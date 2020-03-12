Swire Properties : 2019 Final Results

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
SWIRE PROPERTIES LIMITED
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1972)
2019 Final Results
2019 FINAL RESULTS
CONTENTS
Page
Financial Highlights
1
Chairman's Statement
2
Review of Operations
5
Financing
31
Consolidated Financial Statements
34
Additional Information
56
Glossary
58
Financial Calendar and Information for Investors
59
2019 FINAL RESULTS
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
2019
2018
Note
HK$M
HK$M
Change
Results
For the year
Revenue
14,222
14,719
-3%
Profit attributable to the Company's shareholders
Underlying
(a),(b)
24,130
10,148
+138%
Recurring underlying
(b)
7,633
7,521
+1%
Reported
13,423
28,666
-53%
Cash generated from operations
5,499
11,619
-53%
Net cash inflow before financing
20,217
10,144
+99%
HK$
HK$
Earnings per share
Underlying
(c)
4.12
1.74
+138%
Recurring underlying
(c)
1.30
1.29
+1%
Reported
(c)
2.29
4.90
-53%
Dividends per share
First interim
0.29
0.27
+7%
Second interim
0.59
0.57
+4%
HK$M
HK$M
Financial Position
At 31st December
Total equity (including non-controlling interests)
288,911
281,291
+3%
Net debt
15,292
29,905
-49%
Gearing ratio
(a)
5.3%
10.6%
-5.3%pt.
HK$
HK$
Equity attributable to the Company's shareholders per share
(a)
49.05
47.74
+3%
Notes:
Refer to glossary on page 58 for definition.
A reconciliation between reported profit and underlying profit attributable to the Company's shareholders is provided on page 6.
Refer to note 9 in the financial statements for the weighted average number of shares.
2019
2018
Underlying profit/(loss) by segment
HK$M
HK$M
Property investment
24,218
10,090
Property trading
(18)
99
Hotels
(70)
(41)
24,130
10,148
1
2019 FINAL RESULTS
CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT
Our consolidated profit attributable to shareholders for 2019 was HK$13,423 million, compared to HK$28,666 million in 2018. Underlying profit attributable to shareholders, which principally adjusts for changes in the valuation of investment properties, increased by HK$13,982 million from HK$10,148 million in 2018 to HK$24,130 million in 2019. Recurring underlying profit (which excludes the profit on sale of interests in investment properties) was HK$7,633 million in 2019, compared with HK$7,521 million in 2018.
Dividends
The Directors have declared a second interim dividend of HK$0.59 (2018: HK$0.57) per share which, together with the first interim dividend of HK$0.29 per share paid in October 2019, amounts to full year dividends of HK$0.88 (2018: HK$0.84) per share. The second interim dividend, which totals HK$3,451 million (2018: HK$3,334 million), will be paid on Thursday, 7th May 2020 to shareholders registered at the close of business on the record date, being Friday, 3rd April 2020. Shares of the Company will be traded ex-dividend from Wednesday, 1st April 2020.
The full year dividends for 2019 represent a 5% increase over the dividends for 2018. The Company's dividend policy is to deliver sustainable growth in dividends and to pay out approximately half of our underlying profits in ordinary dividend over time. During the five years ending with 2019, our dividends have represented 41% of underlying profits.
Key Developments
In April 2019, Swire Properties completed the sale of its 100% interest in a subsidiary which owned two office buildings at 14 Taikoo Wan Road and 12 Taikoo Wan Road (formerly known as Cityplaza Three and Cityplaza Four) in Taikoo Shing, Hong Kong.
2
In July 2019, Swire Properties completed the sale of its entire 50% interest in a company which owned an office building at 625 King's Road in Hong Kong.
In July 2019, a joint venture between Swire Properties and Jakarta Setiabudi Internasional Group completed the acquisition of a plot of land in south Jakarta, Indonesia. The land will be developed into a residential development with an aggregate gross floor area ("GFA") of approximately 1,140,000 square feet. The development is expected to comprise over 400 residential units and to be completed in 2023. Swire Properties has a 50% interest in the joint venture.
In August 2019, an extension opened at Citygate Outlets in Hong Kong. The extension has an aggregate GFA of approximately 341,000 square feet. Swire Properties has a 20% interest in the development.
In September 2019, a joint venture company held as to 80% by Swire Properties and as to 20% by China Motor Bus Company completed the acquisition of a plot of land in Chai Wan, Hong Kong. Subject to agreement with the Hong Kong government, the plot of land is expected to be redeveloped into a residential complex with an aggregate GFA of approximately 694,000 square feet.
In October 2019, a joint venture company formed by the Company, Kerry Properties Limited and Sino Land Company Limited tendered successfully for a residential property development at Wong Chuk Hang in Hong Kong. The development is expected to comprise two residential towers with an aggregate GFA of approximately 638,000 square feet and about 800 residential units. It is expected to be completed in 2024. Swire Properties has a 25% interest in the joint venture.
In November 2019, EDEN, Swire Properties' first residential project in Singapore, was completed and is available for sale. The development
comprises 20 residential units with an aggregate GFA of approximately 77,000 square feet.
Operating Performance
Underlying profit increased to HK$24,130 million in 2019 from HK$10,148 million in 2018. The increase principally reflected the profit arising from the sale of interests in two office buildings in Taikoo Shing and in other investment properties in Hong Kong.
Recurring underlying profit (which excludes the profit on sale of interests in investment properties) was HK$7,633 million in 2019, compared with HK$7,521 million in 2018. The increase principally reflected higher underlying profit from property investment in Mainland China.
Recurring underlying profit from property investment increased by 3% in 2019. There was satisfactory growth from the Mainland China and U.S.A. portfolios, and from the Hong Kong office portfolio. Gross rental income was HK$12,271 million in 2019, compared to HK$12,117 million in 2018. In Hong Kong, office rental income increased due to positive rental reversions, firm occupancy and a full year of rental income from One Taikoo Place, which opened in the last quarter of 2018. However, this was more than offset by a reduction in retail rental income in Hong Kong. This was due to rental subsidies and lower retail sales in the second half of 2019. Disregarding rental subsidies, gross retail rental income in Hong Kong decreased slightly. In Mainland China, gross rental income increased by 8%, mainly due to positive rental reversions, higher retail sales and firm occupancy. There was satisfactory growth in rental income in the U.S.A., due to improved occupancy and higher retail sales.
The underlying loss from property trading in 2019 related to the residential units in the U.S.A., partly offset by profit from the sale of carparks at the ALASSIO development in Hong Kong and from the share of profit from the sale of offices and carparks at Sino-Ocean Taikoo Li Chengdu in Mainland China.
2019 FINAL RESULTS
Hotels recorded a loss in 2019, mainly due to a deterioration in the results of the Hong Kong hotels (reflecting social unrest) in the second half of the year. The performance of the hotels in Mainland China and the U.S.A. improved.
On an attributable basis, net investment property valuation gains in 2019, after deferred tax relating to investment properties in Mainland China and the U.S.A., were HK$3,450 million, compared to net gains of HK$19,876 million in 2018.
Finance
Net debt at 31st December 2019 was HK$15,292 million, compared with HK$29,905 million at 31st December 2018. Gearing decreased from 10.6% at 31st December 2018 to 5.3% at 31st December 2019. The reduction in net debt reflected receipt of the balance of the proceeds of sale of a subsidiary owning our interests in two office buildings in Taikoo Shing, Hong Kong and the proceeds of sale of the entire 50% interest in a joint venture company which owns an office building at 625 King's Road in Hong Kong. These receipts were partially offset by capital expenditure on investment properties and development expenditure in Hong Kong. Cash and undrawn committed facilities were HK$25,068 million at 31st December 2019, compared with HK$14,147 million at 31st December 2018.
Sustainable Development
Swire Properties is included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index ("DJSI World"), the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ("GRESB"), the FTSE4Good Index, the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index and the MSCI World ESG Leaders Index.
In July 2019, Swire Properties converted an existing five-year revolving credit facility of HK$500 million into a sustainability-linked loan, with the interest rate being linked to sustainability performance.
3
Prospects
In the central district of Hong Kong, reduced demand (particularly from Mainland Chinese companies) and increased vacancy rates are expected to exert downward pressure on office rents. High occupancy is expected to result in office rents at our Taikoo Place developments being relatively resilient (by comparison with rents in other areas) despite reduced demand and increased supply in Kowloon East and other districts. However, given the uncertain outlook, office tenants are delaying making lease commitments. With new supply in the central business districts of Guangzhou and Beijing and weak demand, office vacancy rates are expected to increase and rents to be under pressure in 2020. Demand from domestic and international companies for office space in Shanghai is expected to be weak in 2020. But with high occupancy and limited new supply in the central business district of Jing'an, Shanghai office rents are expected to be relatively resilient. In Miami, the supply of new Grade-A office space in the central business district and the Brickell area is low. Job growth in Miami-Dade County is expected to continue, resulting in sustainable demand for office space and stable rental rates.
COVID-19 is adversely affecting our retail investment properties and our hotel business in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Lower rental income is expected from the retail properties and serviced apartments in 2020. Temporary rental subsidies are being provided to retail tenants on a case by case basis. Occupancy and revenue are significantly down at our hotels. Costs will be saved where this can be done without damaging the long-term relationship with tenants and other customers.
2019 FINAL RESULTS
expected to experience increased competition in the retail leasing market.
In Hong Kong, demand for residential accommodation has weakened due to social unrest, economic uncertainty and COVID-19. There is a shortage of land and a limited supply of housing in Hong Kong. This, together with low interest rates, is expected to result in demand for residential accommodation being resilient in the medium and long term. In Miami, demand for condominiums is weak due to weak South American economies, currency fluctuations and political uncertainty. In Singapore, growth in incomes and robust employment are expected to support a stable residential property market.
A non-managed hotel which is part of the Tung Chung Town Lot No. 11 development in Hong Kong is expected to open later in the first half of 2020. Steady growth in business is expected at our Miami hotels.
With our balanced portfolio and strong balance sheet, we are well placed to withstand the effects of this difficult time and to benefit from improved conditions in the future.
On behalf of the shareholders and my fellow Directors, I wish to express our appreciation to all our employees, whose commitment and hard work have been central to our continuing success. In particular, I should like to commend our staff for the tremendous professionalism and resilience of their responses to the operational challenges arising from social unrest in Hong Kong and COVID-19.
As well as COVID-19, social unrest and economic uncertainty are adversely affecting retail sales in Hong Kong. In Mainland China, demand for retail space from international retailers and food and beverage operators is expected, despite the current effects of COVID-19, to be strong in the long term. In Miami, retail sales in Brickell City Centre are increasing steadily. However, established shopping districts in Miami are expanding. As a result, Brickell City Centre is
4
Merlin Swire
Chairman
Hong Kong, 12th March 2020
2019 FINAL RESULTS
REVIEW OF OPERATIONS
2019
2018
HK$M
HK$M
Revenue
Gross Rental Income derived from
Offices
6,598
6,375
Retail
5,107
5,205
Residential
566
537
Other Revenue (1)
139
137
Property Investment
12,410
12,254
Property Trading
516
1,061
Hotels
1,296
1,404
Total Revenue
14,222
14,719
Operating Profit/(Loss) derived from
Property investment
From operations
8,397
8,597
Sale of interests in investment properties
2,338
1,276
Valuation gains on investment properties
3,720
19,452
Property trading
4
65
Hotels
(62)
(25)
Total Operating Profit
14,397
29,365
Share of Post-tax Profits from Joint Venture and Associated Companies
1,430
1,978
Profit Attributable to the Company's Shareholders
13,423
28,666
(1) Other revenue is mainly estate management fees.
Additional information is provided in the following section to reconcile reported and underlying profit attributable to the Company's shareholders. These reconciling items principally adjust for the net revaluation movements on investment properties and the associated deferred tax in Mainland China and the U.S.A., and for other deferred tax provisions in relation to investment properties. There is a further adjustment to remove the effect of the movement in the fair value of the liability in respect of a put option in favour of the owner of a non-controlling interest. Amortisation of right-of-use assets classified as investment properties is charged to underlying profit.
5
2019 FINAL RESULTS
Underlying Profit Reconciliation
2019
2018
Note
HK$M
HK$M
Profit attributable to the Company's shareholders per financial statements
13,423
28,666
Adjustments in respect of investment properties:
Revaluation of investment properties
(a)
(4,563)
(20,796)
Deferred tax on investment properties
(b)
1,138
935
Valuation gains realised on sale of interests in investment properties
(c)
14,159
1,351
Depreciation of investment properties occupied by the Group
(d)
24
19
Non-controlling interests' share of revaluation movements less deferred tax
(25)
(15)
Movements in the fair value of the liability in respect of a put option in favour
(13)
of the owner of a non-controlling interest
(e)
(12)
Less amortisation of right-of-use assets reported under investment properties
(f)
(13)
-
Underlying Profit Attributable to the Company's Shareholders
24,130
10,148
Profit on sale of interests in investment properties
(16,497)
(2,627)
Recurring Underlying Profit Attributable to the Company's Shareholders
7,633
7,521
Notes:
This represents the net revaluation movements as shown in the consolidated statement of profit or loss and the Group's share of net revaluation movements of joint venture companies.
This represents deferred tax movements on the Group's investment properties, plus the Group's share of deferred tax movements on investment properties held by joint venture companies. These comprise deferred tax on revaluation movements on investment properties in Mainland China and the U.S.A., and deferred tax provisions made in respect of investment properties held for the long-term where it is considered that the liability will not reverse for some considerable time.
Prior to the implementation of HKAS 40, changes in the fair value of investment properties were recorded in the revaluation reserve rather than the consolidated statement of profit or loss. On sale, the revaluation gains were transferred from the revaluation reserve to the consolidated statement of profit or loss.
Prior to the implementation of HKAS 40, no depreciation was charged on investment properties occupied by the Group.
The value of the put option in favour of the owner of a non-controlling interest is calculated principally by reference to the estimated fair value of the portion of the underlying investment property in which the owner of the non-controlling interest is interested.
HKFRS 16 amends the definition of investment property under HKAS 40 to include properties held by lessees as right-of-use assets to earn rentals or for capital appreciation or both, and requires the Group to account for such right-of-use assets at their fair value. The amortisation of such right-of-use assets is charged to underlying profit.
6
2019 FINAL RESULTS
Underlying Profit
Movement in Underlying Profit
HK$M
Underlying profit in 2018
10,148
Increase in profit from the sale of interests in investment properties
13,870
Increase in profit from property investment
258
Decrease in profit from property trading
(117)
Increase in losses from hotels
(29)
Underlying profit in 2019
24,130
Underlying profit increased to HK$24,130 million in 2019 from HK$10,148 million in 2018. The increase principally reflected the profit arising from the sale of interests in two office buildings in Taikoo Shing and in other investment properties in Hong Kong. Recurring underlying profit (which excludes the profit on sale of interests in investment properties) was HK$7,633 million in 2019, compared with HK$7,521 million in 2018. The increase principally reflected higher underlying profit from property investment in Mainland China.
Recurring underlying profit from property investment increased by 3% in 2019. There was satisfactory growth from the Mainland China and U.S.A. portfolios, and from the Hong Kong office portfolio. Gross rental income was HK$12,271 million in 2019, compared to HK$12,117 million in 2018. In Hong Kong, office rental income increased due to positive rental reversions, firm occupancy and a full year of rental income from One Taikoo Place, which opened in the last quarter of 2018. However, this was more than offset by a reduction in retail rental income in Hong Kong. This was due to rental subsidies and lower retail sales in the second half of 2019. Disregarding rental subsidies, gross retail rental income in Hong Kong decreased slightly. In Mainland China, gross rental income increased by 8%, mainly due to positive rental reversions, higher retail sales and firm occupancy. There was satisfactory growth in rental income in the U.S.A., due to improved occupancy and higher retail sales. The underlying loss from property trading in 2019 related to the residential units in the U.S.A., partly offset by profit from the sale of carparks at the ALASSIO development in Hong Kong and from the share of profit from the sale of offices and carparks at Sino-Ocean Taikoo Li Chengdu in Mainland China. Hotels recorded a loss in 2019, mainly due to a deterioration in the results of the Hong Kong hotels (reflecting social unrest) in the second half of the year. The performance of the hotels in Mainland China and the U.S.A. improved.
7
2019 FINAL RESULTS
Portfolio Overview
The aggregate GFA attributable to the Group at 31st December 2019 was approximately 30.3 million square feet.
Of the aggregate GFA attributable to the Group, approximately 26.8 million square feet are investment properties, comprising completed investment properties of approximately 23.2 million square feet and investment properties under development or held for future development of approximately 3.6 million square feet. In Hong Kong, the investment property portfolio comprises approximately 14.4 million square feet attributable to the Group of primarily Grade-A office and retail premises, hotels, serviced apartments and other luxury residential accommodation. In Mainland China, Swire Properties has interests in six major commercial developments in prime locations in Beijing, Guangzhou, Chengdu and Shanghai. These developments are expected to comprise approximately 9.7 million square feet of attributable GFA when they are all completed. Of this, 8.8 million square feet has already been completed. Outside Hong Kong and Mainland China, the investment property portfolio comprises the Brickell City Centre development in Miami, U.S.A.
The tables below illustrate the GFA (or expected GFA) attributable to the Group of the investment property portfolio at 31st December 2019.
Completed Investment Properties
(GFA attributable to the Group in million square feet)
Residential/
Serviced
Under
Total
Office
Retail
Hotels (1)
Apartments
Planning
Hong Kong
9.3
2.5
0.8
0.6
-
13.2
Mainland China
2.9
4.5
1.2
0.2
-
8.8
U.S.A.
0.3
0.3
0.5
0.1
-
1.2
Total
12.5
7.3
2.5
0.9
-
23.2
Investment Properties Under Development or Held for Future Development
(expected GFA attributable to the Group in million square feet)
Residential/
Serviced
Under
Total
Office
Retail
Hotels (1)
Apartments
Planning
Hong Kong
1.2
-
-
-
-
1.2
Mainland China
-
0.9
-
-
-
0.9
U.S.A.
-
-
-
-
1.5 (2)
1.5
Total
1.2
0.9
-
-
1.5
3.6
Total Investment Properties
(GFA (or expected GFA) attributable to the Group in million square feet)
Residential/
Serviced
Under
Total
Office
Retail
Hotels (1)
Apartments
Planning
Total
13.7
8.2
2.5
0.9
1.5
26.8
Hotels are accounted for in the financial statements under property, plant and equipment and, where applicable, the leasehold land portion is accounted for under right-of-use assets.
This property is accounted for under properties held for development in the financial statements.
8
2019 FINAL RESULTS
The trading portfolio comprises completed developments available for sale at the Reach and Rise developments at Brickell City Centre in Miami, U.S.A. and EDEN in Singapore. There are four residential projects under development, three in Hong Kong and one in Indonesia. There are also land banks in Miami, U.S.A.
The table below illustrates the GFA (or expected GFA) attributable to the Group of the trading property portfolio at 31st December 2019.
Trading Properties
(GFA (or expected GFA) attributable to the Group in million square feet)
Under
Development
or Held for
Total
Completed
Development
Hong Kong
-
0.7
0.7
U.S.A. and elsewhere
0.3
2.5
2.8
Total
0.3
3.2
3.5
9
2019 FINAL RESULTS
Investment Properties - Hong Kong
Offices
Overview
The completed office portfolio in Hong Kong comprises an aggregate of 9.7 million square feet of space on a 100% basis. Total attributable gross rental income from our office properties in Hong Kong was HK$6,439 million in 2019. At 31st December 2019, our office properties in Hong Kong were valued at HK$180,828 million. Of this amount, Swire Properties' attributable interest was HK$170,760 million.
Hong Kong Office Portfolio
GFA (sq. ft.)
Occupancy
Attributable
(100% Basis)
(at 31st December 2019)
Interest
Pacific Place
2,186,433
98%
100%
Taikoo Place Office Towers (1)
3,136,717
99%
50%/100%
One Island East and One Taikoo Place
2,550,379
100%
100%
Cityplaza One
628,785
100%
100%
Others (2)
1,158,595
89%
20%/50%/100%
Total
9,660,909
Including PCCW Tower, of which Swire Properties owns 50%.
Others comprise One Citygate (20% owned), Berkshire House (50% owned), 8 Queen's Road East (wholly-owned), 28 Hennessy Road (wholly-owned) and South Island Place (50% owned).
Gross rental income from the Hong Kong office portfolio in 2019 was HK$6,100 million, a 4% increase from 2018. There were positive rental reversions and occupancy was firm. The increase also reflected a full year of rental income from One Taikoo Place, which opened in the last quarter of 2018. This was partly offset by the loss of rental income from the Cityplaza Three and Four office buildings, the sale of which was completed in April 2019. At 31st December 2019, the office portfolio was 99% let. Demand for office space (particularly from Mainland Chinese companies) started to weaken significantly in the second half of 2019. This reflected global trade tensions and a slowdown in the Hong Kong economy, with gross domestic product declining in 2019.
The table below shows the mix of tenants of the office properties by the principal nature of their businesses (based on internal classifications) as a percentage of the office area at 31st December 2019.
Office Area by Tenants' Businesses (At 31st December 2019)
Banking/Finance/Securities/Investment
26.1%
Trading
16.1%
Professional services (Accounting/Legal/Management consulting/Corporate secretarial)
12.7%
Insurance
11.8%
Technology/Media/Telecoms
11.4%
Real estate/Construction/Property development/Architecture
7.8%
Advertising and public relations
2.8%
Others
11.3%
At 31st December 2019, the top ten office tenants (based on attributable gross rental income in the twelve months ended 31st December 2019) together occupied approximately 20% of the Group's total attributable office area in Hong Kong.
10
2019 FINAL RESULTS
Pacific Place
The offices at One, Two and Three Pacific Place performed well in 2019. Occupancy and rental rates were robust. The occupancy rate was 98% at 31st December 2019. PAG, Bain Capital, Duff & Phelps, Soochow Securities, The Executive Centre, CIMC, China Harmony New Energy Auto, Sinic Holdings, Fullerton Healthcare, TPP(HK), First Eastern Investment, Anchor Equity, Qilu Investment and JIC (HK) became tenants. CACIB, Sequoia Capital, China Boafeng International, Resona Bank, Liquidnet and Shenwan Hongyuan leased more space. CLSA, National Australia Bank, Rabobank, Bank of New York Mellon, Dorsey & Whitney, Bonhams, Tianli Financial, Matthews Global, Papua New Guinea Industry Development, SAIF, United Energy, Oneday Capital, Yanchang Petro, Yida China, SITE Centers, Brilliant City, South South Education, Rifa Securities, Peter Silling, Liquidnet, Shenwan Hongyuan, Ambition and W2 Asset Management renewed their leases. WeWork leased the entire office building at 8 Queen's Road East.
Cityplaza
The occupancy rate at Cityplaza One was 100% at 31st December 2019. FWD Financial, U Banquet Group and Assicurazioni Generali became tenants. Global Institute For Tomorrow, Tetra Pak, Liberty Specialty Markets, Next Sourcing, MG Asia and Diagnostica Stago renewed their leases.
Taikoo Place
There are six office towers at Taikoo Place (including PCCW Tower, in which we have a 50% interest). The occupancy rate was 99% at 31st December 2019. ACCA, Bird Meditation, Currenxie, ELEVATE, Grobest, Hong Kong Adventist Hospital, livi Bank, LyondellBasell, Magnum Research, Mars, MM HK Retail, NCR, Osborne Clarke, Qantas, SinoEnergy Capital, Trinity and Worms Asia became tenants. Balenciaga, Burberry, China CITIC Bank, FWD and LVMH leased more space. Allegis Group, Chrysler, Chung Shek Enterprises, Continental Engineering Corporation, JLL, Paramount Vintage, Verizon and Zuellig Pharma renewed their leases.
One Island East had an occupancy rate of 100% at 31st December 2019. CHANEL, CMS, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, Reed Smith Richards Butler, Squarepoint Capital and United High Corporation Limited became tenants. H&H Group leased more space. Aedas, Allied World Assurance Company and Transamerica Life Bermuda renewed their leases.
One Taikoo Place was 100% leased. Over 60% of the office space has been leased by tenants providing professional, insurance and banking services. Other tenants include communications, luxury retail and environmental services companies.
Despite weaker general demand for office properties in Hong Kong, rents were resilient and occupancy was strong at Taikoo Place in 2019. Rental reversions were positive.
South Island Place
The occupancy rate was 75% at 31st December 2019. insurance, financial services and logistics companies. development.
Tenants include professional services, media, Swire Properties has a 50% interest in the
11
2019 FINAL RESULTS
Hong Kong Office Market Outlook
In the central district of Hong Kong, reduced demand (particularly from Mainland Chinese companies) and increased vacancy rates are expected to exert downward pressure on office rents. High occupancy is expected to result in office rents at our Taikoo Place developments being relatively resilient (by comparison with rents in other areas) despite reduced demand and increased supply in Kowloon East and other districts. However, given the uncertain outlook, office tenants are delaying making lease commitments.
The following table shows the percentage of attributable gross rental income from the office properties in Hong Kong, for the month ended 31st December 2019, derived from leases expiring in the periods with no committed renewals or new lettings. Tenancies accounting for approximately 14.7% of the attributable gross rental income in the month of December 2019 are due to expire in 2020, with tenancies accounting for a further 14.9% of such rental income due to expire in 2021.
Office Lease Expiry Profile (At 31st December 2019)
2020
14.7%
2021
14.9%
2022 and later
70.4%
Retail
Overview
The completed retail portfolio in Hong Kong comprises an aggregate of 3.2 million square feet of space on a 100% basis. The portfolio principally consists of The Mall at Pacific Place, Cityplaza at Taikoo Shing and Citygate Outlets at Tung Chung. The malls are wholly-owned by Swire Properties (except for Citygate Outlets, in which Swire Properties has a 20% interest) and are managed by Swire Properties. Total attributable gross rental income from our retail properties in Hong Kong was HK$2,539 million in 2019. At 31st December 2019, our retail properties in Hong Kong were valued at HK$59,255 million. Of this amount, Swire Properties' attributable interest was HK$48,414 million.
Hong Kong Retail Portfolio
GFA (sq. ft.)
Occupancy
Attributable
(100% Basis)
(at 31st December 2019)
Interest
The Mall, Pacific Place
711,182
100%
100%
Cityplaza
1,105,227
100%
100%
Citygate Outlets
803,582
98%
20%
Others (1)
542,779
100%
20%/60%/100%
Total
3,162,770
Others largely comprise Taikoo Shing neighbourhood shops and StarCrest retail premises (which are wholly-owned), Island Place retail premises (60% owned) and Tung Chung Crescent neighbourhood shops (20% owned).
The Hong Kong retail portfolio's gross rental income was HK$2,437 million in 2019, a 12% (or HK$318 million) decrease from 2018. The decrease was mainly due to rental subsidies offered to tenants whose retail sales were adversely affected by social unrest in Hong Kong. Disregarding rental subsidies, gross rental income decreased slightly by 2% from 2018. Our malls were almost fully let during the year.
Retail sales in 2019 decreased by 17% at The Mall, Pacific Place, by 3% at Cityplaza and by 5% at Citygate Outlets. These decreases compare with an 11% decrease in retail sales in Hong Kong as a whole. The
12
2019 FINAL RESULTS
decreases reflected difficult market conditions. There were fewer tourists and spending by local consumers was weaker. Rental subsidies have been given for specific periods on a case by case basis to maintain occupancy and to help our tenants.
The table below shows the mix of the tenants of the retail properties by the principal nature of their businesses (based on internal classifications) as a percentage of the retail area at 31st December 2019.
Retail Area by Tenants' Businesses (At 31st December 2019)
Fashion and accessories
29.0%
Food and beverages
19.1%
Department stores
13.5%
Supermarkets
5.2%
Cinemas
4.3%
Jewellery and watches
1.8%
Ice rink
0.9%
Others
26.2%
At 31st December 2019, the top ten retail tenants (based on attributable gross rental income in the twelve months ended 31st December 2019) together occupied approximately 27% of our total attributable retail area in Hong Kong.
The Mall at Pacific Place
The Mall at Pacific Place is an integral part of the mixed-use Pacific Place development. The offices and the four hotels at Pacific Place provide a flow of shoppers for The Mall.
The Mall was fully let during the year, with the only void periods resulting from tenant changes and reconfiguration works. adidas, American Vintage, Aveda, Balenciaga, Cocktail, Emmer, Glasstique, Lululemon, maje, Marc Jacobs, Moynat Paris, Muji, Stuart Weitzman and Wolford became tenants. Emporio Armani, I.T, La Perla and The North Face were relocated within The Mall. The premises occupied by Bally, Bottega Veneta, Cartier, CHA LING, Drivepro, Great, Gucci, Harvey Nichols, Jaeger- LeCoultre, La Prairie, Masterpiece by King Fook, Prada and Richard Mille were refitted.
Cityplaza
Cityplaza is one of the most popular regional shopping centres in Hong Kong and is the largest shopping centre on Hong Kong Island, with a total floor area of approximately 1.1 million square feet. It is directly accessible from Tai Koo MTR station. There are more than 170 shopping and dining options, a cinema, an indoor ice rink and more than 800 indoor parking spaces. Cityplaza principally serves customers who live or work in the eastern part of Hong Kong Island. Patronage is also derived from business and leisure travellers who stay at the EAST, Hong Kong hotel.
Cityplaza was fully let in 2019, except for void periods during tenancy changes and reconfiguration works. CRCare, HOBBS, john masters organics, KIKO MILANO, maje, PANDORA, Wai Yuen Tong and YIFANG TAIWAN FRUIT TEA became tenants.
Citygate Outlets
Citygate Outlets is in a good location near tourist attractions and transport links (Hong Kong International Airport and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge). It attracts tourists and local shoppers. The development at Tung Chung Town Lot No. 11 extending Citygate Outlets opened in August 2019,
13
2019 FINAL RESULTS
providing new shops and restaurants, a food court and a 4-screen cinema. The centre is 98% leased. Major tenants (including at the extension of the development) are adidas, Burberry, Calvin Klein, cdf Beauty, Coach, Fortress, Gap, I.T/i.t, Nike, Polo Ralph Lauren, TaSTe, UA Citygate and Uniqlo.
Hong Kong Retail Market Outlook
COVID-19 is adversely affecting our retail investment properties in Hong Kong. Lower rental income is expected from the retail properties in 2020. Temporary rental subsidies are being provided to retail tenants on a case by case basis. Costs will be saved where this can be done without damaging the long- term relationship with tenants. As well as COVID-19, social unrest and economic uncertainty are adversely affecting retail sales in Hong Kong.
The following table shows the percentage of attributable gross rental income from the retail properties in Hong Kong, for the month ended 31st December 2019, derived from leases expiring in the periods with no committed renewals or new lettings. Tenancies accounting for approximately 17.0% of the attributable gross rental income in the month of December 2019 are due to expire in 2020, with tenancies accounting for a further 22.6% of such rental income due to expire in 2021.
Retail Lease Expiry Profile (At 31st December 2019)
2020
17.0%
2021
22.6%
2022 and later
60.4%
Residential
The completed residential portfolio comprises Pacific Place Apartments at Pacific Place, EAST Residences in Quarry Bay, STAR STUDIOS in Wanchai and a number of luxury houses and apartments on Hong Kong Island, with an aggregate GFA of 573,637 square feet. The occupancy rate at the residential portfolio was approximately 76% at 31st December 2019. Rental demand for our residential investment properties is being affected by social unrest and COVID-19.
Investment Properties Under Development
Taikoo Place Redevelopment
The second phase of the Taikoo Place redevelopment (the redevelopment of Cornwall House and Warwick House) is the construction of an office building with an aggregate GFA of approximately 1,000,000 square feet, to be called Two Taikoo Place. Superstructure works are in progress. Completion of the redevelopment is expected in early 2022.
46-56 Queen's Road East, 1A-11 Landale Street and 2A-12 Anton Street
Planning permission to develop this site for office use was obtained in 2018. The site area is approximately 14,400 square feet. The proposed development has an aggregate GFA of approximately 218,000 square feet. Foundation works are in progress. Completion is expected in 2023.
14
2019 FINAL RESULTS
Others
Wah Ha Factory Building, No. 8 Shipyard Lane and Zung Fu Industrial Building, No. 1067 King's Road
In 2018, Swire Properties submitted compulsory sale applications in respect of two sites (Wah Ha Factory Building, No. 8 Shipyard Lane, and Zung Fu Industrial Building, No. 1067 King's Road) in Hong Kong. Subject to Swire Properties having successfully bid in the compulsory sale of the sites, the sites are intended to be redeveloped for office and other commercial uses with an aggregate GFA of approximately 779,000 square feet.
983-987A King's Road and 16-94 Pan Hoi Street, Quarry Bay
In 2018, a joint venture company in which Swire Properties holds a 50% interest submitted a compulsory sale application in respect of this site. Subject to the joint venture company having successfully bid in the compulsory sale and in accordance with applicable town planning controls, it is expected that the site can be redeveloped for residential and retail uses with a GFA of approximately 400,000 square feet.
15
2019 FINAL RESULTS
Investment Properties - Mainland China
Retail
Overview
The completed retail portfolio in Mainland China comprises an aggregate of 6.3 million square feet of space at 31st December 2019, 4.5 million square feet of which is attributable to the Group. The portfolio principally consists of Taikoo Li Sanlitun in Beijing and Hui Fang in Guangzhou, which are wholly owned by Swire Properties, Taikoo Hui in Guangzhou, which is 97% owned, and INDIGO in Beijing, Sino-Ocean Taikoo Li Chengdu and HKRI Taikoo Hui in Shanghai, each of which is 50% owned. Total attributable gross rental income from our retail properties in Mainland China grew by 8% to HK$3,352 million in 2019. At 31st December 2019, our retail properties in Mainland China were valued at HK$55,112 million. Of this amount, Swire Properties' attributable interest was HK$40,340 million.
Mainland China Retail Portfolio
GFA (sq. ft.)
Occupancy
Attributable
(100% Basis)
(at 31st December 2019)
Interest
Taikoo Li Sanlitun, Beijing
1,296,308
100%
100%
Taikoo Hui, Guangzhou
1,472,730
99%
97%
INDIGO, Beijing
939,493
100%
50%
Sino-Ocean Taikoo Li Chengdu
1,355,360
97%
50%
HKRI Taikoo Hui, Shanghai
1,173,459
98%
50%
Hui Fang, Guangzhou
90,847
100%
100%
Total
6,328,197
The Group's gross rental income from retail properties in Mainland China increased by 10% to HK$2,376 million in 2019 (despite a 4% depreciation of the Renminbi against the Hong Kong dollar), reflecting positive rental reversions and higher retail sales.
Retail sales in 2019 increased by 11% in Taikoo Li Sanlitun in Beijing, 20% in Taikoo Hui in Guangzhou, 26% in INDIGO in Beijing, 23% in Sino-Ocean Taikoo Li Chengdu and 73% in HKRI Taikoo Hui in Shanghai, all of which percentage increases are higher than the national retail sales percentage increase of 8%.
The table below shows the mix of the tenants of the retail properties by the principal nature of their businesses (based on internal classifications) as a percentage of the retail area at 31st December 2019.
Retail Area by Tenants' Businesses (At 31st December 2019)
Fashion and accessories
40.8%
Food and beverages
27.0%
Supermarkets
5.5%
Cinemas
4.8%
Jewellery and watches
2.0%
Others
19.9%
16
2019 FINAL RESULTS
Taikoo Li Sanlitun, Beijing
Situated in the Sanlitun area of the Chaoyang district of Beijing, Taikoo Li Sanlitun was our first retail development in Mainland China. It comprises two neighbouring retail sites, South and North. There are approximately 250 retail outlets.
Taikoo Li Sanlitun South concentrates on contemporary fashion and lifestyle brands, with tenants including adidas, Apple, H&M, Starbucks, Uniqlo, and a 1,597-seat Megabox cinema. In 2019, allbirds, SoleStage, LOOK STORE, Venchi, Din Tai Fung and Red Lobster became tenants. Tenants in Taikoo Li Sanlitun North are principally retailers of luxury, designer fashion and lifestyle brands, including Alexander McQueen, Alexander Wang, Balenciaga, Christian Louboutin, Delvaux, Givenchy, OFF- WHITE, Moncler and Thom Browne. A3, LOEWE, Rossignol and Valentino became tenants in 2019.
Gross rental income at Taikoo Li Sanlitun recorded satisfactory growth in 2019, reflecting positive rental reversions. Retail sales grew by 11%. The occupancy rate was 100% at 31st December 2019. Demand for retail space at Taikoo Li Sanlitun is solid as it reinforces its position as a fashionable retail destination.
The refurbishment of Taikoo Li Sanlitun West as an extension to Taikoo Li Sanlitun (with an aggregate GFA of approximately 256,000 square feet) is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.
Taikoo Hui, Guangzhou
Situated in a prime location in the Tianhe district of Guangzhou, the shopping mall in Taikoo Hui is one of the most popular shopping centres in Guangzhou. Tenants include Bottega Veneta, Cartier, Chanel, DIOR, Gucci, Hermes, I.T, Louis Vuitton, Uniqlo, Fangsuo bookstore, Victoria's Secret and Olé Supermarket. ACQUA DI PARMA, allbirds, Berluti, COMMON GENDER, Kiehl's, LADY M, la prairie, LEGO, LI NING, Moncler, Pence, Saint Laurent, Skinceuticals, The Peninsula Boutique and Van Cleef & Arpels became tenants in 2019.
Gross rental income at Taikoo Hui grew satisfactorily in 2019. Retail sales increased by 20%, reflecting improvements to the tenant mix and stronger marketing and promotion. At 31st December 2019, the occupancy rate at the shopping mall was 99%.
INDIGO, Beijing
INDIGO mall is located in the Jiangtai area in the Chaoyang district of Beijing. It is directly linked to the Beijing Metro Line 14 and is near the airport expressway. H&M, Massimo Dutti, Muji, Page One bookstore, BHG supermarket and a seven-house,1,000-seat CGV cinema are tenants. Arc'teryx, Converse, Fjall Raven, Garmin, I-PRIMO, Lululemon, LOOK STORE, NEIWAI, O bag, SPACE, Staccato, Hey Tea and Le Grenier a Pain became tenants in 2019. The mall is becoming a significant lifestyle shopping centre in north-east Beijing.
Occupancy at the shopping mall was 100% at 31st December 2019. Retail sales increased by 26% in 2019.
17
2019 FINAL RESULTS
Sino-Ocean Taikoo Li Chengdu
Sino-Ocean Taikoo Li Chengdu is in the Jinjiang district of Chengdu and is part of the Chunxi Road/Daci Temple shopping district. It is our second Taikoo Li project in Mainland China. adidas, Apple, Cartier, Gucci, Hermes, I.T/i.t, Muji, ZARA, Fangsuo bookstore, Olé Supermarket and a 1,720-seat cinema are tenants. Acne Studios, Golden Goose, Mercedes me and % ARABICA opened their first stores in southwest Mainland China in 2019.
Retail sales increased by 23% in 2019, reflecting an improved mix of brands and growing sales to young shoppers. The development continues to gain popularity as a shopping destination in Chengdu. At 31st December 2019, the occupancy rate was 97%.
HKRI Taikoo Hui, Shanghai
HKRI Taikoo Hui is located at a prime location on Nanjing West Road, one of Shanghai's major shopping and business thoroughfares, in the Jing'an district of Puxi, Shanghai. It has excellent transport connections, being adjacent to the Nanjing West Road metro station (which serves three metro lines) and near the Yan'an Expressway.
HKRI Taikoo Hui is our second Taikoo Hui development in Mainland China. Starbucks Reserve Roastery, Atelier Cologne, CHA LING, Champion, COS, diptyque, The Disney Store, G Givenchy, Guerlain, i.t, Kenzo, Lululemon, McQ, Nike Kicks Lounge, Nio, Puma, SpaceCycle, Tesla, ZWILLING HOME, Shanghai Club, Ho Hung Kee and a city'super supermarket are tenants. DEVIALET, DMG Transformer and Netease Yanxuan
opened their first Shanghai stores at the mall in 2019.
Retail sales increased by 73% in 2019. Footfall has grown steadily since early 2019. At 31st December 2019, the occupancy rate was 98%.
Mainland China Retail Market Outlook
COVID-19 is adversely affecting our retail investment properties in Mainland China. Lower rental income is expected from the retail properties in 2020. Temporary rental subsidies are being provided to retail tenants on a case by case basis. Costs will be saved where this can be done without damaging the long-term relationship with tenants.
In Mainland China, demand for retail space from international retailers and food and beverage operators is expected, despite the current effects of COVID-19, to be strong in the long term.
The following table shows the percentage of attributable gross rental income from the retail properties in Mainland China, for the month ended 31st December 2019, derived from leases expiring in the periods with no committed renewals or new lettings. Tenancies accounting for approximately 30.3% of the attributable gross rental income in the month of December 2019 are due to expire in 2020, with tenancies accounting for a further 24.9% of such rental income due to expire in 2021.
Retail Lease Expiry Profile (At 31st December 2019)
2020
30.3%
2021
24.9%
2022 and later
44.8%
18
2019 FINAL RESULTS
Office
Overview
The completed office portfolio in Mainland China comprises an aggregate of 4.2 million square feet of space at 31st December 2019, 2.9 million square feet of which is attributable to the Group. The portfolio principally consists of Taikoo Hui in Guangzhou, which is 97% owned, and INDIGO in Beijing and HKRI Taikoo Hui in Shanghai, each of which is 50% owned. Total attributable gross rental income from our office properties in Mainland China grew by 3% to HK$830 million in 2019. At 31st December 2019, our office properties in Mainland China were valued at HK$21,060 million. Of this amount, Swire Properties' attributable interest was HK$13,281 million.
Mainland China Office Portfolio
GFA (sq. ft.)
Occupancy
Attributable
(100% Basis)
(at 31st December 2019)
Interest
Taikoo Hui, Guangzhou
1,731,766
97%
97%
INDIGO, Beijing
589,071
76%
50%
HKRI Taikoo Hui, Shanghai
1,828,060
99%
50%
Others
19,747
100%
100%
Total
4,168,644
The Group's gross rental income from office properties in Mainland China decreased by 3% to HK$380 million in 2019 (after taking into account a 4% depreciation of the Renminbi against the Hong Kong dollar). There were positive rental reversions in Renminbi terms. This was despite weak demand for office space because of economic uncertainty arising from trade tensions.
The table below shows the mix of the tenants of the office properties by the principal nature of their businesses (based on internal classifications) as a percentage of the office area at 31st December 2019.
Office Area by Tenants' Businesses (At 31st December 2019)
Banking/Finance/Securities/Investment
32.3%
Trading
27.0%
Technologies/Media/Telecom
13.9%
Professional services
11.8%
Real estate/Construction/Property Development/Architecture
5.5%
Pharmaceutical manufacturing
3.3%
Others
6.2%
Taikoo Hui, Guangzhou
There are two office towers in Taikoo Hui, Guangzhou. Rents were stable in 2019 despite weak demand for office space. Occupancy at 31st December 2019 was 97%. Canon, HSBC, Microsoft and Toyota are tenants. Asahi and Everwin leased more office spaces. A&F Scientific Technology, Bank of China, Fila, Intuitive Fosun, Phoenix Metropolis Media, Quercus and United Overseas Bank became tenants in 2019.
INDIGO, Beijing
Occupancy at ONE INDIGO was 76% at 31st December 2019. Demand for office space in 2019 was weak and office rents were under pressure. AG Tech, CJ Group, Rolls Royce and Western Cloud are tenants. Alcon, Coupang and Wanshan became tenants in 2019.
19
2019 FINAL RESULTS
HKRI Taikoo Hui, Shanghai
There are two office towers at HKRI Taikoo Hui in Shanghai. The occupancy rate was 99% at 31st December 2019. Demand was subdued because of economic uncertainty. The main sources of demand were from financial and professional services providers, domestic law firms and retailers. Abbvie, Advent Capital, Alibaba, Allbright Law Offices, Amore Pacific, Audemars Piguet, Bally, Bank of China, BDA Partners, Blackstone, Clifford Chance, China Media Capital, Citic Capital, EA, Eli Lilly, Epic Games, Fangda Partners, Fidelity, Grosvenor, H&M, Harry Winston, Heinz, Han Kun Law Offices, KKR, Jimmy Choo, JLL, Jun He Law Offices, Neuberger Berman, Prelude Capital, Rothschild, Supercell, Warner Brothers and Warburg Pincus are tenants. Alliance Bernstein, Chanel, CVC Capital Partners, Emaar, Firmenich, FountainVest Partners, Nio Capital and Towers Research Capital became tenants in 2019.
Mainland China Office Market Outlook
With new supply in the central business districts of Guangzhou and Beijing and weak demand, office vacancy rates are expected to increase and rents to be under pressure in 2020. Demand from domestic and international companies for office space in Shanghai is expected to be weak in 2020. But with high occupancy and limited new supply in the central business district of Jing'an, Shanghai office rents are expected to be relatively resilient.
The following table shows the percentage of attributable gross rental income from the office properties in Mainland China, for the month ended 31st December 2019, derived from leases expiring in the periods with no committed renewals or new lettings. Tenancies accounting for approximately 13.9% of the attributable gross rental income in the month of December 2019 are due to expire in 2020, with tenancies accounting for a further 24.6% of such rental income due to expire in 2021.
Office Lease Expiry Profile (At 31st December 2019)
2020
13.9%
2021
24.6%
2022 and later
61.5%
Serviced Apartments
The completed residential portfolio comprises 24 serviced apartments at the Mandarin Oriental in Taikoo Hui Guangzhou, 42 serviced apartments at The Temple House in Sino-Ocean Taikoo Li Chengdu and 102 serviced apartments at The Middle House Residences in HKRI Taikoo Hui Shanghai.
The performance of the serviced apartments in 2019 was stable. The Middle House Residences was opened in 2018 and occupancy is building up.
Mainland China Serviced Apartments
GFA (sq. ft.)
Occupancy
Attributable
(100% Basis)
(at 31st December 2019)
Interest
Mandarin Oriental, Guangzhou
51,517
96%
97%
The Temple House, Chengdu
109,857
98%
50%
The Middle House Residences, Shanghai
147,273
91%
50%
Others
2,917
100%
100%
Total
311,564
20
2019 FINAL RESULTS
Mainland China Serviced Apartments Market Outlook
The performance of the serviced apartments is being affected by COVID-19.
Investment Property Under Development
Taikoo Li Qiantan, Shanghai
Taikoo Li Qiantan is a low-rise retail development with an aggregate GFA of 1,247,006 square feet in Qiantan, Pudong New District. It is our second development in Shanghai and the third Taikoo Li project in Mainland China. Qiantan International Business Zone is envisaged as a new international business district of Shanghai and as a commercial, residential and cultural centre. The development will be connected to a three-line metro interchange station.
In 2018, Swire Properties and a subsidiary of Shanghai Lujiazui Finance & Trade Zone Development Co., Ltd. formed a joint venture for the purpose of undertaking this development. The project was named Taikoo Li Qiantan in January 2019. Construction and pre-leasing are in progress. The development is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.
The table below illustrates the expected attributable area of the completed property portfolio in Mainland China.
Attributable Area of Completed Property Portfolio in Mainland China
2020
GFA (sq. ft.)
2019
and later
Taikoo Li Sanlitun, Beijing
1,465,771
1,721,502
Taikoo Hui, Guangzhou
3,724,990
3,724,990
INDIGO, Beijing
943,434
943,434
Sino-Ocean Taikoo Li Chengdu
830,864
830,864
HKRI Taikoo Hui, Shanghai
1,768,311
1,768,311
Taikoo Li Qiantan, Shanghai
-
623,503
Hui Fang, Guangzhou
90,847
90,847
Others
22,664
22,664
Total
8,846,881
9,726,115
21
2019 FINAL RESULTS
Investment Properties - U.S.A.
Overview
Brickell City Centre, Miami
Brickell City Centre, Miami
GFA (sq. ft.) (1)
Attributable
(100% Basis)
Interest
Completed
Shopping centre
496,508
62.9%
Two and Three Brickell City Centre
263,384
100%
EAST, Miami - hotel (2)
218,000
100%
EAST, Residences - serviced apartments
109,000
100%
Reach and Rise (3)
216,277
100%
Sub-Total
1,303,169
Future Development
Residential
523,000
100%
One Brickell City Centre
1,444,000
100%
Total
3,270,169
Represents leasable/saleable area except for the carpark, roof top and circulation areas.
The hotel is accounted for under property, plant and equipment in the financial statements.
Remaining unsold units at 31st December 2019.
Brickell City Centre is an urban mixed-use development in the Brickell financial district of Miami, U.S.A. It has a site area of 504,017 square feet (approximately 11.6 acres).
The first phase of the Brickell City Centre development consists of a shopping centre, two office buildings (Two Brickell City Centre and Three Brickell City Centre), a hotel and serviced apartments (EAST, Miami) managed by Swire Hotels and two residential towers (Reach and Rise). The residential towers have been developed for sale.
Two and Three Brickell City Centre were almost fully leased. The shopping centre was 90% let (including by way of letters of intent) at 31st December 2019. Retail sales in 2019 increased by 14%.
The shopping centre was developed jointly with Bal Harbour Shops and Simon Property Group. Swire Properties is the primary developer of the Brickell City Centre project.
At 31st December 2019, Swire Properties owned 100% of the office, hotel and unsold residential portions and 62.93% of the shopping centre at the Brickell City Centre development. The remaining interest in the shopping centre was owned by Simon Property Group (25%) and Bal Harbour Shops (12.07%). Bal Harbour Shops has an option, exercisable from February 2020, to sell its interest to Swire Properties.
One Brickell City Centre is planned to be a mixed-use development comprising retail, office, hotel and residential space in an 80-storey tower. It will incorporate a site at 700 Brickell Avenue acquired by Swire Properties in 2013. Development of this site will connect the Brickell City Centre development with Brickell Avenue. Swire Properties owns 100% of One Brickell City Centre.
22
2019 FINAL RESULTS
Miami Market Outlook
In Miami, the supply of new Grade-A office space in the central business district and the Brickell area is low. Job growth in Miami-Dade County is expected to continue, resulting in sustainable demand for office space and stable rental rates.
In Miami, retail sales in Brickell City Centre are increasing steadily. However, established shopping districts in Miami are expanding. As a result, Brickell City Centre is expected to experience increased competition in the retail leasing market.
Valuation of Investment Properties
The portfolio of investment properties was valued at 31st December 2019 on the basis of market value (95% by value having been valued by Cushman & Wakefield Limited and 2% by value having been valued by another independent valuer). The amount of this valuation was HK$276,791 million, compared to HK$272,927 million at 31st December 2018.
The increase in the valuation of the investment property portfolio is mainly due to modest increases in the valuation of the office properties in Hong Kong and of the investment properties in Mainland China following rental increases, partly offset by a decrease in the valuation of the retail properties in Hong Kong.
Under HKAS 40, hotel properties are not accounted for as investment properties. The hotel buildings are included within property, plant and equipment. The leasehold land is included within right-of-use assets. Both are recorded at cost less accumulated depreciation or amortisation and any provision for impairment.
23
2019 FINAL RESULTS
Property Trading
Overview
The trading portfolio comprises completed developments available for sale at the Reach and Rise developments at Brickell City Centre in Miami, U.S.A. and EDEN in Singapore. There are four residential projects under development, three in Hong Kong and one in Indonesia. There are also land banks in Miami, U.S.A.
Property Trading Portfolio (At 31st December 2019)
Actual/Expected
Construction
GFA (sq. ft.)
Completion
Attributable
(100% Basis)
Date
Interest
Completed
U.S.A.
- Reach, Miami
51,505
- Rise, Miami
164,772
Singapore
- EDEN, 2 Draycott Park
77,212
(1)
(1)
2016100%
2016100%
2019100%
Under Development
Hong Kong
- 21-31 Wing Fung Street, Wanchai
30,867
2022
100%
- Wong Chuk Hang Station Package Four Property
638,305
2024
25%
Development
- Chai Wan Inland Lot No. 88
694,000
-
80%
Indonesia
- South Jakarta Project
1,139,908
2023
50%
Held for Development / for sale
U.S.A.
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida
825,000
N/A
75%
- South Brickell Key, Miami, Florida
550,000
N/A
100%
- Brickell City Centre, Miami, Florida - North Squared site
523,000
N/A
100%
(1) Remaining saleable area.
Hong Kong
21-31 Wing Fung Street, Wanchai
The site at 21-31 Wing Fung Street, Wanchai is to be redeveloped into a 34,000 square feet residential building with retail outlets on the two base levels. Superstructure works are in progress. The development is expected to be completed in 2022.
24
2019 FINAL RESULTS
Chai Wan Inland Lot No. 88
In September 2019, a joint venture company held as to 80% by Swire Properties and as to 20% by China Motor Bus Company completed the acquisition of a plot of land in Chai Wan, Hong Kong. Subject to agreement with the Hong Kong government, the plot of land is expected to be redeveloped into a residential complex with an aggregate GFA of approximately 694,000 square feet.
Wong Chuk Hang Station Package Four Property Development
In October 2019, a joint venture company formed by the Company, Kerry Properties Limited and Sino Land Company Limited tendered successfully for a residential property development at Wong Chuk Hang in Hong Kong. The development is expected to comprise two residential towers with an aggregate GFA of approximately 638,000 square feet and about 800 residential units. Schematic design is in progress. The development is expected to be completed in 2024. Swire Properties has a 25% interest in the joint venture.
Hong Kong Residential Market Outlook
In Hong Kong, demand for residential accommodation has weakened due to social unrest, economic uncertainty and COVID-19. There is a shortage of land and a limited supply of housing in Hong Kong. This, together with low interest rates, is expected to result in demand for residential accommodation being resilient in the medium and long term.
Mainland China
At Sino-Ocean Taikoo Li Chengdu, 89% of the office's total GFA (approximately 1.15 million square feet) and 350 carparking spaces at Pinnacle One were pre-sold in 2013 and the profit from the sales of approximately 52% of the pre-sold GFA was recognised in 2015. Application was made to the court to cancel the sale of the remaining pre-sold GFA and 350 carparking spaces as part of the consideration was not received on time. The application succeeded (after an unsuccessful appeal by the buyer). The profit on the sales of 122,136 square feet of the GFA and 44 carparking spaces was recognised in 2018. The profit on the sales of a further 436,988 square feet of the GFA and 163 carparking spaces was recognised in 2019. The remaining 34,015 square feet of the GFA will be retained for its own use by the joint venture company which owns the property.
U.S.A.
The residential portion of the first phase of the Brickell City Centre development was developed for trading purposes. There are 780 units in Reach and Rise, with an aggregate GFA of 1,134,078 square feet.
The Reach and Rise developments were completed, and handover to purchasers commenced, in 2016. 364 units at Reach and 282 units at Rise had been sold at 10th March 2020. Sales of two units at Reach, 38 units at Rise and the last unit in the ASIA development were recognised in 2019.
Miami Residential Market Outlook
In Miami, demand for condominiums is weak due to weak South American economies, currency fluctuations and political uncertainty.
25
2019 FINAL RESULTS
Singapore
EDEN, at 2 Draycott Park in District 10, comprises 20 residential units with an aggregate GFA of approximately 77,000 square feet. The development was completed in November 2019 and is available for sale.
Indonesia
In July 2019, a joint venture between Swire Properties and Jakarta Setiabudi Internasional Group completed the acquisition of a plot of land in south Jakarta, Indonesia. The land will be developed into a residential development with an aggregate GFA of approximately 1,140,000 square feet. Demolition works have been completed and foundation works are expected to commence soon. The development is expected to comprise over 400 residential units and to be completed in 2023. Swire Properties has a 50% interest in the joint venture.
Singapore Residential Market Outlook
In Singapore, growth in incomes and robust employment are expected to support a stable residential property market.
Estate Management
Swire Properties manages 19 residential estates which it has developed. It also manages OPUS HONG KONG, a residential property in Hong Kong which Swire Properties redeveloped for Swire Pacific Limited. The management services include day to day assistance for occupants, management, maintenance, cleaning, security and renovation of common areas and facilities. Swire Properties places great emphasis on maintaining good relationships with occupants.
26
2019 FINAL RESULTS
Hotels
Managed Hotels and Restaurants
Overview
Swire Properties owns and manages (through Swire Hotels) hotels in Hong Kong, Mainland China and the U.S.A. The House Collective, comprising The Upper House in Hong Kong, The Opposite House in Beijing, The Temple House in Chengdu and The Middle House in Shanghai, is a group of small and distinctive luxury hotels. EAST hotels are business hotels in Hong Kong, Beijing and Miami.
The performance of our managed hotels in Hong Kong deteriorated in 2019. They were adversely affected by a decrease in the number of tourists visiting Hong Kong due to social unrest. The number of overnight visitors to Hong Kong decreased by 19% for the full year and by 57% in December 2019.
The operating profit before depreciation of the managed hotels decreased by 16% to HK$168 million in 2019. Results in Shanghai and the U.S.A. improved, but this was more than offset by a deterioration in results in Hong Kong.
Hotel Portfolio (managed by Swire Hotels)
No. of Rooms
Attributable
(100% Basis)
Interest
Completed
Hong Kong
- The Upper House
117
100%
- EAST, Hong Kong
345
100%
- Headland Hotel (1)
501
0%
Mainland China
- The Opposite House
99
100%
- EAST, Beijing
369
50%
- The Temple House (2)
142
50%
- The Middle House (2)
213
50%
U.S.A.
- EAST, Miami (3)
352
100%
Total
2,138
Headland Hotel is owned by Airline Property Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cathay Pacific Airways Limited.
Comprising one hotel tower and one serviced apartment tower.
Including serviced apartments in a hotel tower.
The Upper House
At The Upper House, a 117-room luxury hotel at Pacific Place, revenue per available room and occupancy declined in 2019. Social unrest adversely affected the number of visitors. TripAdvisor named the hotel number 9 in its "Top 25 Luxury Hotels in the World" category, number 2 in its "Top 25 Hotels in China" category and number 1 in its "Top 25 Luxury Hotels in China" category. The hotel received awards from Condé Nast Traveler, Forbes Travel Guide and Hotels.com. Café Gray Deluxe was named number 3 by TripAdvisor in its "Top 10 Fine Dining Restaurants - China" category.
27
2019 FINAL RESULTS
EAST, Hong Kong
At EAST, Hong Kong, a 345-room hotel in Taikoo Shing, revenue per available room and occupancy were adversely affected by social unrest. The hotel received awards from HolidayCheck and Agoda.
The Opposite House
The Opposite House is a 99-room luxury hotel at Taikoo Li Sanlitun, Beijing. Its occupancy and revenue per available room decreased slightly in 2019, due to renovation in the second half of 2019. Its food and beverage business was affected by increased competition. The hotel received an award from Condé Nast Traveler and was named number 6 by TripAdvisor in its "Top 25 Hotels in China" category. Jing Yaa Tang was awarded a Michelin star in the Michelin Guide Beijing 2020.
EAST, Beijing
EAST, Beijing is a 369-room business hotel at INDIGO in Beijing, in which Swire Properties has a 50% interest. Revenue per available room improved in 2019. The hotel received awards from TripAdvisor and Airtime. The hotel's Xian bar received an award from Travel + Leisure.
The Temple House
The Temple House is a luxury property with 100 hotel rooms and 42 serviced apartments at Sino-Ocean Taikoo Li Chengdu. Swire Properties has a 50% interest in the property. Revenue per available room improved in 2019. Occupancy was stable. The hotel received awards from Condé Nast Traveler and Ctrip. TripAdvisor named the hotel number 1 in its "Top 25 Hotels in China" category. TIVANO restaurant and Jing bar received awards from Dianping.
The Middle House
The Middle House is a luxury property with 111 hotel rooms and 102 serviced apartments at HKRI Taikoo Hui, Shanghai. Swire Properties has a 50% interest in the property. It opened in 2018 and is building up its occupancy. Revenue per available room and occupancy improved in 2019. The hotel received awards from Condé Nast Traveler and The Bund. The hotel's Café Gray Deluxe restaurant received an award from Metropolitan. The hotel's MI XUN Spa received an award at Ahead Asia 2019 in its "SPA & Wellness" category.
EAST, Miami
EAST, Miami at the Brickell City Centre development in Miami has 263 hotel rooms and 89 serviced apartments. Its revenue per available room and operating margins improved in 2019. The hotel received an award from Condé Nast Traveler. Sugar restaurant received an award at the 2019 Miami Hospitality Design Awards.
Swire Restaurants
Swire Hotels operates restaurants in Hong Kong. There are PUBLIC cafés at One Island East and North Point. The Continental is a European restaurant at Pacific Place. Mr & Mrs Fox is a restaurant with an international menu in Quarry Bay. The Plat du Jour restaurants are French bistros at Pacific Place and in Quarry Bay. Mr & Mrs Fox received an award from TripAdvisor.
28
2019 FINAL RESULTS
Non-managed Hotels
Overview
Swire Properties has ownership interests in (but does not manage) hotels with 3,146 rooms in aggregate.
Hotel Portfolio (not managed by the Group)
No. of Rooms
Attributable
(100% Basis)
Interest
Completed
Hong Kong
- Island Shangri-La Hong Kong
565
20%
- JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong
608
20%
- Conrad Hong Kong
513
20%
- Novotel Citygate Hong Kong
440
20%
Mainland China
- Mandarin Oriental, Guangzhou (1)
287
97%
- The Sukhothai Shanghai
201
50%
U.S.A.
- Mandarin Oriental, Miami
326
75%
Under Development
Hong Kong
- The Silveri Hong Kong - MGallery
206
20%
Total
3,146
(1) Including serviced apartments in the hotel tower.
The performance of the non-managed hotels in Hong Kong was adversely affected by social unrest. The Mandarin Oriental, Guangzhou is a leading luxury hotel in Guangzhou. Average room rates improved in 2019. The Chinese Restaurant, Jiang by Chef Fei, in the Mandarin Oriental obtained a 2- star Michelin award. The operating results of the Mandarin Oriental, Miami improved.
The Sukhothai Shanghai has established itself as a leading luxury boutique hotel in Shanghai. Occupancy started to build up.
Hotels Market Outlook
COVID-19 is adversely affecting our hotel business in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Occupancy and revenue are significantly down at our hotels. Costs will be saved where this can be done without damaging the long-term relationship with our customers. A non-managed hotel (The Silveri Hong Kong
MGallery) which is part of the Tung Chung Town Lot No. 11 development in Hong Kong is expected to open later in the first half of 2020. Steady growth in business is expected at our Miami hotels.
29
2019 FINAL RESULTS
Capital Commitments
Capital Expenditure and Commitments
Capital expenditure in 2019 on Hong Kong investment properties and hotels, including the Group's share of the capital expenditure of joint venture companies, amounted to HK$2,460 million (2018: HK$5,479 million). Outstanding capital commitments at 31st December 2019 were HK$14,735 million (2018: HK$15,213 million), including the Group's share of the capital commitments of joint venture companies of HK$66 million (2018: HK$251 million). The Group was committed to funding HK$18 million (2018: HK$64 million) of the capital commitments of joint venture companies in Hong Kong.
Capital expenditure in 2019 on Mainland China investment properties and hotels, including the Group's share of the capital expenditure of joint venture companies, was HK$643 million (2018: HK$2,463 million). Outstanding capital commitments at 31st December 2019 were HK$1,865 million (2018: HK$2,081 million), including the Group's share of the capital commitments of joint venture companies of HK$821 million (2018: HK$1,500 million). The Group was committed to funding HK$465 million (2018: HK$400 million) of the capital commitments of joint venture companies in Mainland China.
Capital expenditure in 2019 on investment properties and hotels in the U.S.A. and elsewhere amounted to HK$168 million (2018: HK$168 million). Outstanding capital commitments at 31st December 2019 were HK$3 million (2018: HK$328 million).
Profile of Capital Commitments at 31st December 2019 for Investment Properties and Hotels
Expenditure
Forecast expenditure
2023
Commitments (1)
2019
At 31st December 2019
2020
2021
2022
and later
HK$M
HK$M
HK$M
HK$M
HK$M
HK$M
Hong Kong
2,460
1,832
5,479
2,123
5,301
14,735
Mainland China
643
1,365
44
202
254
1,865
U.S.A. and elsewhere
168
3
-
-
-
3
Total
3,271
3,200
5,523
2,325
5,555
16,603
The capital commitments represent the Group's capital commitments of HK$15,716 million plus the Group's share of the capital commitments of joint venture companies of HK$887 million. The Group was committed to funding HK$483 million of the capital commitments of joint venture companies.
30
2019 FINAL RESULTS
FINANCING
Sources of Finance
Audited Financial Information
At 31st December 2019, committed loan facilities and debt securities amounted to HK$39,848 million, of which HK$10,083 million (25%) remained undrawn. In addition, the Group had undrawn uncommitted facilities totalling HK$747 million. Sources of funds at 31st December 2019 comprised:
Undrawn
Undrawn
Expiring
Expiring
Within
After
Available
Drawn
One Year
One Year
HK$M
HK$M
HK$M
HK$M
Facilities from third parties
Term loans
6,146
6,146
-
-
Revolving loans
12,500
2,417
800
9,283
Bonds
21,202
21,202
-
-
Total committed facilities
39,848
29,765
800
9,283
Uncommitted facilities
Bank loans and overdrafts
831
84
747
-
Total
40,679
29,849
1,547
9,283
Note: The figures above are stated before unamortised loan fees of HK$120 million.
At 31st December 2019, 79% of the Group's gross borrowings were on fixed rate basis and 21% were on floating rate basis (2018: 75% and 25% respectively).
The Group had bank balances and short-term deposits of HK$14,985 million at 31st December 2019, compared to HK$2,094 million at 31st December 2018.
Maturity Profile and Refinancing
Bank loans and other borrowings are repayable on various dates up to 2028 (2018: up to 2028). The weighted average term and cost of the Group's debt are:
2019
2018
Weighted average term of debt
3.3 years
3.9 years
Weighted average cost of debt
3.4%
3.3%
Note: The weighted average cost of debt above is stated on gross debt basis.
31
2019 FINAL RESULTS
The maturity profile of the Group's available committed facilities is set out below:
Maturity Profile
(HK$M)
Total
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
Facilities from third parties
Term and revolving loans
18,646
3,136
6,250
7,893
1,367
-
-
-
-
-
Bonds
21,202
3,893
300
3,893
200
1,100
1,940
4,593
1,390
3,893
Total
39,848
7,029
6,550
11,786
1,567
1,100
1,940
4,593
1,390
3,893
Audited Financial Information
The table below sets forth the maturity profile of the Group's borrowings:
2019
2018
HK$M
HK$M
Bank borrowings and bonds from third parties due
Within 1 year
6,308
21%
1,230
4%
1 - 2 years
1,807
6%
6,951
22%
2 - 5 years
9,846
33%
10,915
34%
After 5 years
11,768
40%
12,903
40%
Total
29,729
100%
31,999
100%
Less: Amount due within one year included under current liabilities
6,308
1,230
Amount due after one year included under non-current liabilities
23,421
30,769
32
2019 FINAL RESULTS
Currency Profile
Audited Financial Information
An analysis of the carrying amounts of gross borrowings by currency (after cross-currency swaps) is shown below:
2019
2018
HK$M
HK$M
Currency
Hong Kong dollars
22,783
77%
24,834
78%
United States dollars
6,208
21%
6,234
20%
Renminbi
-
-
455
1%
Singapore dollars
738
2%
476
1%
Total
29,729
100%
31,999
100%
Gearing Ratio and Interest Cover
2019
2018
Gearing ratio (1)
5.3%
10.6%
Interest cover - times (1)
Per financial statements
28.9
33.3
Underlying
48.2
12.6
Cash interest cover - times (1)
Per financial statements
18.6
25.6
Underlying
31.5
9.7
(1) Refer to Glossary on page 58 for definitions.
Debt in Joint Venture and Associated Companies
In accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards, the net debt of Swire Properties reported in the consolidated statement of financial position does not include the net debt of its joint venture and associated companies. These companies had the following net debt positions at the end of 2019 and 2018:
Portion of Net Debt
Net Debt of Joint Venture
Attributable to
Debt Guaranteed by
and Associated Companies
the Group
the Group
2019
2018
2019
2018
2019
2018
HK$M
HK$M
HK$M
HK$M
HK$M
HK$M
Hong Kong Entities
5,342
4,533
2,184
1,879
1,405
1,295
Mainland China Entities
12,874
12,033
6,437
6,017
-
-
U.S.A. and other Entities
537
458
409
354
473
476
Total
18,753
17,024
9,030
8,250
1,878
1,771
If the attributable portion of the net debt in joint venture and associated companies were to be added to the Group's net debt, gearing would rise to 8.4%.
33
2019 FINAL RESULTS
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss
For the year ended 31st December 2019
2019
2018
Note
HK$M
HK$M
Revenue
2
14,222
14,719
Cost of sales
3
(4,028)
(4,493)
Gross profit
10,194
10,226
Administrative and selling expenses
(1,674)
(1,576)
Other operating expenses
(203)
(206)
Other net gains
4
5
246
Profit on sale of subsidiary companies
1,361
1,223
Profit on sale of a joint venture company
994
-
Change in fair value of investment properties
3,720
19,452
Operating profit
14,397
29,365
Finance charges
(837)
(995)
Finance income
338
113
Net finance charges
6
(499)
(882)
Share of profits less losses of joint venture companies
1,359
1,825
Share of profits less losses of associated companies
71
153
Profit before taxation
15,328
30,461
Taxation
7
(1,862)
(1,740)
Profit for the year
13,466
28,721
Profit for the year attributable to:
The Company's shareholders
13,423
28,666
Non-controlling interests
43
55
13,466
28,721
HK$
HK$
Earnings per share from profit attributable to
the Company's shareholders (basic and diluted)
9
2.29
4.90
34
2019 FINAL RESULTS
Consolidated Statement of Other Comprehensive Income
For the year ended 31st December 2019
2019
2018
HK$M
HK$M
Profit for the year
13,466
28,721
Other comprehensive income
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Revaluation of properties previously occupied by the Group
- gains recognised during the year
16
11
Defined benefit plans
- remeasurement gains/(losses) recognised during the year
50
(44)
- deferred tax
(8)
8
58
(25)
Items that can be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Cash flow hedges
- gains/(losses) recognised during the year
358
(137)
- reclassification to profit or loss
(20)
(21)
- deferred tax
(56)
26
Share of other comprehensive income of joint venture and associated
(253)
companies
(632)
Net translation differences on foreign operations
(689)
(1,381)
(660)
(2,145)
Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax
(602)
(2,170)
Total comprehensive income for the year
12,864
26,551
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
The Company's shareholders
12,838
26,516
Non-controlling interests
26
35
12,864
26,551
35
2019 FINAL RESULTS
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
At 31st December 2019
2019
2018
Note
HK$M
HK$M
ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
Non-current assets
4,457
Property, plant and equipment
7,877
Investment properties
10
277,033
273,186
Intangible assets
199
212
Right-of-use assets
11
3,416
-
Properties held for development
12
1,212
1,360
Joint venture companies
13,575
13,540
Loans due from joint venture companies
16,591
15,251
Associated companies
409
413
Derivative financial instruments
222
64
Deferred tax assets
79
123
Other financial assets at amortised cost
36
37
Current assets
317,229
312,063
Properties for sale
14
3,604
1,469
Stocks
72
63
Trade and other receivables
15
1,926
2,401
Contract assets
15
-
16
Amount due from immediate holding company - Swire Pacific Limited
4
15
Derivative financial instruments
44
-
Short-term deposits maturing after three months
22
1
Cash and cash equivalents
14,963
2,093
20,635
6,058
Assets classified as held for sale
13
-
15,526
Total current assets
20,635
21,584
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
16
8,146
10,154
Contract liabilities
16
19
7
Tax payable
938
392
Derivative financial instruments
10
-
Bank overdrafts and short-term loans
84
234
Long-term loans and bonds due within one year
6,224
996
Lease liabilities due within one year
17
52
-
15,473
11,783
Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held for sale
13
-
207
Total current liabilities
15,473
11,990
Net current assets
5,162
9,594
Total assets less current liabilities
322,391
321,657
Non-current liabilities
Long-term loans and bonds
23,421
30,769
Long-term lease liabilities
17
496
-
Other payables
16
-
601
Derivative financial instruments
17
70
Deferred tax liabilities
9,381
8,716
Retirement benefit liabilities
165
210
33,480
40,366
NET ASSETS
288,911
281,291
EQUITY
10,449
Share capital
18
10,449
Reserves
19
276,478
268,826
Equity attributable to the Company's shareholders
286,927
279,275
Non-controlling interests
1,984
2,016
TOTAL EQUITY
288,911
281,291
36
2019 FINAL RESULTS
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
For the year ended 31st December 2019
2019
2018
HK$M
HK$M
Operating activities
Cash generated from operations
5,499
11,619
Interest paid
(990)
(1,116)
Interest received
276
110
Tax paid
(586)
(1,443)
Dividends received from joint venture and associated companies and financial
4,199
9,170
176
assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
221
Net cash from operating activities
4,375
9,391
Investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(120)
(121)
Additions to investment properties
(1,962)
(3,917)
Additions to assets classified as held for sale/other current assets
-
(452)
Purchase of intangible assets
(23)
(16)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
1
-
Proceeds from sale of investment properties
295
350
Proceeds from sale of subsidiary companies
16,985
7,857
Proceeds from sale of a joint venture company
2,352
-
Equity to joint venture companies
(214)
(1,670)
Loans to joint venture companies
(2,452)
(1,555)
Repayment of loans by joint venture companies
1,020
338
Increase in deposits maturing after three months
(21)
(1)
Initial leasing costs incurred
(19)
(60)
Net cash from investing activities
15,842
753
Net cash inflow before financing
20,217
10,144
Financing activities
Loans drawn and refinanced
657
2,426
Bonds issued
-
3,917
Repayment of loans and bonds
(2,844)
(6,232)
Principal elements of lease payments
(48)
-
(2,235)
111
Repayment of loans to a fellow subsidiary company
-
(5,177)
Dividends paid to the Company's shareholders
(5,031)
(4,622)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
(58)
(24)
Net cash used in financing activities
(7,324)
(9,712)
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
12,893
432
Cash and cash equivalents at 1st January
2,093
1,708
Currency adjustment
(23)
(47)
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year
14,963
2,093
Represented by:
14,963
Bank balances and short-term deposits maturing within three months
2,093
37
2019 FINAL RESULTS
1. Segment Information
The Group is organised on a divisional basis: Property investment, Property trading and Hotels. The reportable segments that make up each of the three divisions are classified according to the nature of business.
Information about reportable segments
Analysis of Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss
Operating
Share of
profit/(loss)
profits less
Share of
Depreciation
after
losses of
profits less
Profit/
Profit/
Profit/(Loss)
and
Inter-
depreciation
joint
losses of
(Loss)
(Loss)
attributable to
amortisation
External
segment
and
Finance
Finance
venture
associated
before
for the
the Company's
charged to
revenue
revenue
amortisation
charges
income
companies
companies
taxation
Taxation
year
shareholders
operating profit
HK$M
HK$M
HK$M
HK$M
HK$M
HK$M
HK$M
HK$M
HK$M
HK$M
HK$M
HK$M
Year ended 31st December 2019
Property investment
12,410
35
11,252
(1,123)
10,129
10,061
(179)
10,735
(760)
335
942
-
Property trading
516
-
4
(41)
3
30
-
(4)
(14)
(18)
(18)
-
Hotels
1,296
3
(62)
(36)
-
(46)
71
(73)
3
(70)
(70)
(226)
Change in fair value of
investment properties
-
-
3,720
-
-
433
-
4,153
(728)
3,425
3,450
-
Inter-segment elimination
-
(38)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
14,222
-
14,397
(837)
338
1,359
71
15,328
(1,862)
13,466
13,423
(405)
Year ended 31st December 2018
Property investment
12,254
40
9,844
(1,052)
8,792
8,732
(160)
9,873
(913)
112
772
-
Property trading
1,061
-
65
(40)
1
107
-
133
(24)
109
99
-
Hotels
1,404
5
(25)
(42)
-
(117)
153
(31)
(10)
(41)
(41)
(234)
Change in fair value of
investment properties
-
-
19,452
-
-
1,063
-
20,515
(654)
19,861
19,876
-
Inter-segment elimination
-
(45)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
14,719
-
29,365
(995)
113
1,825
153
30,461
(1,740)
28,721
28,666
(394)
Note: Sales between business segments are accounted for at competitive prices charged to unaffiliated customers for similar goods and services.
38
2019 FINAL RESULTS
1. Segment Information (continued)
(a) Information about reportable segments (continued)
Analysis of external revenue of the Group - Timing of revenue recognition
Rental
At a point
income
in time
Over time
on leases
Total
HK$M
HK$M
HK$M
HK$M
Year ended 31st December 2019
Property investment
1
138
12,271
12,410
Property trading
516
-
-
516
Hotels
649
647
-
1,296
1,166
785
12,271
14,222
Year ended 31st December 2018
Property investment
1
136
12,117
12,254
Property trading
1,061
-
-
1,061
Hotels
664
740
-
1,404
1,726
876
12,117
14,719
39
2019 FINAL RESULTS
1. Segment Information (continued)
(a) Information about reportable segments (continued)
Analysis of total assets of the Group
Joint
Bank
Additions to
Segment
venture
Associated
deposits
Total
non-current
assets
companies*
companies
and cash
assets
assets
HK$M
HK$M
HK$M
HK$M
HK$M
HK$M
At 31st December 2019
Property investment
321,958
2,282
281,646
25,609
-
14,703
Property trading
4,876
3,281
-
130
8,287
8
Hotels
5,782
1,276
409
152
7,619
80
292,304
30,166
409
14,985
337,864
2,370
At 31st December 2018
Property investment
321,293
4,938
293,340
26,133
-
1,820
Property trading
3,034
1,411
-
118
4,563
52
Hotels
5,975
1,247
413
156
7,791
(19)
302,349
28,791
413
2,094
333,647
4,971
* The assets of joint venture companies include the respective loans due from these companies.
Note: Additions to non-current assets during the year exclude joint venture and associated companies, financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income, financial instruments, deferred tax assets, retirement benefit assets and other financial assets at amortised cost.
Analysis of total liabilities and non-controlling interests of the Group
Current and
Non-
Segment
deferred tax
Gross
Total
controlling
liabilities
liabilities
borrowings
liabilities
interests
HK$M
HK$M
HK$M
HK$M
HK$M
At 31st December 2019
Property investment
43,887
1,863
7,792
10,278
25,817
Property trading
327
41
3,194
3,562
92
Hotels
238
-
1,266
1,504
29
8,357
10,319
30,277
48,953
1,984
At 31st December 2018
49,089
1,897
Property investment
10,751
9,063
29,275
Property trading
257
45
1,558
1,860
92
Hotels
241
-
1,166
1,407
27
11,249
9,108
31,999
52,356
2,016
40
2019 FINAL RESULTS
1. Segment Information (continued)
Information about geographical areas
The activities of the Group are principally based in Hong Kong, Mainland China and the U.S.A.
An analysis of revenue and non-current assets of the Group by principal markets is outlined below:
Revenue
Non-current assets
2019
2018
2019
2018
HK$M
HK$M
HK$M
HK$M
Hong Kong
9,909
10,704
243,538
239,779
Mainland China
3,096
2,903
33,740
32,247
U.S.A.
1,217
1,112
9,039
9,460
Others
-
-
-
1,149
14,222
14,719
286,317
282,635
Note: The above non-current assets exclude joint venture and associated companies, financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income, financial instruments, deferred tax assets, retirement benefit assets and other financial assets at amortised cost.
2. Revenue
Revenue represents sales by the Company and its subsidiary companies to external customers and comprises:
2019
2018
HK$M
HK$M
Gross rental income from investment properties
12,271
12,117
Property trading
516
1,061
Hotels
1,296
1,404
Rendering of other services
139
137
14,222
14,719
3. Cost of Sales
2019
2018
HK$M
HK$M
Direct rental outgoings in respect of investment properties that
- generated rental income
2,300
2,237
- did not generate rental income
158
152
2,458
2,389
Property trading
392
870
Hotels
1,138
1,193
Rendering of other services
40
41
4,028
4,493
41
2019 FINAL RESULTS
4. Other Net Gains
2019
2018
HK$M
HK$M
(Loss)/Profit on sale of investment properties
(17)
53
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
(6)
(9)
Net foreign exchange losses
(27)
(3)
Recognition of income on forfeited deposits in respect of trading properties
6
5
Others
49
200
5
246
5. Expenses by Nature
Expenses included in cost of sales, administrative and selling expenses, and other operating expenses are analysed as follows:
2019
2018
HK$M
HK$M
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
288
324
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
- leasehold land held for own use
26
-
- property
20
-
Amortisation of
- intangible assets
36
31
- initial leasing costs in respect of investment properties
35
39
Staff costs
1,975
1,854
Operating lease rentals
- properties
-
91
- plant and equipment
-
6
Short-term lease expenses*
17
-
Low-value assets lease expenses*
16
-
Auditors' remuneration
- audit services
13
13
- tax services
4
6
- other services
1
2
These lease expenses are directly charged to the consolidated statement of profit or loss and are not included in the measurement of lease liabilities under HKFRS 16.
42
2019 FINAL RESULTS
6.
Net Finance Charges
2019
2018
HK$M
HK$M
Interest charged on:
Bank loans and overdrafts
254
314
Bonds
722
722
Lease liabilities
10
-
Loans from fellow subsidiary companies
-
95
Loans from joint venture and related companies
-
6
Net fair value gains on derivative instruments
Cash flow hedges - transferred from other comprehensive income
(20)
(21)
Cross-currency swaps not qualifying as hedges
(1)
-
Other financing costs
163
162
1,128
1,278
Gain on the movement in the fair value of the liability in respect of a put option
in favour of the owner of a non-controlling interest
(17)
(16)
Capitalised on:
Investment properties
(242)
(265)
Properties for sale
(32)
(2)
837
995
Interest income on:
Short-term deposits and bank balances
(268)
(34)
Loans to joint venture companies
(69)
(78)
Others
(1)
(1)
(338)
(113)
Net finance charges
499
882
7.
Taxation
2019
2018
HK$M
HK$M
HK$M
HK$M
Current taxation:
Hong Kong profits tax
678
960
Overseas tax
434
356
Over-provisions in prior years
(11)
(2)
1,101
1,314
Deferred taxation:
Changes in fair value of investment properties
366
501
Origination and reversal of temporary differences
406
(75)
Effect of change in tax rate in the U.S.A.
(11)
-
761
426
1,862
1,740
Hong Kong profits tax is calculated at 16.5% (2018: 16.5%) on the estimated assessable profits for the year. Overseas tax is calculated at tax rates applicable in jurisdictions in which the Group is assessable for tax.
43
2019 FINAL RESULTS
8. Dividends
2019
2018
HK$M
HK$M
First interim dividend paid on 3rd October 2019 of HK$0.29 per share
1,697
(2018: HK$0.27)
1,580
Second interim dividend declared on 12th March 2020 of HK$0.59 per share
3,451
(2018: HK$0.57)
3,334
5,148
4,914
The second interim dividend is not accounted for in 2019 because it had not been declared or approved at the year-end date. The actual amount will be accounted for as an appropriation of the revenue reserve in the year ending 31st December 2020.
The Directors have declared a second interim dividend of HK$0.59 (2018: HK$0.57) per share which, together with the first interim dividend of HK$0.29 per share paid in October 2019, amounts to full year dividends of HK$0.88 (2018: HK$0.84) per share. The second interim dividend, which totals HK$3,451 million (2018: HK$3,334 million), will be paid on Thursday, 7th May 2020 to shareholders registered at the close of business on the record date, being Friday, 3rd April 2020. Shares of the Company will be traded ex-dividend from Wednesday, 1st April 2020.
The register of members will be closed on Friday, 3rd April 2020, during which day no transfer of shares will be effected. In order to qualify for entitlement to the second interim dividend, all transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's share registrars, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, 2nd April 2020.
To facilitate the processing of proxy voting for the annual general meeting to be held on 12th May 2020, the register of members will be closed from 7th May 2020 to 12th May 2020, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be effected. In order to be entitled to attend and vote at the annual general meeting, all transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's share registrars, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 6th May 2020.
9. Earnings Per Share (Basic and Diluted)
Earnings per share are calculated by dividing the profit attributable to the Company's shareholders of HK$13,423 million (2018: HK$28,666 million) by the weighted average number of 5,850,000,000 ordinary shares in issue during 2019 (2018: 5,850,000,000 ordinary shares).
44
2019 FINAL RESULTS
10. Investment Properties
Under
Completed
Development
Total
HK$M
HK$M
HK$M
At 1st January 2019
as originally stated
249,666
23,261
272,927
adjustment on adoption of HKFRS 16
4
332
336
as restated
249,670
23,593
273,263
Translation differences
(750)
(15)
(765)
Additions
663
1,492
2,155
Cost written back
(1)
(49)
(50)
Disposals
(312)
-
(312)
Transfer to properties for sale
-
(1,040)
(1,040)
Net transfers from/(to) property, plant and equipment and
right-of-use assets
34
(214)
(180)
Net fair value gains
2,956
764
3,720
252,260
24,531
276,791
Add: Initial leasing costs
242
-
242
At 31st December 2019
252,502
24,531
277,033
At 1st January 2018
231,295
35,997
267,292
Translation differences
(1,440)
(19)
(1,459)
Additions
725
4,018
4,743
Cost written back
(15)
(1)
(16)
Disposals
(285)
-
(285)
Transfer from properties for sale
142
-
142
Net transfers (to)/from property, plant and equipment
(32)
72
40
Transfer between categories
17,076
(17,076)
-
Transfers to assets classified as held for sale
(14,546)
(435)
(14,981)
Disposal of subsidiary companies
-
(2,001)
(2,001)
Net fair value gains
16,746
2,706
19,452
249,666
23,261
272,927
Add: Initial leasing costs
259
-
259
At 31st December 2018
249,925
23,261
273,186
Geographical Analysis of Investment Properties
2019
2018
HK$M
HK$M
Held in Hong Kong:
34,777
On medium-term leases (10 to 50 years)
34,640
On long-term leases (over 50 years)
203,421
199,969
238,198
234,609
Held in Mainland China:
11
On short-term leases (less than 10 years)
-
On medium-term leases (10 to 50 years)
32,165
30,575
32,176
30,575
Held in U.S.A. and elsewhere:
6,417
Freehold
7,743
276,791
272,927
45
2019 FINAL RESULTS
11. Right-Of-Use Assets
The recognised right-of-use assets relate to the following types of assets:
2019
HK$M
Leasehold land held for own use
3,327
Property
89
3,416
Additions to right-of-use assets during the year ended 31st December 2019 were HK$69 million.
During the year ended 31st December 2019, total cash outflow for leases was included in the statement of cash flows in (a) interest paid of HK$9 million under "operating activities", (b) payment for short-term and low-value assets leases of HK$33 million under "operating activities" and (c) principal elements of lease payments of HK$48 million under "financing activities".
12. Properties Held for Development
2019
2018
HK$M
HK$M
Freehold land
989
1,141
Development cost
223
219
1,212
1,360
46
2019 FINAL RESULTS
Assets Classified as Held for Sale
In May 2019, the Company entered into a sale and purchase agreement with a third party for the sale of its entire 50% interest in a joint venture company which held 625 King's Road, a 26-storey office building in North Point, Hong Kong. The consideration for the sale of HK$2,375 million (before net asset value adjustments) resulted in a profit on sale of a joint venture company being recorded in July 2019 when the transaction was completed. Prior to completion of the transaction, the Group's interest in that joint venture company was included under assets classified as held for sale.
At 31st December 2018, assets classified as held for sale mainly relate to a sale and purchase agreement entered into by a subsidiary of the Company with a third party for the sale of the Company's interests in office buildings at 14 Taikoo Wan Road and 12 Taikoo Wan Road, Hong Kong. The consideration for the sale of HK$15,000 million (before net asset value adjustments) resulted in a profit on sale of subsidiaries being recorded in April 2019 when the transaction was completed. Assets classified as held for sale at 31st December 2018 also include several wholly owned subsidiaries holding investment properties in Hong Kong in respect of which a sale and purchase agreement was entered into in August 2018. The total consideration for the sale of HK$2,037 million resulted in a profit on sale of subsidiaries being recorded in January 2019 when the transaction was completed.
Properties for Sale
2019
2018
HK$M
HK$M
Properties for sale
Properties under development
- development costs
77
30
- leasehold land
1,260
338
Completed properties
- development costs
1,507
1,008
- freehold land
759
92
- leasehold land
1
1
3,604
1,469
47
2019 FINAL RESULTS
15. Trade and Other Receivables and Contract Assets
2019
2018
HK$M
HK$M
Trade debtors
205
216
Prepayments and accrued income
72
240
Other receivables
1,649
1,945
1,926
2,401
Contract assets
-
16
The analysis of the age of trade debtors at year-end (based on the invoice date) is as follows:
2019
2018
HK$M
HK$M
Under 3 months
201
209
Between 3 and 6 months
4
6
Over 6 months
-
1
205
216
The Group does not grant any credit terms to its customers, except to corporate customers in the hotel division where commercial trade credit terms are given. The Group also holds non-interest bearing rental deposits as security against trade debtors.
16. Trade and Other Payables and Contract Liabilities
2019
2018
HK$M
HK$M
Trade and other payables - current:
Trade creditors
642
419
Rental deposits from tenants
2,905
2,751
Deposits received on the sale of subsidiary companies
-
3,238
Other current payables
Accrued capital expenditure
1,138
1,211
Amounts due to intermediate holding company
100
109
Amounts due to an associated company
18
15
Advances from a non-controlling interest
187
35
Put option in respect of a non-controlling interest
564
-
Others
2,592
2,376
4,599
3,746
8,146
10,154
Contract Liabilities
19
7
Other payables - non-current:
Put option in respect of a non-controlling interest
-
601
48
2019 FINAL RESULTS
16. Trade and Other Payables and Contract Liabilities (continued)
The analysis of the age of trade creditors at year-end is as follows:
2019
2018
HK$M
HK$M
Under 3 months
642
419
17. Lease Liabilities
31st December
2019
HK$M
Maturity Profile:
52
Within 1 year
1-2 years
54
2-5 years
103
After 5 years
339
548
At 31st December 2019, the weighted average incremental borrowing rate applied to the lease liabilities is 3.4%.
18. Share Capital
Ordinary shares
HK$M
Issued and fully paid:
At 1st January 2019 and 31st December 2019
5,850,000,000
10,449
At 1st January 2018 and 31st December 2018
5,850,000,000
10,449
There was no purchase, sale or redemption by the Company of its shares during the years ended 31st December 2019 and 31st December 2018.
49
2019 FINAL RESULTS
19. Reserves
Property
Cash flow
Revenue
Merger
revaluation
hedge
Translation
reserve
reserve
reserve
reserve
reserve
Total
HK$M
HK$M
HK$M
HK$M
HK$M
HK$M
At 1st January 2019
as originally stated
269,010
(1,108)
1,823
(195)
(704)
268,826
adjustment on adoption of HKFRS 16
(155)
-
-
-
-
(155)
as restated
268,855
(1,108)
1,823
(195)
(704)
268,671
Profit for the year
13,423
-
-
-
-
13,423
Other comprehensive income
Revaluation of properties previously occupied by the Group
-
-
16
- gains recognised during the year
-
-
16
Defined benefit plans
-
-
50
- remeasurement gains recognised during the year
50
-
-
- deferred tax
(8)
-
-
-
-
(8)
Cash flow hedges
358
-
358
- gains recognised during the year
-
-
-
- reclassification to profit or loss
-
-
-
(20)
-
(20)
- deferred tax
-
-
-
(56)
-
(56)
Share of other comprehensive income of joint
venture and associated companies
-
-
-
(6)
(247)
(253)
Net translation differences on foreign operations
-
-
-
-
(672)
(672)
Total comprehensive income for the year
13,465
-
16
276
(919)
12,838
2018 second interim dividend (note 8)
(3,334)
-
-
-
-
(3,334)
2019 first interim dividend (note 8)
(1,697)
-
-
-
-
(1,697)
At 31st December 2019
277,289
(1,108)
1,839
81
(1,623)
276,478
50
2019 FINAL RESULTS
19. Reserves (continued)
Property
Cash flow
Revenue
Merger
revaluation
hedge
Translation
reserve
reserve
reserve
reserve
reserve
Total
HK$M
HK$M
HK$M
HK$M
HK$M
HK$M
At 1st January 2018
245,002
(1,108)
1,812
(62)
1,288
246,932
Profit for the year
28,666
-
-
-
-
28,666
Other comprehensive income
Revaluation of properties previously occupied by the Group
-
-
11
- gains recognised during the year
-
-
11
Defined benefit plans
-
-
(44)
- remeasurement losses recognised during the year
(44)
-
-
- deferred tax
8
-
-
-
-
8
Cash flow hedges
(137)
-
(137)
- losses recognised during the year
-
-
-
- reclassification to profit or loss
-
-
-
(21)
-
(21)
- deferred tax
-
-
-
26
-
26
Share of other comprehensive income of joint
venture and associated companies
-
-
-
(1)
(631)
(632)
Net translation differences on foreign operations
-
-
-
-
(1,361)
(1,361)
Total comprehensive income for the year
28,630
-
11
(133)
(1,992)
26,516
2017 second interim dividend
(3,042)
-
-
-
-
(3,042)
2018 first interim dividend (note 8)
(1,580)
-
-
-
-
(1,580)
At 31st December 2018
269,010
(1,108)
1,823
(195)
(704)
268,826
51
2019 FINAL RESULTS
20. Changes in Accounting Policies and Disclosures
The following new and revised standards and a new interpretation were required to be adopted by the Group effective from 1st January 2019:
HKFRSs (Amendment) HKFRS 16 HK(IFRIC)-Int 23 Amendments to HKFRS 9 Amendments to HKAS 19 Amendments to HKAS 28
Annual Improvements to HKFRSs 2015-2017 Cycle Leases
Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments Prepayment Features with Negative Compensation Plan Amendment, Curtailment or Settlement Long-term interests in Associates and Joint Ventures
None of these new and revised standards and new interpretation had a significant effect on the Group's financial statements or accounting policies, except the following set out below:
HKFRS 16 Leases
HKFRS 16 replaces HKAS 17 "Leases" and related interpretations where the distinction between operating and finance leases is removed for lessee accounting, and is replaced by a model where a right-of-use asset and a corresponding liability have to be recognised in the statement of financial position for all leases by lessees, except for leases that have a lease term of twelve months or less and leases of low-value assets. HKFRS 16 also amends the definition of investment property under HKAS 40 to include property held by a lessee as right-of-use assets to earn rentals or for capital appreciation or both and requires the Group to account for such right-of-use assets at their fair value. The standard does not significantly change the accounting of lessors.
The Group has adopted HKFRS 16 retrospectively from 1st January 2019, but has not restated comparatives for the 2018 reporting period, as permitted under the specific transitional provisions in the standard. The reclassifications and adjustments arising from the new leasing rules for lessees are therefore recognised in the opening statement of financial position on 1st January 2019.
Adjustment recognised on adoption of HKFRS 16
On adoption of HKFRS 16, the Group recognised lease liabilities in relation to leases which had previously been classified as 'operating leases' under the principles of HKAS 17. These liabilities were measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the incremental borrowing rate of the lessees at 1st January 2019. The weighted average incremental borrowing rate of the lessees applied to the lease liabilities on 1st January 2019 was 3.4%.
52
2019 FINAL RESULTS
20. Changes in Accounting Policies and Disclosures (continued)
A reconciliation between (i) commitments under operating leases for future periods at 31st December 2018 and (ii) lease liabilities recognised at 1st January 2019 under HKFRS 16 is provided below:
2019
HK$M
Operating lease commitments disclosed at 31st December 2018
700
Discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate at the date of initial application (i.e.
561
1st January 2019)
Less: short-term leases recognised on a straight-line basis as expenses
(17)
Less: low-value assets leases recognised on a straight-line basis as expenses
(6)
Lease liabilities recognised at 1st January 2019
538
Of which:
32
Current lease liabilities
Non-current lease liabilities
506
538
The associated right-of-use assets for leases were measured on a modified retrospective basis as if the new rules had always been applied. Other right-of-use assets were measured at amounts equal to the lease liabilities, adjusted by the amounts of any prepaid or accrued lease payments relating to the leases recognised in the financial statements at 31st December 2018. There were no onerous lease contracts that would have required an adjustment to the right-of-use assets at the date of initial application.
53
2019 FINAL RESULTS
20. Changes in Accounting Policies and Disclosures (continued)
The change in accounting policy affected the following items in the statement of financial position at 1st January 2019:
Adjustments
As originally
on adoption
stated
of HKFRS 16
As restated
Assets
HK$M
HK$M
HK$M
Property, plant and equipment
7,877
(3,229)
4,648
Investment properties
273,186
336
273,522
Right-of-use assets
-
3,194
3,194
Joint venture companies
13,540
58
13,598
Trade and other receivables
2,401
(3)
2,398
356
Adjustments
As originally
on adoption
stated
of HKFRS 16
As restated
Liabilities
HK$M
HK$M
HK$M
Trade and other payables
10,154
(27)
10,127
Lease liabilities
-
538
538
511
Equity
Reserves
268,826
(155)
268,671
Non-controlling interests
2,016
-
2,016
(155)
For the year ended 31st December 2019, the change in accounting policy has increased the profit for the year by HK$70 million.
In applying HKFRS 16 for the first time, the Group has used the following practical expedients permitted by the standard:
use of a single discount rate for a portfolio of leases with reasonably similar characteristics,
accounting for operating leases with a remaining lease term of less than twelve months at 1st January 2019 as short-term leases,
exclusion of initial direct costs for the measurement of right-of-use assets at the date of initial application, and
use of hindsight in determining lease terms where the contracts contain options to extend or terminate the leases.
54
2019 FINAL RESULTS
21. Requirement in Connection with Publication of "Non-statutory Accounts" under Section 436 of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance Cap. 622
The financial information relating to the years ended 31st December 2018 and 2019 that is included in this document does not constitute the Company's statutory annual consolidated financial statements for those years but is derived from those financial statements.
The non-statutory accounts (within the meaning of section 436 of the Companies Ordinance (Cap.
(the "Ordinance")) in this document are not specified financial statements (within such meaning). The specified financial statements for the year ended 31st December 2018 have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong in accordance with section 664 of the Ordinance. The specified financial statements for the year ended 31st December 2019 have not been but will be delivered to the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong in accordance with section 664 of the Ordinance. Auditor's reports have been prepared on the specified financial statements for the years ended 31st December 2018 and 2019. Those reports were not qualified or otherwise modified, did not refer to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying the reports and did not contain statements under section 406(2) or 407(2) or (3) of the Ordinance.
55
2019 FINAL RESULTS
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Corporate Governance
The Company is committed to maintaining a high standard of corporate governance. The Company complied with all the code provisions set out in the Corporate Governance Code ("CG Code") contained in Appendix 14 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") throughout the year covered by the annual report with the following exceptions which it believes do not benefit shareholders:
Sections A.5.1 to A.5.4 of the CG Code in respect of the establishment, terms of reference and resources of a nomination committee. The Board has considered the merits of establishing a nomination committee but has concluded that it is in the best interests of the Company and potential new appointees that the Board collectively reviews and approves the appointment of any new Director as this allows a more informed and balanced decision to be made by the Board as to suitability for the role.
The Company has adopted codes of conduct regarding securities transactions by Directors and by relevant employees (as defined in the CG Code) on terms no less exacting than the required standard set out in the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers (the "Model Code") contained in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules.
On specific enquiries made, all Directors have confirmed that, in respect of the accounting period covered by the annual report, they have complied with the required standard set out in the Model Code and the Company's code of conduct regarding Directors' securities transactions.
Details of the Company's corporate governance principles and processes will be available in the 2019 annual report.
The annual results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Company.
Annual Report
The 2019 Annual Report containing all the information required by the Listing Rules will be published on the Stock Exchange website and the Company website www.swireproperties.com. Printed copies will be available to shareholders on 7th April 2020.
56
2019 FINAL RESULTS
List of Directors
At the date of this announcement, the Directors of the Company are:
Executive Directors: M.B. Swire (Chairman), G.M.C. Bradley and F.N.Y. Lung;
Non-ExecutiveDirectors: N.A.H. Fenwick, P. Healy, R.S.K. Lim and M.M.S. Low; and
IndependentNon-ExecutiveDirectors: L.K.L. Cheng, T.T.K. Choi, S.T. Fung, J.L. Wang and M.Y. Wu.
By Order of the Board
Swire Properties Limited
Merlin Swire
Chairman
Hong Kong, 12th March 2020
57
2019 FINAL RESULTS
GLOSSARY
Terms
Attributable gross rental income Gross rental income less amount shared bynon-controllinginterests plus the Group's share of gross rental income of joint venture and associated companies.
Equity attributable to the Company's shareholders Equity beforenon-controllinginterests.
Gross borrowings Total of loans, bonds and overdrafts.
Net debt Total borrowings and lease liabilities less short-term deposits and bank balances.
Ratios
Underlying profit Reported profit adjusted principally for the impact of (i) changes in the fair value of investment properties, (ii) deferred tax on investment properties and (iii) amortisation of right-of-use assets reported under investment properties.
Recurring underlying profit Underlying profit adjusted for significant credits and charges of anon-recurringnature, including gains on the sale of interests in investment properties.
Profit attributable to the
Operating profit
Earnings
=
Company's shareholders
Interest cover
=
per share
Weighted average number of
Net finance charges
shares in issue during the
year
Equity attributable to
Equity before
the Company's
=
non-controlling interest
Cash interest cover
=
Operating profit
shareholders
Number of shares in
Total of net finance charges
per share
issue at the end of the
and capitalised interest
year
Gearing ratio =
Net debt
Dividend payout
=
Dividends paid and proposed
Total equity
ratio
Profit attributable to the
Company's shareholders
58
2019 FINAL RESULTS
FINANCIAL CALENDAR AND INFORMATION
FOR INVESTORS
Financial Calendar 2020
Shares traded ex-dividend
1st April
Share register closed for 2019 second interim dividend entitlement
3rd April
Annual Report available to shareholders
7th April
Payment of 2019 second interim dividend
7th May
Share register closed for attending and voting at Annual General Meeting
Certified Public Accountants and Registered PIE Auditor
59
2019 FINAL RESULTS
Disclaimer
This document may contain certain forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's beliefs, plans or expectations about the future or future events. These forward‐looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, current estimates and projections, and are therefore subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Company's control. The actual results or outcomes of events may differ materially and/or adversely due to a number of factors, including changes in the economies and industries in which the Group operates (in particular in Hong Kong and Mainland China), macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties, changes in the competitive environment, foreign exchange rates, interest rates and commodity prices, and the Group's ability to identify and manage risks to which it is subject. Nothing contained in these forward-looking statements is, or shall be, relied upon as any assurance or representation as to the future or as a representation or warranty otherwise. Neither the Company nor its directors, officers, employees, agents, affiliates, advisers or representatives assume any responsibility to update these forward‐looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments or to provide supplemental information in relation thereto or to correct any inaccuracies.
Swire Properties Ltd. published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 04:18:08 UTC