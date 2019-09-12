Swire Properties : Date of Board Committee Meeting

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SWIRE PROPERTIES LIMITED

太古地產有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1972)

DATE OF BOARD COMMITTEE MEETING

This is to announce that a meeting of the Board Committee of Swire Properties Limited (the "Company") will be held on Thursday, 12th March 2020 at the registered office of the Company, for the purpose of, among other matters, announcing the final results for the year ended 31st December 2019 and considering the payment of a second interim dividend (in lieu of a final dividend) for 2019.

In accordance with Rule A.3 of Appendix 10 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the Directors of the Company are not allowed to deal in the securities of the Company from 12th January 2020 to 12th March 2020 (both days inclusive).

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors of the Company are:

Executive Directors: M.B. Swire (Chairman), G.M.C. Bradley, F.N.Y. Lung;

Non-Executive Directors: N.A.H. Fenwick, P. Healy, R.S.K. Lim, M.M.S. Low; and

Independent Non-Executive Directors: L.K.L. Cheng, T.T.K. Choi, S.T. Fung, J.L. Wang and M.Y. Wu.

By Order of the Board

SWIRE PROPERTIES LIMITED

太古地產有限公司

David Fu

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 12th September 2019

