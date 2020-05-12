Log in
SWISS LIFE HOLDING

SWISS LIFE HOLDING

(SLHN)
News 
News

Swiss Life : keeps targets, first-quarter fee income rises

05/12/2020 | 01:45am EDT
Logo of insurer Swiss Life is seen on the roof of its headquarters in Zurich

Swiss Life maintained its 2021 targets on Tuesday, saying its business model could weather the impact of the new coronavirus epidemic.

Its fee income rose 11% in local currency to 453 million Swiss francs ($465.7 million), while premiums fell by a fifth to 7.82 billion francs.

It had flagged a drop was coming after a spike a year ago when a competitor withdrew from business in Switzerland.

"The main effects of the COVID-19 pandemic for Swiss Life arise from the turmoil on the financial markets. In the 2020

financial year, this impacts fee business and also insurance business through investment income and the net investment result," it said.

Swiss Life manages the effects on its insurance business via asset liability processes, and said it has protected its interest rate margin for more than three decades, even in the current volatile environment, it said.

"Due to the balanced portfolio of mortality and longevity risks, the risks in the Swiss Life insurance book are also

manageable. Swiss Life's business model is sustainable and diversified. The company thus confirms its financial targets under the "Swiss Life 2021" group-wide programme."

Its financial objectives until 2021 feature improved earnings quality including increasing the fee result, generating operational efficiency, and maintaining capital strength.

Overall, it aims for an adjusted return on equity of 8 to 10%.

In February the company increased its dividend by more than a fifth to 20 Swiss francs a share and unveiled a share buyback worth up to 400 million Swiss francs as it reported a 12% rise in 2019 net profit.

(This story has been refiled to add missing comma in headline)

(Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by John Revill)

Financials (CHF)
Sales 2020 20 735 M
EBIT 2020 1 630 M
Net income 2020 1 172 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,33%
P/E ratio 2020 9,03x
P/E ratio 2021 8,40x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,51x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,49x
Capitalization 10 518 M
Chart SWISS LIFE HOLDING
Duration : Period :
Swiss Life Holding Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SWISS LIFE HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 416,17  CHF
Last Close Price 330,00  CHF
Spread / Highest target 57,6%
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Frost Group Chief Executive Officer
Rolf Hugo Dörig Chairman
Matthias Aellig Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Gerold Bührer First Vice Chairman
Franziska Tschudi Sauber Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SWISS LIFE HOLDING-32.07%10 811
AXA-35.83%42 029
PRUDENTIAL PLC-22.64%36 283
METLIFE, INC.-33.35%31 965
AFLAC INCORPORATED-33.06%26 017
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-35.20%23 780
