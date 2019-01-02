Swire Pacific : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31st December 2018

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/12/2018
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedSwire Pacific Limited 太古股份有限公司 02/01/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
00019
Description :
Par value
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(Remark 1)
A shareBalance at close of preceding monthN/A
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N/A
(2) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
00087
Description :
Par value
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(Remark 1)
B shareN/A
N/A
2. Preference Shares Stock code :Description :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
No. of preference shares
Par value (State currency)
Authorised share capital (State currency)
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
Description :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
No. of other
classes of
shares
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :
Par value (State currency)
Authorised share capital (State currency)
N/A
(Remark 1)
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)
No of preference shares
Balance at close of
preceding month
905,206,000
2,981,870,000
N/A
N/A
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
---
---
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of
the month
905,206,000
2,981,870,000
N/A
N/A
No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of
share option
scheme
|
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares of
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
the month pursuant
issued pursuant
including EGM
thereto
thereto as at close of
approval date
the month
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
class of shares
issuable
Movement during the month
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
2.
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
3.
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
(Preference shares)
(Other class)
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
Description of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.
Currency of nominal value
Exercised Nominal value pursuantduring the at close of theduring the monththeretomonthmonth
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
( / /
)
( / /
)
( / /
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
Class and description 1.
Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthduring the month pursuant thereto
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))
2.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
( / /
( / /
( / /
)
)
)
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
(Preference shares)
(Other class)