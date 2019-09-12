Swire Properties : Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SWIRE PROPERTIES LIMITED

太古地產有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1972)

Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Swire Properties Limited ("Swire Properties" or the "Company") announces that Mr. WANG Jinlong has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 12th September 2019.

Mr. WANG Jinlong, aged 62, is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PizzaExpress Group Holding Limited. He is also an Operating Partner of Hony Capital Limited and a Director of Sonova Holding AG. He was previously President of Starbucks Asia Pacific, and Chairman and President of Starbucks Greater China. Mr. Wang graduated from the University of International Business and Economics, China with a Bachelor degree in international economics and trade in January 1982. Mr. Wang graduated from the Columbia University School of Law with a Juris Doctor degree in May 1988.

In accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, Mr. WANG Jinlong will hold office as a Director until the annual general meeting to be held in 2020 and will then be eligible for election; thereafter he will retire at the third annual general meeting following his election by ordinary resolution and will be eligible for re- election. He has entered into a letter of appointment, which constitutes a service contract, with the Company for a term expiring on the date of the annual general meeting at which he will retire, which will be renewed for a term of three years upon each election or re-election.

Mr. WANG Jinlong is entitled to the director's fee determined by the Board, currently fixed at the level of HK$575,000 per annum.

Mr. WANG Jinlong does not have any interest (within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance) in the shares of the Company.

Save as disclosed above, Mr. WANG Jinlong does not have any relationship with any Director or the senior management of the Company or with any substantial or controlling shareholder of the Company.

