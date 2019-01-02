Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Swire Pacific Limited    0019   HK0019000162

SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED (0019)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Swire Pacific : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31st December 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 05:34am CET

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedSwire Pacific Limited 太古股份有限公司 02/01/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

00019

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(Remark 1)

A shareBalance at close of preceding monthN/A

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

(2) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

00087

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(Remark 1)

B shareN/A

N/A

2. Preference Shares Stock code :Description :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

No. of preference shares

Par value (State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

Description :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

No. of other

classes of

shares

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

Par value (State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

N/A

(Remark 1)

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)

No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

905,206,000

2,981,870,000

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

---

---

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

905,206,000

2,981,870,000

N/A

N/A

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

share option

scheme

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

including EGM

thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Movement during the month

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

2.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

  • issuer issuer which

  • issued may beNominal value at close of preceding month

Description of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.

Currency of nominal value

Exercised Nominal value pursuantduring the at close of theduring the monththeretomonthmonth

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

( / /

)

( / /

)

( / /

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

  • issuer issuer which

  • issued may beCurrency of amount outstanding

Class and description 1.

Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthduring the month pursuant thereto

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

( / /

( / /

( / /

)

)

)

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

Disclaimer

Swire Pacific Ltd. published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 04:33:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED
05:34aSWIRE PACIFIC : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for t..
PU
2018SWIRE PACIFIC : Cathay Pacific Group Releases Combined Traffic Figures for Novem..
PU
2018SWIRE PACIFIC : Inside Information - Sale of Interests in Paints Business
PU
2018SWIRE PACIFIC : (1) proposal for the privatisation of hong kong aircraft enginee..
PU
2018SWIRE PACIFIC : Supplemental Announcement - Sale of 100% Interest in the Citypla..
PU
2018SWIRE PACIFIC : List of Directors and their Role and Function
PU
2018SWIRE PACIFIC : Hong Kong privacy commission expresses serious concern over Cath..
RE
2018SWIRE PACIFIC : Appointment of Non-Executive Director
PU
2018(1) PROPOSAL FOR THE PRIVATISATION O : Results of the court meeting and the gene..
PU
2018SWIRE PACIFIC : Notice of Intention to Issue New Share Certificate
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 86 144 M
EBIT 2018 14 577 M
Net income 2018 13 310 M
Debt 2018 68 680 M
Yield 2018 3,11%
P/E ratio 2018 10,68
P/E ratio 2019 13,71
EV / Sales 2018 2,12x
EV / Sales 2019 2,04x
Capitalization 114 B
Chart SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Swire Pacific Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 97,9  HKD
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Merlin Bingham Swire Chairman
Mei Shuen Low Finance Director & Executive Director
Chien Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy George Freshwater Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Mun Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED0.00%14 535
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.00%41 294
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP0.00%39 270
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.0.00%37 641
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD0.00%27 029
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED0.00%26 649
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.