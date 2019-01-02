Swire Pacific : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31st December 2018

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedSwire Pacific Limited 太古股份有限公司 02/01/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

00019

Description : Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency) N/A N/A N/A N/A (Remark 1)

A shareBalance at close of preceding monthN/A

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

(2) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

00087

Description : Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency) N/A N/A N/A N/A (Remark 1)

B shareN/A

N/A

2. Preference Shares Stock code :Description :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

No. of preference shares

Par value (State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

Description :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

No. of other

classes of

shares

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

Par value (State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

N/A

(Remark 1)

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)

No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month 905,206,000 2,981,870,000 N/A N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month --- --- N/A N/A Balance at close of the month 905,206,000 2,981,870,000 N/A N/A

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option scheme No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be the month pursuant issued pursuant including EGM thereto thereto as at close of approval date the month (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable Movement during the month

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

2.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

issuer issuer which

issued may beNominal value at close of preceding month

Description of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.

Currency of nominal value

Exercised Nominal value pursuantduring the at close of theduring the monththeretomonthmonth

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

( / /

)

( / /

)

( / /

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

issuer issuer which

issued may beCurrency of amount outstanding

Class and description 1.

Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthduring the month pursuant thereto

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

( / /

( / /

( / /

)

)

)

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)