UTC
