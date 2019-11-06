Swiss Life achieves higher fee income in all units in the first three quarters of 2019

"The further expansion of our fee business shows that our consulting and service offerings are in high demand", says Patrick Frost, Group CEO of Swiss Life. "We increased fee income in all market units. The relevance to customers and closeness to the market enable us to continuously strengthen our position in pension and investment solutions in the context of our Group-wide programme 'Swiss Life 2021'."



Business development during the first nine months of 2019

The Swiss Life Group generated fee income totalling CHF 1317 million in the first nine months of 2019. Growth of 17% in local currency was also supported by acquisitions in the previous year and consolidation effects. The contribution from asset management increased by 25%, from owned IFAs by 24% and from own and third-party products and services by 6%. Premiums rose by 25% in local currency during the first three quarters to CHF 18.0 billion. Insurance reserves for the benefit of the company's policyholders rose by 6% in local currency.



In its home market of Switzerland, Swiss Life achieved premiums of CHF 11.6 billion (previous year: CHF 7.8 billion). Growth in individual life was 9%. The increase in group life business (+54%) is primarily due to the withdrawal of a competitor from the full insurance business in the previous year. Fee income was up 9% to CHF 198 million. Swiss Life in France recorded premiums of CHF 4.2 billion and was thus slightly above the previous year in local currency (+1%). P&C (+7%) as well as health insurance and protection (+4%) grew, while premiums in our life business declined by 1%. Fee income rose by 3% in local currency to CHF 238 million. In Germany, premiums were up 4% in local currency to CHF 982 million. Fee income was up 12% in local currency to CHF 359 million due to growth in owned IFAs. The International market unit posted premiums of CHF 1.3 billion, in local currency 16% below the prior-year period. Fee income increased by 35% to CHF 240 million.



Swiss Life Asset Managers achieved net new assets in third-party business of CHF 6.5 billion during the first nine months of 2019 (previous year: CHF 5.2 billion). Third-party assets under management amounted to CHF 79.8 billion as of 30 September 2019, corresponding to 12% growth over year-end 2018. In total, Swiss Life Asset Managers achieved fee income of CHF 574 million during the first three quarters of 2019, an increase of 25% over the previous year. In addition to operational growth, consolidation effects and the acquisition of Beos in the previous year also contributed to that.



Investment income and solvency

Swiss Life generated direct investment income of CHF 3.3 billion during the first three quarters of 2019, which corresponds to the previous year. The non-annualised direct investment yield fell to 2.0% (previous year: 2.2%) also due to strong appreciations in the investment portfolio. The non-annualised net investment yield fell to 1.9% due to the appreciations and lower realised gains (previous year: 2.2%). Swiss Life estimates its SST ratio at slightly above 200% as of 30 September 2019, based on the regulatory solvency model.



Key figures as of 30 September 2019 CHF m

IFRS basis, unaudited YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Change

(CHF) Change

(in local currency) Switzerland Gross written premiums, policy fees and deposits received 11 579 7 814 +48% +48% Fee income 198 182 +9% +9% France Gross written premiums, policy fees and deposits received 4 224 4 333 -3% +1% Fee income 238 240 -1% +3% Germany Gross written premiums, policy fees and deposits received 982 986 0% +4% Fee income 359 332 +8% +12% International Gross written premiums, policy fees and deposits received 1 279 1 552 -18% -16% Fee income 240 184 +31% +35% Asset Managers Fee income 574 468 +23% +25% Net new assets TPAM 6 492 5 213 +25% +26% Assets under management TPAM 79 848 71 1592 +12% +14% Total1 Gross written premiums, policy fees and deposits received 18 046 14 670 +23% +25% Fee income 1 317 1 156 +14% +17% 1 Gross written premiums, policy fees and deposits received: Total includes intersegment eliminations of CHF -18 m in Q3 2019 and CHF -15 m in Q3 2018; Fee income: Total includes Other and intersegment eliminations of CHF -292 m in Q3 2019 and CHF -250 m in Q3 2018

2 As of 31 December 2018

