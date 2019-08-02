Swire Properties : Quarterly Operating Statement of Swire Properties Limited - Second Quarter 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Quarterly Operating Statement of Swire Properties Limited

Second Quarter 2019

This statement contains certain operating information about Swire Properties Limited in relation to the second quarter of 2019. The information has been prepared on the basis of internal management records. It has not been audited or reviewed by external auditors.

1. Completed Investment Properties Office

Principal Properties Occupancy Area Let (New and renewed tenancies) (For the six months ended 30 Jun 2019) Reversion (1) (For the six months ended 30 Jun 2019) (including rent reviews) Latest Rentals (Headline) (As at 31 Dec 2018) (As at 30 Jun 2019) Hong Kong (sq ft) (HK$ psf) Pacific Place 100% 99% 427,708 + 19% 1PP / 2PP: 130 - 160 3PP: 115 - 125 Taikoo Place (2) 99% 99% 295,875 + 13% high 40s - mid 50s One Island East & One Taikoo Place 99% 100% 266,521 (3) + 11% (3) mid 50s - low 70s Overall HK Office 99% (4) 99% N/A N/A N/A Mainland China (sq m) (RMB psm) Taikoo Hui Offices 99% 99% 18,279 N/A mid 100s - low 200s ONE INDIGO 97% 86% 5,977 N/A high 200s - low 300s HKRI Centre 1 & Centre 2 98% (4) 99% 5,623 N/A mid 300s - mid 400s

Retail

Principal Properties Occupancy Retail Sales Growth (For the six months ended 30 Jun 2019) (As at 31 Dec 2018) (As at 30 Jun 2019) Hong Kong The Mall, Pacific Place 100% 100% - 4.2% (5) Cityplaza 100% 100% + 0.1% Citygate Outlets (6) 100% 99% + 0.1% Mainland China Taikoo Li Sanlitun 100% 100% + 9.0% Taikoo Hui, Guangzhou 100% 100% + 14.6% INDIGO 99% 99% + 18.3% Sino-Ocean Taikoo Li Chengdu 99% 98% + 18.9% HKRI Taikoo Hui, Shanghai 97% (4) 98% + 66.8% Miami, Florida, USA Brickell City Centre 89% (4) 90% (4) + 37.8%

Notes:

(1) Reversion is the percentage change in rent on lease renewals, entry into new leases and rent reviews.

(2) Including PCCW Tower.

(3) Excluding One Taikoo Place which was completed in September 2018.

(4) Including space allocated to prospective tenants who have signed letters of intent.

(5) The department store at The Mall, Pacific Place has been undergoing renovation and reconfiguration since the end of May 2019. No adjustment has been made to the retail sales figures to reflect sales lost as a result of such closure.

(6) Excluding area closed for renovation and upgrading works and Citygate Outlets' new extension (formerly known as Tung Chung Town Lot No.11) at which shops are scheduled to open progressively from August 2019.

2. Investment Properties and Hotels under Development

Principal Properties GFA (100% basis) Expected Completion Development Status Hong Kong (sq ft) Two Taikoo Place ~1,000,000 2021 / 2022 - Superstructure works in progress. 46-56 Queen's Road East, 1A-11 Landale Street, 2A-12 Anton Street ~218,000 2023 - Foundation works in progress. Mainland China (sq m) Taikoo Li Qiantan, Shanghai 115,852 2020 - Construction of basement and superstructure in progress.

Principal Properties GFA (100% basis) Expected Completion Development Status Miami, Florida, USA (sq ft) One Brickell City Centre 1,967,000 (7) (8) To be determined - Future development under planning. Notes:

(7) Represents leasable or saleable area.

(8)Including residential portion.

3. Trading Properties

Trading Properties (As at 29 Jul 2019) GFA (100% basis) Expected Completion Expected Handover Development Status Hong Kong (sq ft) 21-31 Wing Fung Street 30,511 (9) 2022 2022 - Foundation works in progress. Singapore EDEN 77,212 2019 2020 - Fitting out works in progress Jakarta, Indonesia South Jakarta Project 1,123,000 2023 2023 - Demolition works in progress

Trading Properties (As at 29 Jul 2019) Saleable Area (10) (100% basis) Total Units Units Sold Average Sale Price (based on saleable area) Miami, Florida, USA (sq ft) (US$ psf) Reach, Brickell City Centre 49,260 390 364 (11) mid 600s Rise, Brickell City Centre 163,163 390 280 (12) high 600s

Notes:

(9) Excluding a retail podium of approximately 3,281 sq ft which will be retained by the Company for investment purposes.

(10) Represents the saleable area of the remaining unsold units.

(11) The profit from the sale of 361 units was recognised before 2019. The profit from the sale of three units is expected to be recognised in the second half of 2019.

(12) The profit from the sale of 234 units was recognised before 2019. The profit from the sale of 25 units was recognised in the first half of 2019 and the profit from the sale of 21 units is expected to be recognised in the second half of 2019.

