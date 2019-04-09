Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Swire Properties Limited    1972   HK0000063609

SWIRE PROPERTIES LIMITED

(1972)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 04/08
32.4 HKD   0.00%
12:58aSWIRE PROPERTIES : Retirement of Independent Non-Executive Director
PU
04/02SWIRE PROPERTIES LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/11SWIRE PROPERTIES LIMITED : annual earnings release
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Swire Properties : Retirement of Independent Non-Executive Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/09/2019 | 12:58am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SWIRE PROPERTIES LIMITED

太古地產有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1972)

Retirement of Independent Non-Executive Director

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Swire Properties Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. LIU Sing Cheong, after having served on the Board for nine years, will retire as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company pursuant to Article 93 of the Company's Articles of Association at the conclusion of the Company's 2019 Annual General Meeting to be held on 14th May 2019 and will not stand for re-election.

Mr. LIU Sing Cheong has confirmed that he is not aware of any matter relating to his retirement that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company. He has also confirmed that he is not aware of any disagreement with the Board of the Company. The Board would like to express its gratitude to Mr. Liu for his outstanding contributions and wise counsel as a Director of the Company during the nine years since his appointment as such on 14th April 2010 and offers its best wishes to him.

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors of the Company are:

Executive Directors: M.B. Swire (Chairman), G.M.C. Bradley, F.N.Y. Lung;

Non-Executive Directors: N.A.H. Fenwick, P. Healy, R.S.K. Lim, M.M.S. Low; and

Independent Non-Executive Directors: L.K.L. Cheng, S.T. Fung, S.C. Liu and M.Y. Wu.

By Order of the Board

SWIRE PROPERTIES LIMITED

太古地產有限公司

David Fu

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 9th April 2019

- 1 -

Disclaimer

Swire Properties Ltd. published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 04:57:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SWIRE PROPERTIES LIMITED
12:58aSWIRE PROPERTIES : Retirement of Independent Non-Executive Director
PU
04/02SWIRE PROPERTIES LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/14SWIRE PROPERTIES : year net down 16% to HK$28.67bn
AQ
03/11SWIRE PROPERTIES LIMITED : annual earnings release
01/21Shk, Swire and Hang Lung Square off for Rmb 4.7b Shanghai Site
AQ
2018SWIRE PROPERTIES : Termination of American Depositary Receipts Programme
PU
2018SWIRE PROPERTIES : Date of Board Committee Meeting
PU
2018SWIRE PROPERTIES : Quarterly Operating Statement of Swire Properties Limited - T..
PU
2018SWIRE PROPERTIES LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018Swire considers residential brand boost in mainland
AQ
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 14 768 M
EBIT 2019 9 593 M
Net income 2019 13 197 M
Debt 2019 22 025 M
Yield 2019 2,71%
P/E ratio 2019 14,14
P/E ratio 2020 21,98
EV / Sales 2019 14,3x
EV / Sales 2020 13,8x
Capitalization 190 B
Chart SWIRE PROPERTIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Swire Properties Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SWIRE PROPERTIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 35,3  HKD
Spread / Average Target 9,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guy Martin Coutts Bradley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Merlin Bingham Swire Chairman
Ngan Yee Lung Finance Director & Executive Director
Mei Shuen Low Director-Finance & Human Resources
Sing Cheong Liu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SWIRE PROPERTIES LIMITED17.82%24 152
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED27.18%52 239
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP10.15%42 879
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.12.13%41 952
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD30.70%33 661
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD22.48%33 414
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About