Swire Properties : Retirement of Independent Non-Executive Director

SWIRE PROPERTIES LIMITED

太古地產有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1972)

Retirement of Independent Non-Executive Director

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Swire Properties Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. LIU Sing Cheong, after having served on the Board for nine years, will retire as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company pursuant to Article 93 of the Company's Articles of Association at the conclusion of the Company's 2019 Annual General Meeting to be held on 14th May 2019 and will not stand for re-election.

Mr. LIU Sing Cheong has confirmed that he is not aware of any matter relating to his retirement that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company. He has also confirmed that he is not aware of any disagreement with the Board of the Company. The Board would like to express its gratitude to Mr. Liu for his outstanding contributions and wise counsel as a Director of the Company during the nine years since his appointment as such on 14th April 2010 and offers its best wishes to him.

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors of the Company are:

Executive Directors: M.B. Swire (Chairman), G.M.C. Bradley, F.N.Y. Lung;

Non-Executive Directors: N.A.H. Fenwick, P. Healy, R.S.K. Lim, M.M.S. Low; and

Independent Non-Executive Directors: L.K.L. Cheng, S.T. Fung, S.C. Liu and M.Y. Wu.

By Order of the Board

SWIRE PROPERTIES LIMITED

太古地產有限公司

David Fu

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 9th April 2019

