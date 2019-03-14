Swire Pacific : Properties Announces 2018 Annual Results

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SWIRE PROPERTIES LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1972)

2018 Final Results

CONTENTS

Page

Financial Highlights 1

Chairman's Statement 2

Review of Operations 5

Financing 32

Consolidated Financial Statements 35

Additional Information 55

Glossary 57

Financial Calendar and Information for Investors 58

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2018 2017 Note HK$M HK$M Change Results For the year Revenue 14,719 18,558 -21% Operating profit 29,365 34,930 -16% Profit attributable to the Company's shareholders Underlying (a),(b) 10,148 7,834 +30% Recurring underlying (b) 7,521 7,813 -4% Reported 28,666 33,957 -16% Cash generated from operations 11,619 13,680 -15% Net cash inflow before financing 10,144 4,869 +108% HK$ HK$ Earnings per share Underlying (c) 1.74 1.34 +30% Recurring underlying (c) 1.29 1.34 -4%

Notes: -16% 2018 2017 Underlying profit/(loss) by segment HK$M HK$M Property investment 10,090 6,723 Property trading 99 1,154 Hotels (41) (43) 10,148 7,834

Reported Dividends per share

(c)

4.90

5.80

First interim 0.27 0.25 +8% Second interim 0.57 0.52 +10% HK$M HK$M Financial Position At 31st December Total equity (including non-controlling interests) 281,291 259,378 +8% Net debt 29,905 35,347 -15% Gearing ratio (a) 10.6% 13.6% -3.0%pt. HK$ HK$ Equity attributable to the Company's shareholders per share (a) 47.74 44.00 +9%

(a) Refer to glossary on page 57 for definition.

(b) A reconciliation between reported profit and underlying profit attributable to the Company's shareholders is provided on page 6.

(c) Refer to note 9 in the financial statements for the weighted average number of shares.

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

Our consolidated profit attributable to shareholders for 2018 was HK$28,666 million, compared to HK$33,957 million in 2017. Underlying profit attributable to shareholders, which principally adjusts for changes in the valuation of investment properties, increased by HK$2,314 million from HK$7,834 million in 2017 to HK$10,148 million in 2018. Recurring underlying profit (which excludes the profit on sale of interests in investment properties) was HK$7,521 million in 2018, compared with HK$7,813 million in 2017.

Dividends

The Directors have declared a second interim dividend of HK$0.57 (2017: HK$0.52) per share which, together with the first interim dividend of HK$0.27 per share paid in October 2018, amounts to full year dividends of HK$0.84 (2017: HK$0.77) per share. The second interim dividend, which totals HK$3,334 million (2017: HK$3,042 million), will be paid on Thursday, 9th May 2019 to shareholders registered at the close of business on the record date, being Thursday, 4th April 2019. Shares of the Company will be traded ex-dividend from Tuesday, 2nd April 2019.

The full year dividends for 2018 represent a 9% increase over the dividends for 2017. The 2018 dividend payout ratio is 48% of underlying profits. The Company's dividend policy is to deliver sustainable growth in dividends and to pay out approximately half of our underlying profits in ordinary dividend over time.

Key Developments

In March 2018, Swire Properties completed the acquisition of a 50% interest in Shanghai Qianxiu Company Limited ("Shanghai Qianxiu") from a subsidiary of Shanghai Lujiazui Finance & Trade Zone Development Co., Ltd. ("LJZ"). Swire Properties and LJZ each hold a 50% interest in Shanghai Qianxiu. Shanghai Qianxiu is developing a retail project with an aggregate gross floor area ("GFA") of approximately

1,250,000 square feet in Qiantan, Pudong New District in Shanghai. The development (now called Taikoo Li Qiantan) is expected to be completed in 2020.

In May 2018, The Middle House, Swire Hotels' fourth hotel in The House Collective (which is managed by Swire Properties), and a non-managed hotel, The Sukhothai Shanghai, officially opened in Shanghai.

In May 2018, the extension to Citygate Outlets, with an aggregate GFA of approximately 474,000 square feet, was topped out. The extension is expected to open in the summer of 2019. Swire Properties has a 20% interest in the development.

In June 2018, the agreement for the sale of the subsidiary of Swire Properties which developed an office building in Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong became unconditional and the sale was completed.

In June 2018, Swire Properties conditionally agreed to sell its 100% interest in a subsidiary which owns the Cityplaza Three and Cityplaza Four properties in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. The consideration for the sale is HK$15,000 million, subject to adjustments. Completion of the sale is expected to take place in or before April 2019. Swire Properties intends to reinvest the proceeds of the sale in new developments and does not intend to pay a special dividend.

In August 2018, South Island Place, our first Grade-A office building in Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong, was completed. The 28-storey building, which was jointly developed with China Motor Bus Company, Limited, has a GFA of approximately 382,500 square feet.

In November 2018, One Taikoo Place, the first of two premium Grade-A office buildings in the Taikoo Place redevelopment, became fully let. One Taikoo Place has an aggregate GFA of around one million square feet. The building

was topped out in January 2018 and received its occupation permit in September 2018.

Operating Performance

Underlying profit increased to HK$10,148 million in 2018 from HK$7,834 million in 2017. The increase principally reflected the profit arising from the sale of a subsidiary which owned an office building in Kowloon Bay and of our interests in other investment properties in Hong Kong. This was partly offset by a decrease in profit from property trading.

Recurring underlying profit (which excludes the profit on sale of interests in investment properties) was HK$7,521 million in 2018, compared with HK$7,813 million in 2017. The decrease principally reflected a decrease in profit from property trading. Recurring underlying profit from property investment increased by 11%. Hotel losses decreased.

Gross rental income was HK$12,117 million in 2018, compared to HK$11,252 million in 2017. In Hong Kong, office rental income increased due to positive rental reversions, firm occupancy and the opening of One Taikoo Place in the last quarter of 2018. Retail rental income in Hong Kong improved in 2018. In Mainland China, gross rental income increased by 12%, mainly due to positive rental reversions and improved occupancy. In the U.S.A., gross rental income almost doubled, mainly because more shops were open at the shopping centre at Brickell City Centre.

Underlying profit from property trading in 2018 arose mainly from the sale of houses at the WHITESANDS development and carparks at the AZURA development in Hong Kong, and from the share of profit from the sale of offices and carparks at Sino-Ocean Taikoo Li Chengdu in Mainland China.

On an attributable basis, net investment property valuation gains in 2018, after deferred tax relating to investment properties in Mainland China and the U.S.A., were HK$19,876 million, compared to net gains of HK$26,218 million in 2017.

Finance

Net debt at 31st December 2018 was HK$29,905 million, compared with HK$35,347 million at 31st December 2017. Gearing decreased from 13.6% at 31st December 2017 to 10.6% at 31st December 2018. The reduction in net debt reflected receipt of the balance of the proceeds of sale of a subsidiary owning an office building in Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong, and of a deposit in respect of the sale of a subsidiary owning our interests in the Cityplaza Three and Cityplaza Four properties in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. These receipts were partially offset by funding for Taikoo Li Qiantan in Shanghai, Mainland China and capital expenditure on investment properties in Hong Kong. Cash and undrawn committed facilities were HK$14,147 million at 31st December 2018, compared with HK$12,269 million at 31st December 2017.

Sustainable Development

Swire Properties is included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index ("DJSI World"), the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ("GRESB"), the FTSE4Good Index, the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index and the MSCI World ESG Leaders Index.

In January 2018, Swire Properties issued its first green bond, raising US$500 million for 10 years at a coupon rate of 3.5%. Approximately 80% of the proceeds from the bond have been allocated, mainly to the development of green buildings and energy efficiency projects.

The performance of the hotels continued to improve in 2018, with those in Hong Kong and in the U.S.A. doing better. This was offset in part by pre-opening costs at hotels in Shanghai in Mainland China.

Prospects

In the central district of Hong Kong, reduced demand is expected to exert downward pressure on office rents. However, high