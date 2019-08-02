Log in
Swire Properties : Quarterly Operating Statement of Swire Properties Limited - Second Quarter 2019

0
08/02/2019 | 06:35am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED 太古股份有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Codes: 00019 and 00087)

SWIRE PROPERTIES LIMITED 太古地產有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1972)

Announcement

Quarterly Operating Statement of Swire Properties Limited

Second Quarter 2019

This statement contains certain operating information about Swire Properties Limited in relation to the second quarter of 2019. The information has been prepared on the basis of internal management records. It has not been audited or reviewed by external auditors.

1. Completed Investment Properties Office

Principal Properties

Occupancy

Area Let (New and renewed tenancies)

(For the six months ended 30 Jun 2019)

Reversion (1)

(For the six months ended 30 Jun 2019) (including rent reviews)

Latest Rentals

(Headline)

(As at 31 Dec 2018)

(As at 30 Jun 2019)

Hong Kong

(sq ft)

(HK$ psf)

Pacific Place

100%

99%

427,708

+ 19%

1PP / 2PP: 130 - 160

3PP: 115 - 125

Taikoo Place (2)

99%

99%

295,875

+ 13%

high 40s - mid 50s

One Island East & One Taikoo Place

99%

100%

266,521 (3)

+ 11% (3)

mid 50s - low 70s

Overall HK Office

99% (4)

99%

N/A

N/A

N/A

Mainland China

(sq m)

(RMB psm)

Taikoo Hui Offices

99%

99%

18,279

N/A

mid 100s - low 200s

ONE INDIGO

97%

86%

5,977

N/A

high 200s - low 300s

HKRI Centre 1 & Centre 2

98% (4)

99%

5,623

N/A

mid 300s - mid 400s

Retail

Principal Properties

Occupancy

Retail Sales

Growth

(For the six months ended 30 Jun 2019)

(As at 31 Dec 2018)

(As at 30 Jun 2019)

Hong Kong

The Mall, Pacific Place

100%

100%

- 4.2% (5)

Cityplaza

100%

100%

+ 0.1%

Citygate Outlets (6)

100%

99%

+ 0.1%

Mainland China

Taikoo Li Sanlitun

100%

100%

+ 9.0%

Taikoo Hui, Guangzhou

100%

100%

+ 14.6%

INDIGO

99%

99%

+ 18.3%

Sino-Ocean Taikoo Li Chengdu

99%

98%

+ 18.9%

HKRI Taikoo Hui, Shanghai

97% (4)

98%

+ 66.8%

Miami, Florida, USA

Brickell City Centre

89% (4)

90% (4)

+ 37.8%

Notes:

  • (1) Reversion is the percentage change in rent on lease renewals, entry into new leases and rent reviews.

  • (2) Including PCCW Tower.

  • (3) Excluding One Taikoo Place which was completed in September 2018.

  • (4) Including space allocated to prospective tenants who have signed letters of intent.

  • (5) The department store at The Mall, Pacific Place has been undergoing renovation and reconfiguration since the end of May 2019. No adjustment has been made to the retail sales figures to reflect sales lost as a result of such closure.

  • (6) Excluding area closed for renovation and upgrading works and Citygate Outlets' new extension (formerly known as Tung Chung Town Lot No.11) at which shops are scheduled to open progressively from August 2019.

2. Investment Properties and Hotels under Development

Principal Properties

GFA

(100% basis)

Expected Completion

Development Status

Hong Kong

(sq ft)

Two Taikoo Place

~1,000,000

2021 / 2022

- Superstructure works in progress.

46-56 Queen's Road East, 1A-11 Landale Street, 2A-12 Anton Street

~218,000

2023

- Foundation works in progress.

Mainland China

(sq m)

Taikoo Li Qiantan, Shanghai

115,852

2020

- Construction of basement and superstructure in progress.

Principal Properties

GFA

(100% basis)

Expected Completion

Development Status

Miami, Florida, USA

(sq ft)

One Brickell City Centre

1,967,000 (7) (8)

To be determined

- Future development under planning.

Notes:

  • (7) Represents leasable or saleable area.

(8)Including residential portion.

3. Trading Properties

Trading Properties

(As at 29 Jul 2019)

GFA

(100% basis)

Expected Completion

Expected Handover

Development Status

Hong Kong

(sq ft)

21-31 Wing Fung Street

30,511 (9)

2022

2022

- Foundation works in progress.

Singapore

EDEN

77,212

2019

2020

- Fitting out works in progress

Jakarta, Indonesia

South Jakarta Project

1,123,000

2023

2023

- Demolition works in progress

Trading Properties

(As at 29 Jul 2019)

Saleable

Area (10)

(100% basis)

Total Units

Units Sold

Average Sale Price

(based on saleable area)

Miami, Florida, USA

(sq ft)

(US$ psf)

Reach, Brickell City Centre

49,260

390

364 (11)

mid 600s

Rise, Brickell City Centre

163,163

390

280 (12)

high 600s

Notes:

  • (9) Excluding a retail podium of approximately 3,281 sq ft which will be retained by the Company for investment purposes.

  • (10) Represents the saleable area of the remaining unsold units.

  • (11) The profit from the sale of 361 units was recognised before 2019. The profit from the sale of three units is expected to be recognised in the second half of 2019.

  • (12) The profit from the sale of 234 units was recognised before 2019. The profit from the sale of 25 units was recognised in the first half of 2019 and the profit from the sale of 21 units is expected to be recognised in the second half of 2019.

Investors are advised to exercise caution in dealing in shares of Swire Pacific Limited and Swire Properties Limited.

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors of Swire Pacific Limited are:

Executive Directors: M.B. Swire (Chairman), I.K.L. Chu, D.P. Cogman, M.M.S. Low; Non-Executive Directors: M. Cubbon, S.C. Swire; and

Independent Non-Executive Directors: P.K. Etchells, T.G. Freshwater, C. Lee, R.W.M. Lee, M.X.Z. Ma and G.R.H. Orr.

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors of Swire Properties Limited are:

Executive Directors: M.B. Swire (Chairman), G.M.C. Bradley, F.N.Y. Lung; Non-Executive Directors: N.A.H. Fenwick, P. Healy, R.S.K. Lim, M.M.S. Low; and Independent Non-Executive Directors: L.K.L. Cheng, T.T.K. Choi, S.T. Fung and M.Y. Wu.

By Order of the Board

By Order of the Board

SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED

SWIRE PROPERTIES LIMITED

太古股份有限公司

太古地產有限公司

David Fu

David Fu

Company Secretary

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 2nd August 2019

Hong Kong, 2nd August 2019

Disclaimer

Swire Properties Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 10:34:03 UTC
